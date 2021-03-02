Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Lat Mayen scored 25 points with five three-pointers and five rebounds and home-team Nebraska cruised past Rutgers 72-51. Mayen capped a 7-0 run to give the Huskers a 23-11 lead and they led by at least eight points the rest of the way. Teammates Derrick Walker had 14 points and six rebounds and Trey McGowens added twelve points and five assists. Jacob Young led the Scarlet Knights with twelve points and three steals. Rutgers finished 3-23 from three-point range. They drop to 13-10 overall and 9-10 in the Big Ten. Nebraska, who led 43-25 at halftime, are now 7-17 overall and 3-14 in the conference. In other Husker news, six days after scoring 41 points in a game, the second-most points in school history, Teddy Allen has left the program. He averaged 16.5 points and 4.7 rebounds for the Huskers this season. Coach Fred Hoiberg mentioned last week Allen had been bothered by a wrist issue.
The Creighton men’s basketball team has slipped from 13th to 14th in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. The 17-6 Bluejays split two games in the past week by beating DePaul at home last Wednesday 77-53 and lost at Xavier 77-69 last Saturday. Creighton returns to action on Wednesday night when they visit tenth ranked 15-4 Villanova at 7:30. Gonzaga remains first followed by Michigan, Baylor, Illinois, and Iowa rounding out the top five.
The Nebraska volleyball team remains fourth and Creighton is once again 23rd in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings. The 7-1 Huskers were idle this past week. They return to action on Friday and Saturday when they visit 2-6 Illinois. Creighton, who is 4-2, was also idle last week. They return to action on Friday when they host 3-3 DePaul. Wisconsin remains first followed by Texas, Kentucky, Nebraska, and Minnesota rounding out the top five.
Kurt Kohler, dean of student life and athletics at Northeast Community College has resigned. Kohler was named the Executive Director of the Minnesota College Athletic Conference on Feb. 5. He served as the dean of student life and athletics since 2017 where amongst his responsibilities included athletics. Kohler directed a department of seven coaches, and 160 student-athletes in eight sports that competed at the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I and Division II levels in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC). Northeast Athletics experienced incredible success with Kohler at the helm, earning multiple regional and district championships and making national tournament appearances in volleyball, baseball, and golf. Associate Athletic Director Jerrett Mills will serve as the Interim Athletic Director for the remainder of the semester.
Checking out the local schedule for today, the Girls State Basketball Tournament gets underway at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. In Class ‘A’, Lincoln Pius X takes on Millard North at 1:30, Lincoln Southwest plays Omaha Central at 4:00, Millard South battles Lincoln East at 6:15, and Fremont faces North Platte at 8:30. In Class ‘B’, Norris goes head to head with Bennington at 9:00 AM and Omaha Skutt takes on York at 11:15. Also, the Northeast Hawks softball team visits the Mt. Marty JV for a 3:00 doubleheader.
Boys Basketball District Finals: St. Paul 52 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 44; Auburn 48 Boone Central 41 (C-1); Yutan 62 West Holt 38; Grand Island CC 75 Twin River 43; Hartington CC 56 Wakefield 45 (C-2); Burwell 44 Kenesaw 40; North Platte St. Patrick’s 77 Creighton 44; Howells/Dodge 43 Mead 36; Central Valley 53 Osmond 37 (D-1); Wynot 55 Wallace 40 (D-2).
Local Scores: UNO 25-25-25 Western Illinois 17-13-19 (VB).
Wednesday: We will have four games from the Girls State Basketball Tournament in Lincoln. In games that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Humphrey St. Francis plays Sterling at 11:00 in the ‘D-2’ bracket. Pregame coverage at 10:40. Also, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family meets Archbishop Bergan at 1:30 in the ‘D-1’ bracket. Pregame coverage at 1:15. In games that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, BRLD faces Wood River at 4:00 in the ‘C-2’ bracket. Pregame coverage at 3:40. Also, Hartington Cedar Catholic goes head to head with South Platte at 6:30 in the ‘D-1’ bracket. Pregame coverage at 6:15.
Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of the Kansas City Royals & Kansas City Chiefs!
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Dallas 130 Orlando 124
Final Philadelphia 130 Indiana 114
Final Denver 118 Chicago 112
Final New Orleans 129 Utah 124
Final OT Brooklyn 124 San Antonio 113
Final Cleveland 101 Houston 90
Final Portland 123 Charlotte 111
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Ottawa 5 Calgary 1
Final OT Carolina 3 Florida 2
Final Vancouver 4 Winnipeg 0
Final Toronto 3 Edmonton 0
Final OT Vegas 5 Minnesota 4
Final St. Louis 5 Anaheim 4
Final San Jose 6 Colorado 2
___
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Final (17)Oklahoma St. 79 (16)Oklahoma 75
Final (21)Virginia 62 Miami 51