Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Major League Baseball has already postponed a second scheduled game between Miami and Baltimore after more than a dozen Marlins players and staff tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting the club to lock down in Philadelphia. Commissioner Rob Manfred said the soonest the Marlins could resume their schedule is Wednesday, when they are set to play in Baltimore. The Yankees and Phillies also postponed their game Monday after the Marlins played in Philadelphia over the weekend. As of last night, the teams planned to begin their series today instead. Word of all the positive tests worried players, coaches and experts keeping their eye on MLB's experiment with a 60-game regular season.
Top-25 prospect Peyton Watson committed to UCLA yesterday according to ESPN, giving the Bruins the top-ranked player from the state of California for the first time since 2018. Watson chose UCLA over a long list of schools that included Gonzaga, Washington, Arizona, Oregon and Michigan. Watson, a 6’7 shooting guard from Long Beach Polytechnic High School, is ranked 25th in the ESPN 100 for 2021. He averaged 23.5 points, ten rebounds and 4 assists last season. Watson took official visits to Gonzaga, Washington and Arizona and went to UCLA multiple times unofficially for games.
Maikel Franco hit two of Kansas City’s six home runs, and the Royals pounded the Tigers 14-6, spoiling Detroit’s fan-free home opener. Whit Merrifield had three hits and three RBIs, finishing a triple shy of the cycle on a night when the Royals rallied from an early 5-1 deficit. KC is now 2-2 on the season and will visit Detroit again tonight at 6:10 in a game that can be heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM.
The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Board of Directors unanimously supported a delay to the start of NSIC fall athletic competition announced yesterday which will affect Wayne State athletics. For the sports of football and men’s & women’s cross country, the first permissible practice will be September 2 with the first date of competition scheduled for September 26. For volleyball and soccer, the first permissible practice will be September 8 with the first date of competition scheduled for October 2. With the delay of the fall sports season, the Wayne State football schedule is reduced from ten games to eight, losing a road contest at Bemidji State and a home game with Minot State. They will now open the 2020 season at Minnesota Duluth on September 26th. The Wildcat volleyball team will now see an original 20-game schedule reduced to 15, losing road games at Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State and home matches against Sioux Falls, Minnesota Crookston and Bemidji State. They will open the season on the road at the University of Mary on October 2nd. The Wayne State soccer teams’ original 15-game schedule has been cut to eleven games and the cross country schedule will see at least two meets canceled. That being September 5th at Dordt and Sept. 12th at Dakota State.
It was a record-setting start for Omaha's Grant Jabenis at the 112th Nebraska Amateur Championship at Happy Hollow Club in Omaha, and he holds a significant lead after the first round. Jabenis caught fire mid-way through his round, and posted the lowest round in a Nebraska Amateur at Happy Hollow Club. He made five birdies during a bogey-free 66 (-5) and leads by four strokes. The club has hosted the championship 16 times, but this is the fifth time since the format changed to stroke play in 1956. Fordyce’ Matthew Schaefer shot 74; Norfolk’s Lance Lawson & Plainview’s Tucker Knaak carded a 75; Battle Creek’s Ty Heimes & Columbus’ Bryce Vuncannon put up a 76; Norfolk’s Jake Kluver shot 79; Atkinson’s Mason Hale carded an 81; Wisner’s Rockney Peck put up an 82; Columbus’ Sam Morse shot 83; and Laurel’s Nick Christiansen carded an 84.
Norfolk’s Luke Kluver will be competing today in the first day of the four-day Western Amateur at Crooked Stick Golf Club in Carmel, Indiana. Yesterday was a practice round. The 118th Western Amateur was first held in 1899 and features one of the deepest and strongest fields in amateur golf as well as the game’s most grueling format. It is the world’s third oldest amateur championship behind the British Amateur (1885) and the U.S. Amateur (1895), and attracts top-ranked golfers from around the world. Past Western Amateur champions include Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. Kluver’s last action was July 16th at the Southern Amateur Championship in Texas where he failed to make the cut.
Local Schedule: Nfk Seniors at Hastings (Bsbl DH-4:00).
INTERLEAGUE
N-Y Yankees at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m. (Postponed)
Baltimore at Miami 7:10 p.m. (Postponed)
Final Toronto 4 Washington 1
Final Tampa Bay 14 Atlanta 5
Final N.Y. Mets 7 Boston 4
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Oakland 3 L.A. Angels 0
Final Houston 8 Seattle 5
Final Kansas City 14 Detroit 6
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final San Diego 6 Arizona 2
Final Chicago Cubs 8 Cincinnati 7
Final Milwaukee 6 Pittsburgh 5
___
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Final San Jose 5, Real Salt Lake 2
Final Los Angeles FC 4, Seattle 1