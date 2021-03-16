Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has reached agreement with the Washington Football Team on a one-year deal worth $10 million that could grow to $12 million with incentives, a source told ESPN. Fitzpatrick is expected to head to camp as the starter, the source said, with competition from Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen. Fitzpatrick would be the organization's 32nd starting quarterback since it won the Super Bowl after the 1991 season. Washington started three quarterbacks last season: Allen, Dwayne Haskins and Alex Smith. It released Haskins before the end of the season and earlier this month let go of Smith. Fitzpatrick, 38, is entering his 17th NFL season. He played last year for the Miami Dolphins.
The Creighton men’s basketball team has slipped from 17th to 19th in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll. The 20-8 Bluejays went 2-1 at the BIG EAST Tournament last week with wins over Butler 87-56 and Connecticut 59-56 and dropping the championship game to Georgetown 73-48. Creighton returns to action on Saturday at 2:30 when they play 22-4 UC Santa Barbara in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. Gonzaga remains first followed by Illinois, Baylor, Michigan, and Alabama rounding out the top five.
Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg confirmed last night that Akol Arop, Yvan Ouedraogo and Elijah Wood have entered their names in the NCAA transfer portal. Arop spent the last two seasons in the Husker program but missed the 2020-21 season following knee surgery in November. Ouedraogo played in 22 games this season, including four starts, and averaged 3.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. Wood, a 6’5 guard from Maryland, saw action in 13 games this season in limited minutes.
The Nebraska women's basketball team earned a bid to the 32-team Postseason WNIT, when selections for the field were announced last night. The 12-12 Huskers will begin postseason play against the 20-5 University of Texas-Martin Skyhawks at the eight-team Memphis Regional on Friday 11:00 in Colliersville, Tenn. The 9-11 Creighton Bluejays earned an at-large bid into the WNIT Tournament. Their opening round opponent is Bowling Green. The two teams will meet at 2:00 on Friday in Rockford, Ill. The Falcons enter the WNIT with a 20-6 record. This year's tournament will start with eight teams at each of four regional sites of Charlotte, N.C.; Fort Worth, Texas; Memphis, Tenn.; and Rockford, Ill.
The Nebraska volleyball team has slipped from fourth to fifth and Creighton has dropped from 23rd to 24th in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings. The 10-2 Huskers split home matches with Ohio State last weekend, winning 3-2 on Friday and falling 3-2 on Saturday. NU returns to action on Wednesday when they visit 3-11 Iowa. Creighton, who is 8-2, won two 3-0 road matches at Butler last Friday & Saturday. They return to action on Saturday when they visit 11-7 Kansas State. Wisconsin remains first followed by Texas, Kentucky, Minnesota, and Nebraska rounding out the top five.
Former Nebraska defensive lineman Maliek Collins has reportedly reached agreement with the Houston Texans on a one-year contract worth $6 million according to the Omaha World Herald. Collins will be entering his sixth NFL season in 2021. He spent the first four with the Dallas Cowboys, who selected him in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft. Collins played in twelve games last season for the Las Vegas Raiders. He recorded 15 total tackles last season but did not record a sack or tackle for loss. At Nebraska, Collins was a team captain in 2015 and twice made the All-Big Ten second team. He had eight sacks and 23 tackles during his three-year Husker career, leaving early to enter the NFL.
The Pierce boys basketball team’s season wrapped up with a 21-5 mark after a 51-28 loss to eventual champion Auburn in the opening round of the State Tournament last week. This season, the Bluejays earned wins over Howells/Dodge, Boone Central, Hartington/Newcastle, O’Neill twice, Columbus Scotus, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge, Hartington Cedar Catholic, South Sioux City, David City Aquinas, Columbus Lakeview, Norfolk Catholic twice, Battle Creek twice, Crofton, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic twice, Clarkson/Leigh, Wayne, and Wahoo. Pierce’ losses occurred to Archbishop Bergan, Auburn twice, Wayne, and Hartington Cedar Catholic. The Bluejays outscored their opponents on average through 25 games 53.4-39.3. They will lose Logan Moeller, David Dale, Tyler Race, Dawson Watts, Chaden Roth, Lucas Gnat, Zach Collison, Mason Sindelar, Luke Collison, and Shawn Rinkel to graduation.
