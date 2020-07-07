Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, July 7, 2020

It’s the biggest sports contract ever and could generate about a half billion dollars for Kansas City Chiefs quarter Patrick Mahomes. According to his agency, Steinberg Sports, Mahomes agreed to a ten-year extension worth up to $503 million. The deal is worth $477 million in guarantee mechanisms and includes a no-trade clause and opt-out clauses if guarantee mechanisms aren’t met. Mahomes threw touchdown passes on consecutive fourth-quarter drives in rallying the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title in 50 years and the first for coach Andy Reid.
Major League Baseball released its pandemic-shortened schedule even as some teams were bogged down by coronavirus concerns. By the time MLB revealed each team’s 60-game slate, last year's World Series teams, the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros, had canceled workouts because of COVID-19 testing delays that one executive worried could endanger the season. The St. Louis Cardinals also scrubbed their practice for the same reason. Opening night on July 23 will feature the New York Yankees and their new ace, Gerrit Cole, visiting the Nationals. On the West Coast, the Los Angeles Dodgers and star newcomer Mookie Betts will host the rival San Francisco Giants.
Nebraska Athletics is excited to announce the release of a new mobile app, including the addition of built-in mobile ticketing. Fans will now have access to tickets and parking via their mobile device. Nebraska Athletics will utilize contactless entry into all venues beginning with the 2020 fall sports season. To increase safety at all venues, printed season and single-game tickets will not be mailed out this year. Fans will also not be able to utilize a print at home option. Souvenir tickets for football will be available in the official football game day program. The new Nebraska Huskers App is available in both the App Store and Google Play Store.
Nebraska-Omaha men’s basketball coach Derrin Hansen announced yesterday the addition of Southwest Mississippi Community College transfer Devin Evans to the basketball program. Evans, a rising sophomore, is a 6’9, 200-pound forward from Georgia. He joins the Mavericks after spending his freshman campaign at Southwest Mississippi, where he averaged 4.5 points and 4.7 rebounds over 19.5 minutes per game and made 15 starts.
Carly Fehringer has been named Wayne State assistant track and field/throws coach for the track and field teams. She replaces Brett Suckstorf, who resigned last month after serving as throws coach for the last ten seasons to take a job in the private sector. Fehringer returns to Wayne State after coaching the last two years at Western Colorado University. She was a standout thrower for the Wildcats from 2011-2014. Fehringer was a four-time All-American and seven-time national qualifier (3rd – 2014 Hammer Throw, 2nd 2014 Weight Throw, 2nd, 2013 Hammer Throw, and 3rd 2013 Weight Throw). She was named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Indoor Field Athlete of the Year and Wayne State College Female Athlete of the Year in 2014.
The Omaha World Herald reports that all 90 players in Saturday’s Nebraska Shrine Bowl reported to the start of training camp yesterday having passed health protocols and temperature checks, game officials said. The Shrine game is at 2:00 Saturday at UNK’s Cope Stadium Among the players representing the ‘North’ are Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Jacob Keiser & Rex Becker, Fullerton’s Isaac Gleason, BRLD’s Jaxon Johnson, Columbus’ Landon Thompson, and Pierce’ Kage Heisinger. Columbus Scotus’ Tyler Palmer will play for the ‘South’.
The 53rd Nebraska Junior Amateur Championship returns to Scotts Bluff Country Club in Scottsbluff today through Thursday. The panhandle club first hosted the championship in 2000, and then again in 2006 when McCook's Brandon Crick won. Crick, now competing on the Korn Ferry Tour, matched the 54-hole championship scoring record in 2006, which has since been broken, and posted the lowest round in championship history, a 63 (-9) in the second round. A new champion will be crowned in 2020, as last year's champion Josh Peters of Omaha is now competing for the Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks in college. Among the competitors include Norfolk’s Jake Kluver, Isaac Heimes, & Carson Klein along with Oakland’s Ian Lundquist, Wisner’s Rockney Peck, Wayne’s Tanner Walling, and Columbus’ Nolan Fleming & Seth Vuncannon.
The Nebraska Girls’ Amateur will celebrate its 20th championship this year at Scotts Bluff Country Club today and tomorrow. The 36-hole championship began in 2001 and the 20th champion will be crowned tomorrow. Livia Hunke of Snyder is among the participants.
Local Scores: Nfk Seniors 10-9 Elkhorn Mt. Michael 5-1 (Bsbl DH).
Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of Kansas City Chiefs football & Kansas City Royals baseball!