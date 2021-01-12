Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Alabama is college football's national champion for the sixth time in twelve years after Mac Jones threw for a College Football Playoff title game-record 464 yards and five touchdowns in a 52-24 thrashing of Ohio State. Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith had twelve catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first half as the Crimson Tide bolted out to a 35-17 lead. Najee Harris accounted for three TDs, running for 79 yards and two scores while grabbing seven passes for 79 yards and a touchdown.
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is passing on an invitation to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom this week. The six-time Super Bowl winning coach did not say explicitly that he had turned down the offer from President Donald Trump, instead explaining “the decision has been made not to move forward with the award” in the wake of last week’s deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol. Belichick added that “remaining true to the people, team and country I love outweigh the benefits of any individual award.”
The Creighton men’s basketball team has slipped from seventh to eighth in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. The 10-2 Bluejays won a pair of home games last week over Seton Hall last Wednesday 89-53 and St. John’s 97-79 last Saturday. Creighton returns to action on Saturday when they visit 3-6 Butler at 3:00. Gonzaga remains first followed by Baylor, Villanova, Texas, and Iowa rounding out the top five.
The University of Nebraska men's basketball program has paused full team activities due to positive COVID-19 results among its Tier 1 personnel. Tier 1 personnel include student athletes, coaches and any staff member whose job requires close regular contact. Due to the pause, the Huskers' home game against Illinois on Wednesday has been postponed. The institutions will work with the Big Ten Conference to identify rescheduling options. At this time, no determination has been made on how the pause may impact scheduled games beyond Wednesday. NU's next scheduled game after Illinois is Saturday at Maryland. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the postponement comes a week after the Huskers and Purdue mutually agreed to postpone their Jan. 5 game. That postponement came because of a positive COVID-19 test on Nebraska's roster. The only player not available for NU in Sunday's loss to Indiana was sophomore forward Yvan Ouedraogo. Prior to yesterday's announcement, the Huskers had four players test positive for the virus — two undisclosed players during summer workouts, freshman forward Eduardo Andre just before the season started, and Ouedraogo. The individuals who have tested positive are in isolation. Any players who test positive must sit out for 17 days, according to Big Ten Conference protocols. Nebraska is 4-8, 0-5 in the Big Ten, and has lost 21 consecutive regular-season Big Ten games and 22 games overall against conference foes.
Nebraska-Omaha Athletics announced that its Summit League men's basketball games against South Dakota State on Friday and Saturday have been cancelled. The decision was made in strict adherence to athletic department and Summit League COVID-19 protocols. UNO is 2-12 overall and 0-4 in the Summit League.
Nebraska’s Wan’Dale Robinson has announced his plan to transfer. Robinson revealed his decision on Twitter yesterday, saying he wants to move closer to his family in Kentucky. Robinson split time between running back and receiver as a sophomore and was one of Nebraska's top playmakers. He became the primary running back after Dedrick Mills went out because of an injury. Robinson averaged 5.2 yards per carry while rushing for 240 yards and a touchdown. He led the team with 51 catches for 461 yards and a touchdown. The Omaha World Herald reports that Nebraska added Samori Touré, who caught 87 passes at Montana in 2019 to earn All-America honors. The Huskers get a 6’3, 190-pounder who caught 13 touchdowns and set school records for catches in a season and yards in a game. Touré had 155 catches for 2,488 yards and 20 touchdowns over three seasons for the Grizzlies. He effectively becomes a sixth-year senior in 2021 and will play his final season at NU. With Husker coaches returning this week and players coming back next week, NU could have a lot of movement on its roster as players decide to enter the transfer portal and Husker seniors choose to return, transfer or declare for the NFL draft.
Wayne State junior Jordan Janssen was announced yesterday as the Northern Sun Conference Men’s Basketball South Division Player of the Week following his performance in two Wildcat road wins over the weekend at Concordia-St. Paul. It’s the first time this season and third time overall that Janssen has been named NSIC Player of the Week. Janssen, a 6’7 forward from Lincoln, averaged 21 points and eight rebounds per game while shooting 61.5 percent (16-26) from the field and 83.3 percent (10-12) at the free throw line. For the season, Janssen is averaging 17.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game to rank eighth in the NSIC in scoring and tie for third in rebounding. He is shooting 52.9 percent (27-51) from the field and 72.7 percent (16-22) at the charity stripe and needs 26 points to become the 36th player in school history to reach 1,000 points at Wayne State. The Wildcats are 2-2 overall and 2-0 in the NSIC South Division.
The Lincoln Journal Star has updated its high school boys & girls basketball rankings. Millard North remains first in Class ‘A’ while Elkhorn Mt. Michael stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Auburn is once again first and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder enters the rankings at number nine. In Class ‘C-2’, Grand Island Central Catholic remains at number one, BRLD is once again second, and Oakland/Craig moves up from ninth to third. In Class ‘D-1’, Burwell is the new number one after moving up from fourth, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family slips from first to second, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge drops from second to third, and Osmond falls from seventh to eighth. In Class ‘D-2’, Falls City Sacred Heart stays at number one, O’Neill St. Mary’s remains second, Wynot is once again at number six, and Humphrey St. Francis stays at number seven. In the Lincoln Journal Star girls rankings, Lincoln Pius X stays at number one in Class ‘A’ while York is the new number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Grand Island Central Catholic is the new number one, O’Neill stays at number six, and West Point-Beemer falls from the rankings. In Class ‘C-2’, Clarkson/Leigh stays at number one, Crofton remains second, Ponca is once again third, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic stays at number five, BRLD is once again sixth, Pender jumps from tenth to seventh, and North Central slips from eighth to ninth. In Class ‘D-1’, Pleasanton is once again first, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family stays at number two, and Hartington Cedar Catholic falls from seventh to eighth. In Class ‘D-2’, Humphrey St. Francis stays at number one, Chambers/Wheeler Central remains third, and Wynot drops from fourth to sixth.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in basketball, in games that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, the Norfolk Catholic girls & boys visit Columbus Scotus starting with the girls game at 6:00. Pregame coverage at 5:40. Elsewhere, the Lutheran High Northeast girls host Howells/Dodge at 7:30. Also, the Norfolk High wrestling team entertains Columbus in a 7:00 dual and the Norfolk High swim teams are home versus Columbus in a 4:00 dual.