The Crofton girls basketball team is standing on top of the world after winning their ninth state championship a week ago last Saturday by beating Ponca in the Class ‘C-2’ title game 46-42. The Lady Warriors had beaten Centennial 62-37 and Bridgeport 66-48 previously. Crofton closed the season 26-3, winning their last 14 games. This season they defeated Laurel/Concord/Coleridge twice, Boone Central, Boyd County, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic twice, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Niobrara/Verdigre, Creighton, O’Neill twice, Wynot, Ponca, Battle Creek, Viborg-Hurley, South Dakota, Wayne, Hartington/Newcastle, Pierce, Norfolk Catholic twice, Randolph, North Central, Freeman, Centennial, Bridgeport, and Ponca while falling to Humphrey St. Francis, Newell-Fonda, Iowa and West Central, South Dakota. The Lady Warriors outscored their opponents on average through 29 games 59.9-36.6. They will lose only three seniors to graduation in Lacey Sprackel, Kaley Einrem, and Allie Dahl.
The Hartington Cedar Catholic girls basketball team settled for fourth place in the state in Class ‘D-1’ for the second year in a row after a 1-2 finish at the State Tournament two weeks ago. They defeated South Platte 46-37, lost to eventual champion Weeping Water 51-50 in overtime, and lost to Archbishop Bergan 40-31. The 19-9 Lady Trojans defeated West Holt, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge twice, Winnebago, Osmond, Tri County Northeast, Boone Central, Lutheran High Northeast, Creighton, Wayne, Pierce twice, O’Neill, Homer, Battle Creek, Niobrara/Verdigre, Boyd County, Summerland, and South Platte. Hartington Cedar Catholic’s nine losses occurred to O’Neill, Norfolk Catholic, Crofton, Dakota Valley, South Dakota, Pender, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic twice, Weeping Water, and Archbishop Bergan. The Lady Trojans outscored their opponents on average through 28 games 44.1-39.3. They will lose Makenzie Arens, Elly Becker, Gracie Dickes, Megan Heimes, Brynn Wortmann, and Brooklyn Kuehn to graduation.
The Northeast Hawks men's basketball team is 3-14 on the season and have lost five games in a row after an 0-2 week. They lost at Southwestern of Iowa 81-62 last Wednesday and then fell at Southeastern on Saturday 71-56. This year the Hawks have beaten Iowa schools Ellsworth twice and Kirkwood while losing to Kirkwood, Iowa Lakes, Marshalltown, Iowa Western twice, Indian Hills twice, Iowa Central, Southeastern twice, Des Moines Area, Southwestern twice, and North Iowa Area. Northeast is being outscored by their opponents on average through 17 games 86.4-71.1. Their remaining schedule includes home games with Iowa Central, Des Moines Area, and Iowa Lakes while visiting North Iowa Area and Marshalltown. Northeast returns to action on Wednesday when they entertain 5-10 Iowa Central at 7:00. Northeast lost to the Tritons in Ft. Dodge, Iowa on February 10th 98-83.
The Elkhorn Valley wrestling team finished fifth with 71.5 points at the Class 'D' State Championships at CHI Health Center Omaha in February. Plainview claimed the title with 110.5 points. They won by 35.5 points. The Falcons’ Hunter Bennett (113) is the state champion after winning a 9-3 decision over Lane Bohac of East Butler. Adam Miller (126) finished as the runner-up after dropping a 4-2 decision to North Central’s Zach Dickau. Zack Hartl (120) placed fourth after a 3-2 mark. Owen Vondra (120) & Reed Bennett (138) both finished sixth. Elkhorn Valley’s other highlights this season included a second place finish at Columbus Lakeview and a third place finish at their sub-district tournament at Pleasanton and their district meet which they hosted.
Local Schedule: NECC at Central CC at Columbus (SB DH-3:00); WSC at Newman Univ. at Wichita, KS (Bsbl DH-12:00).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Milwaukee 133 Washington 122
Final Charlotte 122 Sacramento 116
Final San Antonio 109 Detroit 99
Final Brooklyn 117 New York 112
Final L.A. Clippers 109 Dallas 99
Final Phoenix 122 Memphis 99
Final Denver 121 Indiana 106
Final L.A. Lakers 128 Golden State 97
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
St. Louis at Los Angeles 10 p.m. (Postponed)
Final Nashville 4 Tampa Bay 1
Final Washington 6 Buffalo 0
Final Pittsburgh 4 Boston 1
Final Florida 6 Chicago 3
Final OT Vancouver 3 Ottawa 2
Final OT Philadelphia 5 N-Y Rangers 4
Final Montreal 4 Winnipeg 2
Final Calgary 4 Edmonton 3
Final Vegas 2 San Jose 1