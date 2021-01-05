Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Luka Doncic had a triple-double and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 30 points off the bench in the Dallas Mavericks’ 113-100 win over the Houston Rockets. Doncic contributed 33 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists, one night after missing a game because of a bruised quad. He led four players in double figures for Dallas. James Harden netted 21 points and ten assists for the Rockets.
The Creighton men’s basketball team has jumped from eleventh to seventh in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. The ranking matches its best ranking in school history when CU was voted seventh in the Associated Poll on January 4th. They had previously been ranked seventh on Jan. 16, 2017, March 9, 2020 and March 16, 2020. The 8-2 Bluejays won their lone game last week by edging Providence on the road last Saturday 67-65. Creighton returns to action on Wednesday when they host 8-4 Seton Hall at 8:00. Gonzaga remains first followed by Baylor, Villanova, Texas, and Iowa rounding out the top five.
The men's basketball game between Nebraska and Purdue scheduled for this evening, in West Lafayette, Ind., is being postponed. The universities mutually agreed to the postponement out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the student-athletes, coaches and staff. The two schools will work with the Big Ten Conference to reschedule the game.
The Omaha World Herald reports more good news became public for Nebraska’s defense yesterday as cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt announced he will be back in 2021. The decision comes two days after senior outside linebacker JoJo Domann revealed his intentions to return. It means the Blackshirts will again have perhaps their two most versatile players in the fold next year. Taylor-Britt, a junior, was a second-team All-Big Ten selection by the league’s coaches. The 6’0, 205-pound corner from Alabama logged 28 tackles with four pass breakups and two interceptions in the Huskers' eight games this season. He led NU with six passes defended as well, despite missing nearly four full quarters because of a pair of targeting ejections. NU’s other starting corner, senior Dicaprio Bootle, is preparing for the NFL draft. Senior safeties Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke have not yet declared their intentions.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star has updated its high school boys basketball rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Millard North remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Elkhorn Mt. Michael stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Auburn is once again first. In Class ‘C-2’, Grand Island Central Catholic remains at number one, BRLD is once again second, and Oakland/Craig moves up from fourth to third. In Class ‘D-1’, North Platte St. Patrick’s is the new number one, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family slips from first to second, Howells/Dodge remains third, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge is once again fourth, Burwell jumps from ninth to eighth, and Osmond enters the rankings at number ten. In Class ‘D-2’, Lincoln Parkview Christian stays at number one, O’Neill St. Mary’s moves up from fifth to third, Wynot enters the rankings at number four, and Humphrey St. Francis drops from third to sixth. In the Lincoln Journal Star boys rankings, Millard North remains first in Class ‘A’ while Elkhorn Mt. Michael stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Auburn is once again first. In Class ‘C-2’, Grand Island Central Catholic remains at number one, BRLD is once again second, Oakland/Craig stays at number nine, and Hartington Cedar Catholic falls from the rankings. In Class ‘D-1’, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is once again first, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge remains second, Burwell jumps from fifth to fourth, and Osmond stays at number seven. In Class ‘D-2’, Falls City Sacred Heart stays at number one, O’Neill St. Mary’s moves up from fifth to second, Wynot enters the rankings at number six, and Humphrey St. Francis drops from second to seventh.
The Lincoln Journal Star has updated their high school girls basketball rankings, Lincoln Pius X stays at number one in Class ‘A’ while Norris is once again first in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, North Bend Central stays at number one, O’Neill enters the rankings at number six, West Point-Beemer remains eighth, and Columbus Scotus falls from the rankings. In Class ‘C-2’, Clarkson/Leigh is the new number one after moving up from second, Crofton slips from first to second, Ponca jumps from fourth to third, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic remains fifth, BRLD stays at number six, North Central jumps from tenth to eighth, and Pender slips from eighth to tenth. In Class ‘D-1’, Pleasanton is once again first, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family stays at number two, and Hartington Cedar Catholic falls from fifth to seventh. In Class ‘D-2’, Humphrey St. Francis stays at number one, Chambers/Wheeler Central remains third, and Wynot moves up from fifth to fourth.
The Norfolk High wrestling team gets back at it when they compete in the Sioux City East Invitational on Saturday. So far, they’ve won the opening meet at Fremont, went undefeated at Battle Creek’s Dual Tournament, and recorded a 3-2 record at the Grand Island Flatwater Fracas. The Panthers, who are currently 8-3 in duals, have beaten Ansley/Litchfield, Tekemah/Herman, Battle Creek, Elkhorn Valley, Schuyler, Lincoln Southeast, Columbus, and Waverly while falling to Papillion La Vista, Kearney, and Columbus. The Panthers’ remaining docket includes tournaments at Sioux City East, the Heartland Athletic Conference Meet at Lincoln Southeast, Sioux City Heelan, and the Norfolk Invite on January 30th. They will also host Columbus in a dual and visit Fremont for a dual.
