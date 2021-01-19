Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Stephen Curry scored 26 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 23 and the Golden State Warriors rallied from a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 115-113. Dennis Schröder led Los Angeles with 25 points, LeBron James added 19 and Anthony Davis had 17 points and 17 rebounds as the Lakers had their five-game winning streak snapped.
New York Mets general manager Jared Porter sent graphic, uninvited text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 while working for the Chicago Cubs in their front office, according to an ESPN report. Porter sent dozens of texts to the woman. ESPN said it obtained a copy of the text history. New York hired the 41-year-old Porter last month after he spent the past four seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks as senior vice president and assistant general manager. Mets president Sandy Alderson said in a statement that Porter acknowledged to him a serious error in judgment, expressed remorse and had previously apologized for his actions.
The Creighton men’s basketball team has dropped from eighth to eleventh in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. The 10-3 Bluejays lost their lone game in the past week when they fell at Butler 70-66 in overtime last Saturday. Creighton returns to action on Wednesday night when they host 7-6 Providence at 8:00. Gonzaga remains first followed by Baylor, Villanova, Iowa, and Texas rounding out the top five.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Nebraska tight end Jack Stoll earned a nice nod yesterday when he was invited to the 2021 East-West Shrine Bowl. Unfortunately, the game isn't actually being played this year due to concerns around the coronavirus pandemic. These types of college all-star games are usually crawling with NFL personnel, meaning players invited get extra chances to work hands-on with professional coaches and to show their skills up close and personal again during the early pre-draft process. Stoll, a Colorado native, announced last month that he intended to pass up an extra season in Lincoln in favor of pursuing the NFL. Senior outside linebacker JoJo Domann also had an invite to the game before opting to return to NU for a sixth collegiate season. Former Husker left tackle Brenden Jaimes is taking part in the Senior Bowl this month, while senior cornerback Dicaprio Bootle was invited to the Collegiate Bowl.
Nebraska’s Kate Cain captured the first Big Ten Women's Basketball Player-of-the-Week honor of her career yesterday. Cain, a 6’5 center from New York, nearly produced her second career triple-double by erupting for 22 points, twelve rebounds and nine blocked shots to power Nebraska to a 63-55 home victory over previously unbeaten and then 15th ranked Ohio State on Saturday. Cain, who tied her career high with 22 points, hit 10-14 shots from the field against the Buckeyes while her nine blocks tied the second-highest individual total in school history. Her block total trailed only her eleven blocked shots as a freshman against Florida Atlantic, when she produced Nebraska's first-ever points-rebounds-blocks triple-double. Cain and the Huskers will be back in action today when they battle Minnesota at 3:00.
For the second straight week, Wayne State junior Jordan Janssen was named the Northern Sun Conference Men’s Basketball South Division Player of the Week following his performance in two Wildcat home games against Minnesota State over the weekend. A 6’7 forward from Lincoln, Janssen averaged 21.5 points and eleven rebounds per game in Friday’s 85-68 win and Saturday’s 80-77 loss to Minnesota State. He recorded his 29th career double-double Saturday with a career-high 29 points and 14 rebounds while scoring his 1,000th-career point against the Mavericks. Janssen also had 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists in Friday’s 85-68 win over MSU. He is the 36th player in school history to reach 1,000 points. Wayne State, 3-3 overall and 3-1 in the NSIC South Division, hosts Upper Iowa Friday at 6:30 and Saturday at 2:30 in Rice Auditorium.
The Lincoln Journal Star has updated its high school boys & girls basketball rankings. In the boys rankings, Millard North remains first in Class ‘A’ while Elkhorn Mt. Michael stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Auburn is once again first and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder stays at number nine. In Class ‘C-2’, Grand Island Central Catholic remains at number one, BRLD is once again second, and Oakland/Craig stays at number three. In Class ‘D-1’, Burwell stays at number one, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family remains second, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge is once again third, Osmond jumps from eighth to sixth, Walthill moves up from tenth to eighth, and Creighton & Howells/Dodge enters the rankings at numbers nine & ten respectively. In Class ‘D-2’, Lincoln Parkview Christian is the new number one, O’Neill St. Mary’s remains second, Wynot slips from sixth to seventh, and Humphrey St. Francis drops from seventh to eighth. In the Lincoln Journal Star girls rankings, Lincoln Pius X stays at number one in Class ‘A’ while York is once again first in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Grand Island Central Catholic is once again first and O’Neill stays at number six. In Class ‘C-2’, Clarkson/Leigh stays at number one, Crofton remains second, BRLD moves up from sixth to fifth, Ponca drops from third to sixth, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic slips from fifth to seventh, Pender drops from seventh to eighth, and North Central stays at number nine. In Class ‘D-1’, Pleasanton is once again first, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family stays at number two, and Hartington Cedar Catholic moves up from eighth to sixth. In Class ‘D-2’, Humphrey St. Francis stays at number one, Chambers/Wheeler Central remains third, and Wynot moves up from sixth to fifth.
