Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Chris Paul and his rejuvenated right shoulder scored 21 points and dished eleven assists, Mikal Bridges added 23 points and the Phoenix Suns beat the Denver Nuggets 122-105 in Game One of the Western Conference semifinals. The Suns trailed for most of the first half and by ten points early in the third quarter but rallied to take the lead by late in the third. Devin Booker made a 27-foot, step back three-pointer and Bridges added a driving layup for a 79-72 advantage. Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 22 points and nine rebounds but went cold while the Suns made their second half run. Game Two is on Wednesday in Phoenix.
Kevin Durant scored 32 points in three quarters of a top-to-bottom blowout that sent the Brooklyn Nets halfway to the Eastern Conference finals with a 125-86 rout of the Milwaukee Bucks. Playing without the injured James Harden but showing no hint that they needed him, the Nets led by as much as 49 points and held the NBA’s highest-scoring team 34 points below its season average. Kyrie Irving added 22 points and Bruce Brown filled in nicely for Harden with 13 points and six rebounds. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 18 points and eleven rebounds for the Bucks, but was thoroughly outplayed by Durant in a matchup of NBA MVP winners.
Aaron Rodgers is not expected on the practice field when the Green Bay Packers open their minicamp today, sources told ESPN, making it the first mandatory offseason event that the discontented quarterback will have skipped. He is subject to $93,085 in fines if he does not show for the entire three-day camp. ESPN reported yesterday that the Packers have discussed giving Rodgers an excused absence, which would then waive the fines. If they don't, then Rodgers would be fined $15,515 for missing Tuesday, $31,030 for Wednesday and $46,540 for Thursday. Fines during training camp, meanwhile, run $50,000 per day missed, are mandatory and can't be rescinded. Rodgers already has missed enough of the offseason program to forfeit his $500,000 workout bonus. The Packers have been working throughout the offseason to mend the relationship with Rodgers but to no avail. He skipped the phase one virtual offseason workouts and has not attended any of the first two weeks of OTA practices. Packers president Mark Murphy reiterated over the weekend that he, general manager Brian Gutekunst and Coach Matt LaFleur continue to work toward a solution to bring Rodgers back into the fold.
Kevin Kopps threw seven scoreless innings of relief, Charlie Welch hit a pinch-hit three-run home run in the eighth inning and Arkansas rallied to beat Nebraska 6-2 and win the Fayetteville Regional. The top overall seed 49-11 Razorbacks advances to its third consecutive super regional. Kopps, who improved to 12-0 on the season, allowed three hits with no walks and eight strikeouts. Welch pinch hit for Cullen Smith and, after Christian Franklin scored on a wild pitch by Jake Bunz, hit a 2-0 pitch, after two Nebraska pitchers combined to throw eleven consecutive balls, over the left-field wall to cap the scoring. Nebraska’s Luke Roskam hit a lead-off homer in the top of the second inning and Mojo Hagge, who walked to open the third, scored on Jaxon Hallmark’s groundout to give Nebraska a 2-0 lead. The Huskers only mustered four hits in the loss. Their season ends at 34-14.
Three former Nebraska volleyball standouts have been named to the United States Women's Volleyball National Team that will represent the U.S. at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 in July. Head Coach Karch Kiraly named former Huskers Jordan Larson, Kelsey Robinson and Justine Wong-Orantes to the twelve-player roster. Nebraska is the most represented university with three former players on the squad. The team includes four Olympic veterans and eight newcomers. The U.S. Women's National Team is ranked first in the world and currently pursuing its third straight FIVB Volleyball Nations League title in Italy. The 2020 Olympic Games, which were postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are scheduled to begin on July 23 with the Opening Ceremony. The women's volleyball tournament will commence on July 24.
Nebraska swimmer Audrey Coffey took second in the women's 1,500-meter freestyle in the final event of the United States Olympic Trials Wave I yesterday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. Coffey, a junior from Illinois, raced to a time of 16:49.09 to trail only Kristin Cornish’s 16:42.63 in the longest event of the trials. Coffey's swim moves her onto Wave II of the U.S. Olympic Trials, which are set for June 13-20 in Omaha. U.S. Olympic Diving Team Trials take center stage today.
Matt Gogel, a former Omaha Classic champion, and Robin Byrd advanced to the U.S. Senior Open through sectional qualifying yesterday at Happy Hollow Club. Byrd was the qualifying leader at 2-under 69. Gogel birdied the 18th hole to get to 1-under. They will be in the field for the 41st Senior Open, July 8-11 at Omaha Country Club.
Lincoln's Nicole Kolbas and Addison Klonowski of Florida advanced to the 2021 U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship yesterday through qualifying at Indian Trails Country Club in Beemer. Kolbas and Klonowski are both in the 2023 high school class, and shared medalist honors with rounds of 75 (+4). Kolbas attends Lincoln Pius X High School and is the reigning NSAA Class ‘A’ Champion. Kolbas and Klonowski advance to the 72nd U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship at Columbia Country Club in Chevy Chase, Maryland, July 12-17.
The Nebraska Coaches Association has announced the Boys Golf Super-State and All-State teams. Norfolk High’s Isaac Heimes & Wisner/Pilger’s Rockney Peck were honored on the Super-State team. Columbus Scotus’ Nick Fleming was named to the Class ‘C’ All-State squad and Creighton’s Braxton Brockhaus & Humphrey St. Francis’ Jack Lubischer were recognized on the Class ‘D’ All-State team.
Local Schedule: Yankton Fury at Nfk Rogue 18’s (SB DH-6:30); Omaha Storm Chasers at St. Paul (Bsbl-7:05).
Final Boston 5 Miami 3
Final L.A. Angels 8 Kansas City 3
