Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points, and the top-seeded Utah Jazz grabbed a 3-1 lead by holding off the Memphis Grizzlies 120-113. Now the team with the NBA’s best record in the regular season can close out this first round, best-of-seven series Wednesday night in Game Five in Utah. Rudy Gobert scored 17 points. Jordan Clarkson, the NBA’s Sixth man of the year winner, scored 24. Ja Morant, who averaged 33.7 points through the first three games, scored 23 and had twelve assists for Memphis. Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson Jr. each added 21.
Philadelphia center Joel Embiid left in the first quarter with a sore right knee and the 76ers lost Game Four of their playoff series against the Washington Wizards 122-114. The result allows Washington to cut its deficit in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round series to 3-1. The Sixers were trying to complete the franchise’s first playoff sweep since 1985. Bradley Beal led Washington with 27 points and Russell Westbrook had 19 points, 21 rebounds and 14 assists for his twelfth career playoff triple-double. Tobias Harris led Philadelphia with 21 points. Embiid had eight points and six rebounds before leaving. A fan was tackled after he ran onto the court during the game. Last night's episode is the latest example of unruly behavior as teams increase the number of spectators they’re allowing in the stands during the pandemic. The players were heading toward Washington’s basket in the third quarter when action was halted while a member of security held the person down near the baseline. The fan then was escorted away from the court and play resumed after a brief interruption.
Carey Price made 29 saves and the Montreal Canadiens advanced to the second round by beating the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 in Game Seven of the North Division Semifinals. Brendan Gallagher, Corey Perry and Tyler Toffoli also scored for the Canadiens, who stormed back from a 3-1 deficit for the third time in franchise history to win a series. In other yesterday playoff action, the New York Islanders edged the Boston Bruins 4-3 to tie their second-round playoff series at one game apiece. Game Three is Thursday night in New York.
Naomi Osaka is withdrawing from the French Open, saying on Twitter that it’s “the best thing for the tournament” and for her own well-being. The four-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1-ranked player said in her tweet yesterday that by pulling out, “everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris.” Osaka’s tweet came a day after she was fined $15,000 for skipping the post-match news conference following her first-round victory. She also got a warning from all four Grand Slam tournaments that she could face stiffer penalties, including disqualification or even suspension, if she continues to avoid the media. Osaka also said that she has “suffered long bouts of depression” since the 2018 U.S. Open, which she won by beating Serena Williams in a final filled with controversy.
Adalberto Mondesi hit a two-run homer, Mike Minor pitched six solid innings and the Kansas City Royals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-3 last night in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM. The Royals have won ten of 16 to get back to .500 for the first time since an eleven-game losing streak dropped them four games below. Minor allowed two runs and five hits. He struck out seven and walked one. The Royals are now 26-26 on the season and five games out of first place in the American League Central Division.
The 31-12 Nebraska baseball has been selected as the second seed at the Fayetteville NCAA Regional in Fayetteville, Ark. and will play third seeded 36-10 Northeastern on Friday at 7:00. The 46-10 Arkansas Razorbacks are the tournament's top overall seed and will play four seed 26-22 New Jersey Institute of Technology. Friday will be the first-ever meeting between Nebraska and Northeastern. The Huskies won the 2021 Colonial Athletic Association Tournament title. Yesterday's selection marks Nebraska's 17th NCAA Tournament appearance in program history, and the 14th appearance in the last 21 seasons.
Nebraska's Dalano Banton wants to test the NBA waters. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the fifth-year junior guard announced yesterday that he plans to declare for the NBA Draft. Banton will not hire an agent, which makes him eligible to return to college. The deadline for players to withdraw from the draft is July 7. The NBA Draft is July 29. The versatile, 6’9 Western Kentucky transfer started 22 games and averaged 9.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. Banton’s combination of length and playmaking ability made him an intriguing college prospect, and now he will see what NBA scouts think of those traits. Banton was the first Husker since 1974 to lead the team in rebounds and assists in the same season.
The 98th edition of the Nebraska Women's Match Play Championship will take place today through Thursday at Awarii Dunes Golf Club near Kearney. The competition features two divisions being the Championship and Tournament. Championship Division golfers will compete in an 18-hole qualifier to determine the 16-player Championship bracket. Those that don't qualify for the championship bracket will be seeded in an additional bracket. The Tournament Division offers both Gross and Net Flights. Gross Flight golfers will also be bracketed and seeded after qualifying. Net Flight golfers will be pre-flighted with seeds within those flights determined by the qualifier. Last season, Omaha's Katie Ruge defeated Snyder's Hannah Hunke in the Championship Final, 4 and 3. Among the competitors include Norfolk’s Bev McKillip, Phyllis Hall, & Nita Totten, Oakland’s Annette Faudel, and Hartington’s Cassidy Ulrich.
Local Schedule: Nfk Seniors at Grand Island Home Federal (Bsbl DH-5:00); Iowa at Omaha Storm Chasers (Bsbl-7:05).
Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of the Kansas City Royals & Kansas City Chiefs!
INTERLEAGUE
Final Milwaukee 3 Detroit 2
Final San Francisco 6 L.A. Angels 1
Final Kansas City 7 Pittsburgh 3
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Tampa Bay 3 N.Y. Yankees 1
Final Minnesota 3 Baltimore 2
Final Chicago White Sox 8 Cleveland 6
Final Houston 11 Boston 2
Final Seattle 6 Oakland 5
Final Cleveland 3 Chicago White Sox 1
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final Cincinnati 11 Philadelphia 1
Final Chicago Cubs 7 San Diego 2
Final Atlanta 5 Washington 3
Final L.A. Dodgers 9 St. Louis 4
Final N.Y. Mets 6 Arizona 2
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Final Washington 122 Philadelphia 114
Final Utah 120 Memphis 113
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Final Montreal 3 Toronto 1
Final OT N-Y Islanders 4 Boston 3