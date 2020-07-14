Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Effective immediately, the Washington NFL team is dropping the “Redskins” name, which had been in use since 1933. The change comes following national protests against inequality and financial pressure from sponsors FedEx, Nike, Pepsi and Bank of America. Opponents of the name have long said it was a slur. Owner Daniel Snyder had vowed never to change the name. More than a dozen Native leaders and organizations wrote to the league last week demanding an immediate end to Washington’s use of the name.
Russell Westbrook of the Houston Rockets says he has tested positive for coronavirus, and that he plans to eventually join his team at the restart of the NBA season. Westbrook made the revelation yesterday on social media. As recently as Sunday, the Rockets believed that Westbrook and James Harden, neither of whom traveled with the team to Walt Disney World near Orlando last week, would be with the team in the next few days.
With NFL training camps set to start at the end of the month, the league believes it is one step closer to addressing player safety amid the coronavirus pandemic. It has come up with face shields for the players’ helmets. The face shield was designed by Oakley, which already provides visors for the players. The union’s medical director had suggested that players wear face masks to help control the spread of the virus, but players shot down that idea. The face shield has received a better response than the mask suggestion.
ESPN reports that Florida Atlantic added a big name to its 2021 recruiting class yesterday when ESPN 300 quarterback Shedeur Sanders announced his commitment to the Owls. Sanders, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, is the eighth-ranked pocket-passer QB and the 41st ranked prospect overall in the class. The 6’2, 200-pound quarterback out of Trinity Christian School in Texas, is the first ESPN 300 recruit to choose FAU since ESPN started its rankings in 2009. As a junior last season, Sanders threw for 3,477 yards, 47 touchdowns and four interceptions. He had 3,088 yards, 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions his sophomore season and has had his father as his offensive coordinator.
The COVID Cup was held yesterday at the Players Club in Omaha. The invitational follows the loss of the boys golf season to the pandemic. In a field of mainly Class ‘A’ schools, Charlie Zielinski of Class ‘B’ Omaha Skutt tied Jake Kluver of Norfolk and Josh Kramer of champion team Omaha Creighton Prep for the low score with a 3-over 74. Prep shot a 307 while the Panthers finished second at 315. The event was not sponsored by the Nebraska School Activities Association. A similar tournament for Class ‘C’ was held in June in Oakland. The field consisted of Norfolk, Gretna, Kearney, Lincoln Pius X, North Platte, Omaha Creighton Prep, Omaha Skutt, Omaha Westside, Papillion-La Vista and Papillion-La Vista South. Norfolk was represented by Jake Kluver, Isaac Heimes, John Canham, Carson Klein, and Berkley Brummond. Klein placed fifth with a 79, Canham tied for sixth after carding an 80, Heimes shot 82, and Brummond put up an 88.
Northeast student-athletes were busy on and off the court this past season as 45 student-athletes received NJCAA All-Academic honors. Student-athletes are eligible to earn academic honors by achieving an overall GPA of 3.60 or higher for the 2019-20 academic year. In addition, the Northeast baseball, women’s basketball, men’s golf, women’s soccer, softball and volleyball teams were each named a 2019-20 NJCAA Academic Team of the Year. Among the volleyball honorees include Wakefield’s Jessica Borg; Columbus’ Elley Beaver; Stanton’s Elizabeth Christensen & Hannah Heppner; & Wynot’s Julia Eskens. Honored from the women’s basketball team are Laurel’s Lorna Maxon & Howells’ Macey Kulhanek. Receiving honors from the softball team were Norfolk’s Vada Kruse & Schuyler’s Kaylea Bailey. Also honored was Scribner’s Ben Moxness from the men’s basketball team.
Local Schedule: Nfk Seniors at Kearney (Bsbl DH-1:00).
