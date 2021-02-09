Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, February 9, 2021

The Creighton men’s basketball team has dropped from 17th to 19th in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. The 14-5 Bluejays split two games in the last week after falling at home to Georgetown last Wednesday 86-79 and then beating Marquette on the road 71-68 last Saturday. Creighton returns to action tonight when they visit Georgetown at 8:00. Gonzaga remains first followed by Baylor, Michigan, Ohio State, and Villanova rounding out the top five.
Marcus Carr scored eleven of his 21 points in the last five minutes and home-team Minnesota defeated Nebraska 79-61. Carr, who also had eight assists and two steals, led four players in double figures for the Golden Gophers. Brandon Johnson added a double-double of 13 points with ten rebounds for Minnesota, who had lost three straight. They weathered a drought of 7 ½ minutes, missing 17 straight shots as the Huskers cut a 19-point deficit to 52-45 midway through the second half. Without leading scorer Teddy Allen who did not play because of a coach’s decision, NU could get no closer, giving Carr, who only played 19 minutes because of foul trouble, time to get untracked. Lat Mayen tied his career high with 15 points and added six boards for Nebraska. Teammate Shamiel Stevenson contributed 14 points and six rebounds. The Golden Gophers, who led 45-30 at halftime, improve to 12-7 overall and 5-7 in the Big Ten. The Huskers falls to 4-10 overall and 0-7 in the conference.
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost announced yesterday the addition of three staff members for the Husker football program. Marcus Castro-Walker has been hired as the Director of Player Development, Bill Busch joins the Huskers as a Defensive Analyst, and Keanon Lowe will serve as an Offensive Analyst. Castro-Walker and Lowe both have previous experience with Frost. Busch, a Nebraska native, will be in his third stint with the Husker football program. Castro-Walker has spent the past four years as the director of college personnel at Arizona State, working on Herm Edwards' staff. Busch brings more than 20 seasons of coaching experience at Power Five schools to the Nebraska staff. Lowe comes to Nebraska after one season at UCLA as an analyst.
The Nebraska volleyball team remains fourth and Creighton has dropped from 19th to 21st in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings. The 4-0 Huskers beat Maryland 3-1 last Friday and then 3-0 on Saturday. NU returns to action on Friday and Saturday when they visit 1-5 Rutgers. The 4-2 Bluejays split two home matches with Marquette last weekend. They won on Friday 3-2 before falling on Saturday 3-0. Creighton returns to action on Friday and Saturday when they visit 25th ranked 4-2 Marquette in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Wisconsin remains first followed by Texas, Kentucky, Nebraska, and Minnesota rounding out the top five.
The Creighton softball team earned the fifth position in the 2021 BIG EAST Preseason Coaches' Poll. Villanova earned the top spot in the poll. The Bluejays compiled a 13-12 season in 2020 before the season ended in mid-March. They return seven position players who started at least 20 games last season. The 2021 BIG EAST schedule is slated to consist of 24 games, which includes three-game weekend series against each of the other eight league teams. Head coach Brent Vigness enters his 28th season at the helm of the Bluejays and owns 790 wins at Creighton, the most by any head coach across all of Creighton athletics.
The Lincoln Journal Star has updated their high school boys basketball rankings. Bellevue West stays at number one in Class ‘A’ while Elkhorn Mt. Michael stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Auburn is once again first, Wayne moves up from ninth to eighth, and Pierce stays at number ten. In Class ‘C-2’, Grand Island Central Catholic remains at number one, BRLD moves up from seventh to third, Oakland/Craig slips from third to fourth, Hartington Cedar Catholic stays at number ten, and Wakefield falls from the rankings. In Class ‘D-1’, Burwell stays at number one, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family remains second, Osmond improves from sixth to fifth, Howells/Dodge slips from sixth to seventh, Walthill enters the rankings at number nine, and Laurel/Concord/Coleridge drops out of the rankings. In Class ‘D-2’, Lincoln Parkview Christian stays at number one, O’Neill St. Mary’s remains second, Wynot is once again fifth, and Humphrey St. Francis stays at number six. The Lincoln Journal Star has also updated their high school girls basketball rankings. Lincoln Pius X stays at number one in Class ‘A’ while Norris remains first in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Hastings St. Cecilia is the new number one, West Point-Beemer moves up from sixth to fifth, and O’Neill falls out of the rankings. In Class ‘C-2’, Crofton is the new number one after moving up from second, Clarkson/Leigh slips from first to second, BRLD jumps from fifth to fourth, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic stays at number six, Ponca remains seventh, North Central is once again eighth, and Pender stays at number ten. In Class ‘D-1’, Pleasanton is once again first, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family stays at number two, Hartington Cedar Catholic remains fourth, and Elgin Public/Pope John is once again tenth. In Class ‘D-2’, Humphrey St. Francis stays at number one, Chambers/Wheeler Central remains third, and Wynot is once again fifth.