The Norfolk High wrestling team is coming off a third place finish at the Heartland Athletic Conference Championships in Kearney last Saturday. Lincoln East was the champion with a score of 206, Kearney was second at 189, and the Panthers finished third with 174 points. Josh Licking (160) was Norfolk’s lone champion. Weston Godfrey (132); Jake Licking (145) & Brayden Heffner (285) was second. Jesse Lewis (106); Calvin Empkey (120) & Jackson Bos (220) finished fourth. Gavin Van Driel (113) & Kayden Kettler (152) got fifth. Dylan Busch (126); Jake Hoffman (138); Austin Miller (170) & Joel Mercado (195) was sixth. This season, Norfolk has won their opening meet at Fremont, went 5-0 at Battle Creek’s Dual Tournament, recorded a 3-2 record at the Grand Island Flatwater Fracas, went 4-0 at the Sioux City East Duals Tournament, and the third place finish at the HAC Tournament. The Panthers are currently 13-3 in duals this season. They now get ready for a week in which they visit Fremont for a dual this evening at 7:00 before competing in Sioux City’s Bishop Heelan Tournament on Saturday.
The Norfolk Catholic boys basketball team is 9-3 on the season and have claimed seven of their last eight games after routing Crofton last Saturday 86-47. This year the Knights have beaten Omaha Gross, Bishop Neumann, Lutheran High Northeast, Boone Central, Winnebago, Elkhorn Valley, Battle Creek, Columbus Scotus, and Crofton with their losses occurring to Grand Island Central Catholic, Battle Creek, and Wayne. Norfolk Catholic is outscoring their opponents on average through twelve contests 67.5-60.8. They return to action this evening when they entertain 10-2 Pierce at 8:00.
The Norfolk High girls basketball team is 5-6 on the season after a 60-33 home loss to Bellevue East last Saturday. This year the Lady Panthers have beaten Bellevue West, Omaha Westside, Columbus, South Sioux City, and Omaha North while falling to Millard South, Kearney, North Platte, Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln Pius X, and Bellevue East. Norfolk is being outscored by their opponents on average through eleven contests 45.5-40.1. They return to action this evening at 6:30 when they host seventh ranked in both polls 6-2 Lincoln North Star.
The Lutheran High Northeast girls basketball team is 7-7 on the year after going 1-2 last week. They beat Howells/Dodge at home 52-47 last Tuesday, lost at Battle Creek 44-33 last Thursday, and then fell at home to Lincoln Journal Star sixth ranked in Class ‘D-1’ Hartington Cedar Catholic last Saturday 43-31. This year the Lady Eagles have beaten Wisner/Pilger, Twin River, West Holt, Stanton, Osmond, Wausa, and Howells/Dodge while falling to West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Pender, Norfolk Catholic, Homer, Wakefield, and Battle Creek. The Lady Eagles are outscoring their foes on average through 14 games 47.6-44.1. Lutheran High Northeast returns to action this evening at 5:00 when they host 1-9 Walthill.
The Northeast Hawks men's basketball squad starts their 2021 season on Wednesday when they host Ellsworth Community College of Iowa at 7:00. The Hawks finished last year with a 13-18 mark. They return only two players from last season in Michael Anderson and Justin Hiser. Northeast added nine freshmen and a transfer sophomore from Midland Community College in Texas in Ben Tew. Their home docket includes games with teams from the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference in Ellsworth, Marshalltown, Iowa Western, Southeastern, Kirkwood, Southwestern, Indian Hills, North Iowa Area, Iowa Central, Des Moines Area, and Iowa Lakes.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in basketball, the Norfolk High boys visit Lincoln North Star at 6:45 while the Lady Panthers host Lincoln North Star at 6:30, the Norfolk Catholic girls & boys entertain Pierce starting with the girls game at 6:15, the Lutheran High Northeast girls & boys are home versus Walthill starting with the girls contest at 5:00, the Nebraska women host Minnesota at 3:00, and the Norfolk High wrestling team visits Fremont for a 7:00 dual.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Cleveland at Washington 2 p.m. (Postponed)
Final New York 91 Orlando 84
Final Atlanta 108 Minnesota 97
Final San Antonio 125 Portland 104
Final Memphis 108 Phoenix 104
Final Toronto 116 Dallas 93
Final Brooklyn 125 Milwaukee 123
Final Chicago 125 Houston 120
Final Miami 113 Detroit 107
Final Golden State 115 L.A. Lakers 113
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Columbus 3 Detroit 2
Final N-Y Islanders 1 Boston 0
Final Toronto 3 Winnipeg 1
Final Buffalo 6 Philadelphia 1
Final Carolina 4 Nashville 2
Final St. Louis 5 San Jose 4
Final Calgary 5 Vancouver 2
Final Montreal 3 Edmonton 1
Final Anaheim 1 Minnesota 0
Final Vegas 4 Arizona 2
___
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Final (2)Baylor 77 (9)Kansas 69
Final St. John's 74 (23)UConn 70