The Pierce wrestling team is coming off a fourth place finish at the own invitational last Saturday. Central City was the champion with 241.5 points. They won by 17.5 points. The Bluejays totaled 179 points. Pierce’ Zander Schweitzer (182) was a champion. Ashton Schweitzer (160), Michael Kruntorad (170), & Brock Bolling (126) got second. Blake Bolling (132), Jayden Coulter (138), Ethan Dohmen (120) finished third. Nick Erickson (220) placed fourth and Aiden Gnat (152) was sixth. This season, the Bluejays have a first place, a third, and two fourth place finishes. They also have a 2-2 dual record. Pierce returns to action on Friday when they host Gering in a dual before competing in the Millard South Invite on Saturday.
The Norfolk Catholic boys basketball team is 7-2 on the season and have claimed five games in a row after wins last week over Elkhorn Valley & Battle Creek at the Battle Creek Holiday Tournament. This year the Knights have beaten Omaha Gross, Bishop Neumann, Lutheran High Northeast, Boone Central, Winnebago, Elkhorn Valley, and Battle Creek with their losses occurring to Grand Island Central Catholic and Battle Creek. Norfolk Catholic is outscoring their opponents on average through nine contests 68.7-63.8. The Knights return to action on Thursday evening when they visit 9-2 Wayne.
The Norfolk High girls basketball team is 3-5 on the season after a 69-29 loss at top ranked in both polls in Class ‘A’ Lincoln Pius X last Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament. This year the Lady Panthers have beaten Bellevue West, Omaha Westside, and Columbus while falling to Millard South, Kearney, North Platte, Lincoln Southwest, and Lincoln Pius X. Norfolk is being outscored by their opponents on average through eight contests 45.4-36.6. They started the season 2-1 but have dropped four of their last five games since. Norfolk returns to action on Thursday when they host 1-9 South Sioux City.
The Lutheran High Northeast girls basketball team is 4-4 on the year after earning a couple wins last week over West Holt and Stanton at the Stanton Holiday Tournament. This year the Lady Eagles have beaten Wisner/Pilger, Twin River, West Holt, and Stanton while falling to West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Pender, Norfolk Catholic, and Homer. The Lady Eagles are outscoring their foes on average through eight games 49.7-43.9. In the four wins they are outscoring their opponents by an average of 31 points while their losses are by an average of 19.5 points. The Lady Eagles return to action on Thursday night when they host 7-3 Wakefield.
The Omaha World Herald third ranked in Class ‘D-1’ Howells/Dodge boys basketball team is 6-4 on the season after winning the Mead Holiday Tournament last Wednesday with a 56-37 rout of the host team. The Jaguars have earned victories this season at the expense of Stanton, West Point-Beemer, BRLD, Clarkson/Leigh, Cornerstone Christian, and Mead while falling to Pierce, David City Aquinas, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, and Oakland/Craig. Howells/Dodge is outscoring their opponents on average through ten contests 53.8-42.4. They finished 14-11 last season. Howells/Dodge started 1-4 but have righted the ship by going 5-0 since. The Jaguars return to action on Friday when they host Omaha World Herald sixth ranked in Class ‘D-2’ 8-1 Humphrey St. Francis.
The Omaha World Herald third ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Oakland/Craig boys basketball squad has a 10-2 mark on the year on the season and have won ten games in a row after routing Elmwood/Murdock at home last Saturday 49-29. The Knights’ wins this season have come at the expense of Clarkson/Leigh, Pender, Howells/Dodge, Winnebago, Wisner/Pilger, Madison, Omaha Nation, Malcolm, Wilber/Clatonia, and Elmwood/Murdock. Oakland/Craig’s two losses have occurred to Logan View/Scribner-Snyder and Boys Town. The Knights are outscored their foes on average through twelve contests 58.6-46.6. They finished 17-9 last year. Oakland/Craig returns to action this evening when they visit 2-7 West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic.
Local Schedule: Omaha North at Nfk High (BBB-7:30); NC at Humphrey St. Francis (GBB-7:45).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Orlando 103 Cleveland 83
Final Philadelphia 118 Charlotte 101
Final Miami 118 Oklahoma City 90
Final New York 113 Atlanta 108
Final Boston 126 Toronto 114
Final Milwaukee 125 Detroit 115
Final Dallas 113 Houston 100
Final OT Indiana 118 New Orleans 116
Final Golden State 137 Sacramento 106
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Final (14)West Virginia 87 Oklahoma St. 84