The first Bowling State Championships got underway yesterday at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln. Columbus’ Madison Henderson beat Wayne’s Jamie Janke 342-310 in the girls individual championship and Cole Macaluso of Fremont claimed the boys individual title. The three-day State Bowling Championships continues today at 9:00 AM with boys team competition. In the boys bracket, Fremont tangles with Lexington, Wayne faces Millard North, Seward battles Bellevue West, and Columbus takes on Lincoln Pius X. In the girls bracket on Wednesday, Wayne plays Bellevue West, Lexington meets Millard West, Papillion La Vista South battles Lincoln Pius X, and Seward faces Columbus. Elsewhere on today’s local schedule, in basketball, in games that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, the Lutheran High Northeast girls & boys visit Creighton starting with the girls game at 6:00. Pregame coverage at approximately 5:40. In other contests, the Norfolk Catholic boys host West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic at 7:45, the Creighton men visit Washington D.C. to play Georgetown at 8:00, and the Northeast Hawks volleyball team goes to Iowa Falls to play Ellsworth at 7:00.
The Lutheran High Northeast boys basketball team is 12-5 on the season and have won five of their last six games after a 71-38 road win over Omaha Nation in Macy last Friday in a game heard on 106 KIX. This year the Eagles have earned victories over Wisner/Pilger, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Pender, Homer, West Holt, Stanton, Niobrara/Verdigre, Walthill, Clarkson/Leigh, Crofton, Riverside, and Omaha Nation while falling to Twin River, Norfolk Catholic, Osmond, Battle Creek, and Humphrey St. Francis. Lutheran High Northeast is outscoring their opponents on average through 17 games 55.6-44.5. The Eagles return to action this evening at 7:45 when they visit 12-6 Creighton.
The Norfolk Catholic girls basketball team is 9-10 on the season and have dropped three games in a row after falling to Crofton and Battle Creek last week as part of the Mid State Conference Tournament. This year the Lady Knights have beaten Hartington Cedar Catholic, Lutheran High Northeast, Elkhorn Valley, Ainsworth, Battle Creek, Wayne, Pierce, Neligh/Oakdale, and O’Neill while falling to Omaha Gross, Grand Island Central Catholic, Bishop Neumann, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Winnebago, Humphrey St. Francis, Columbus Scotus, Boone Central, Crofton, and Battle Creek. Norfolk Catholic is being outscored on average through 19 contests 43.8-42.4. They return to action on Thursday when they visit Lincoln Journal Star top ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Crofton in a rematch from last Tuesday’s 47-31 loss as part of the Mid State Conference Tournament.
The Lincoln Journal Star second ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Clarkson/Leigh girls basketball squad is 17-1 on the year after splitting two games in the last week. They lost their first game of the year eight days ago when they were beaten by Oakland/Craig as part of the East Husker Conference Tournament 54-40 before bouncing back to knock off Lincoln Journal Star second ranked in Class ‘D-1’ Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family four days later in a consolation game in the tournament 66-49. This year the Lady Patriots have defeated Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family twice, Madison, Oakland/Craig, Winside, BRLD, David City High, Howells/Dodge, Columbus Lakeview, Filmore Central, Arcadia/Loup City, David City Aquinas, East Butler, Tekemah/Herman, Pender, Twin River, and Lutheran High Northeast with their lone loss occurring to Oakland/Craig. Clarkson/Leigh is outscoring their foes on average through 18 games 53.1-35.6. The Lady Patriots return to action this evening at 6:00 when they visit 12-8 Pierce.
The Northeast Hawks women's basketball team is 4-2 on the season after beating Central Community College of Columbus on the road last Saturday 75-64. The Hawks this season have beaten Ellsworth of Iowa, Iowa Lakes, Marshalltown of Iowa, and Central while falling to Kirkwood of Iowa and Iowa Western. Northeast is outscoring their opponents on average through the six contests 76.5-62.2. They return to action on Wednesday when they visit Ft. Dodge, Iowa to play 2-3 Iowa Central Community College at 5:00.
Local Scores: Grand Island 76 Norfolk High 74 (OT) (BBB); Nfk High 55 Grand Island 24 (GBB); Missouri-Kansas City 25-25-18-22-15 Nebraska-Omaha 14-23-25-25-13 (VB).
This Evening: The Neligh/Oakdale girls & boys host Battle Creek starting with the girls contest at 6:15. Pregame coverage at 6:00 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of the Kansas City Royals & Kansas City Chiefs!
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Charlotte 119 Houston 94
Final Washington 105 Chicago 101
Final Toronto 128 Memphis 113
Final San Antonio 105 Golden State 100
Final Dallas 127 Minnesota 122
Final Phoenix 119 Cleveland 113
Final Milwaukee 125 Denver 112
Final OT L.A. Lakers 119 Oklahoma City 112
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Buffalo at Boston 7 p.m. (Postponed)
Final Toronto 3 Vancouver 1
Final N-Y Islanders 2 N-Y Rangers 0
Final Edmonton 3 Ottawa 1
Final Columbus 3 Carolina 2
Final Tampa Bay 4 Nashville 1
Final SO Arizona 4 St. Louis 3
___
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Final (1)Gonzaga 82 BYU 71
Final (4)Ohio St. 73 Maryland 65
Final Kansas 78 (23)Oklahoma St. 66