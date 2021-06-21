Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib became the first active NFL player to come out as gay yesterday. Nassib announced the news on Instagram, saying he wasn’t doing it for the attention but because he felt representation and visibility were important. He also said in his short video message that he was donating $100,000 to the Trevor Project, a nonprofit that seeks to prevent suicide among LGBTQ youth.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark has been arrested in Los Angeles after police say they saw a submachine gun in his car. LAPD spokesman Tony Im says Clark was pulled over for a vehicle violation south of downtown Sunday night and officers noticed an Uzi sticking out of a bag. Clark was arrested on suspicion of having a concealed firearm in a vehicle. He was released on $35,000 bond yesterday.
Eli Manning has a new job with the New York Giants. The two-time Super Bowl MVP is rejoining the organization to work in business opportunities and fan initiatives. The Giants announced the hiring yesterday, roughly 18 months after Manning retired following the 2019 season. Manning, who set most of the Giants passing records, will help with initiatives stretching across business development, marketing and community and corporate relations. He will also collaborate on original content development and fan engagement activations, including a new lifestyle series premiering this fall.
The Phoenix Suns found a way to persevere in Game One of the Western Conference finals without the veteran, talkative presence of eleven-time All-Star Chris Paul, beating the Los Angeles Clippers 120-114 on Sunday. It appears they'll have to do it again in Game Two this evening. Paul remains in the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. The Clippers are still dealing with their own injury issues. Clippers coach Tyronn Lue confirmed two-time Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard will miss his fourth straight game tonight.
Nebraska’s Max Anderson added another postseason honor yesterday, as he was named a second-team freshman All-American by Perfect Game/Rawlings. He was also named a freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper earlier in June. Anderson, the 2021 Big Ten Freshman of the Year, put together one of the top freshman seasons at Nebraska in recent history. The Omaha native finished the year second on the team in both average (.332) and hits (61). Anderson added seven home runs and 32 RBIs in 45 games. He produced 19 multi-hit games in 2021, including a team-best nine three-hit games and tied for the team lead with a pair of four-hit performances.
Terrell Tatum’s fifth-inning home run spoiled a dominant performance by national strikeout leader Jack Leiter and allowed North Carolina State to take control of its College World Series bracket with a 1-0 win over Vanderbilt at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha. Leiter and Wolfpack starter Sam Highfill dueled most of the evening with Leiter striking out 15 in eight innings and Highfill limiting the Commodores to two hits through 7 1/3. Leiter matched the 15 strikeouts by Mississippi State’s Will Bodnar against Texas on Sunday, which was the most by a pitcher in a nine-inning CWS game in 25 years. Leiter leads the nation with 171.
Brock Jones homered, doubled and drove in five runs to lead one of Stanford’s most productive offensive performances of the season in a 14-5 victory over Arizona in their College World Series elimination game. The Cardinal got their bats cranked up again after losing to North Carolina State on Saturday. They also got payback for the 20-2 beatdown they took from their Pac-12 rival May 8. Stanford led 10-0 in the fourth inning and tacked on four more runs in the seventh to assure itself of extending its first CWS appearance since 2008 at least two more days. In games today, Texas faces Tennessee in a 1:00 elimination game and Mississippi State plays Virginia at 6:00.
Heritage Hills Golf Course will be the host for a third time, when the 32nd Nebraska Junior Match Play Championship visits McCook today through Friday. The club first hosted in 2004, when Lincoln's Joe Kubick won his second of back-to-back titles. The championship returned in 2014, when Omaha's Alex Schaake won his first Nebraska Golf Association title. Among the entries include Wisner’s Rockney Peck, Wayne’s Tanner Walling, and Columbus’ Brock Kuhlman, Nick Vuncannon, Nicklaus Fleming, & Nolan Fleming.
The 59th Nebraska Girls' Match Play Championship returns to Heritage Hills Golf Course in McCook today through Thursday. The club last hosted the championship in 2014, when Wahoo's Haley Thiele won her second-straight title. Snyder’s Livia Hunke and Albion’s Abby Brodersen are among the participants.
Local Schedule: Omaha Storm Chasers at Iowa (Bsbl-6:35); Nfk Seniors at Hastings (Bsbl DH-5:00); Nfk Rogue 18’s at Wayne Dirt Devils (SB DH-6:30).
INTERLEAGUE
Final Cleveland 4 Chicago Cubs 0
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Houston 10 Baltimore 2
Final Texas 8 Oakland 3
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final Arizona 5 Milwaukee 1
Final N.Y. Mets 4 Atlanta 2
Final Atlanta 1 N.Y. Mets 0
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Final Tampa Bay 8 N-Y Islanders 0