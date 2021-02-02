Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Los Angeles Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway, former manager of the New York Mets, “aggressively pursued” several women who work in sports media and sent three of them inappropriate photos, The Athletic reported last night. Callaway sent uninvited and sometimes unanswered messages to the women via email, text or social media and asked one to send nude photos in return, according to the report. Five women spoke to The Athletic on condition of anonymity and they indicated Callaway’s actions spanned at least five years and three teams, the outlet reported.
LeBron James jawed with the socially distanced crowd in Atlanta and dominated down the stretch to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 107-99 victory over the Hawks. The Lakers took control with a 16-0 run bookended around the end of the third and start of the fourth quarter. Atlanta closed to 98-97 on Trae Young’s three-pointer but James responded with a three-ball of his own, made a huge block, and finished off the Hawks with a layup. The game was briefly halted and security called when James got into the dispute with four fans sitting courtside. The fans, including one who was not wearing a face covering, were ejected from the game.
The Omaha World Herald reports that Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick is staying with the Huskers. Lubick, who had been in the running for the Montana State head coaching job, confirmed to The World-Herald in a text he is remaining with NU as Scott Frost’s right-hand man on the offense. Lubick, who makes $500,000 per year at Nebraska, will remain in the role Frost hired him for a year ago. Lubick’s decision to stay makes it likely Nebraska will return its full ten-man assistant coaching staff from the 2020 season. Seven of the ten coaches on the staff have been with Frost all three years at Nebraska. The Huskers began winter conditioning in late January.
The Creighton men’s basketball team has moved up from 17th to 15th in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. The 13-4 Bluejays won two road games in the last week by beating Seton Hall last Wednesday 85-81 and DePaul 69-62 last Saturday. Creighton returns to action on Wednesday night when they host Georgetown at 8:00. Gonzaga remains first followed by Baylor, Villanova, Michigan, and Texas rounding out the top five. In other Creighton men’s basketball news, Marcus Zegarowski has been named the BIG EAST Player of the Week for the second time in his career and first time this season. The junior guard helped Creighton earn a pair of road wins last week as he averaged 18.5 points, four assists and 3.5 rebounds per game in victories at Seton Hall and DePaul. He shot 52% from the field, 53% from three-point range and 83% at the free-throw line.
The Nebraska volleyball team has moved up from fifth to fourth and Creighton has dropped from 14th to 19th in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings. The 2-0 Huskers had their matches with Northwestern postponed last weekend due to COVID issues regarding Northwestern. They return to action on Friday when they host 0-4 Maryland at 6:00. The 3-1 Bluejays split two matches with South Dakota last weekend. They fell at home last Friday 3-2 before winning on the road on Sunday 3-2. Creighton returns to action on Friday when they visit 25th ranked 3-1 Marquette. Wisconsin remains first followed by Texas, Kentucky, Nebraska, and Baylor rounding out the top five.
Nebraska baseball’s Spencer Schwellenbach received third-team Preseason All-America accolades from Baseball America. The honor comes one week after he claimed a spot on D1Baseball's Preseason All-America second team. As was the case with D1Baseball, Schwellenbach is listed as a utility player for Baseball America. In two seasons at Nebraska, he batted .281, starting all 59 games he has played in for the Huskers. Schwellenbach played 44 games as a freshman in 2019 and 15 games as a sophomore in 2020 before the season was cut short due to COVID-19. During his career, Schwellenbach, who was drafted by Cleveland in the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft, has compiled 62 hits, seven doubles, six home runs, 39 runs scored and 27 RBIs. He earned a spot on the 2019 Big Ten All-Tournament Team after going 7-19 over five games with two doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs.
Creighton men's soccer junior goalkeeper Paul Kruse earned BIG EAST Preseason Co-Goalkeeper of the Year and Preseason All-BIG EAST honors, while the Bluejays claimed the second position in the Midwest Division of the Preseason Coaches' Polls. Today's recognition is Kruse's second BIG EAST preseason honor as he also claimed Preseason Goalkeeper of the Year status in 2019. The BIG EAST will be split into two divisions for the 2021 spring season, the Midwest Division and the East Division. Creighton will compete in the five-team Midwest division, along with Butler, DePaul, Marquette and Xavier. The Bluejays, who finished tied for fourth overall (4-4-1) in the BIG EAST during the 2019 season, earned the second spot in the Midwest Division of this season's edition of the preseason polls. Georgetown, the 2019 national champion, earned the top spot in the East Division poll. Creighton opens its 2021 spring BIG EAST season on Feb. 20 at Marquette.
The preseason accolades continued to roll in for Nebraska softball player Tristen Edwards, as the senior outfielder was named a third-team preseason All-American by Justin's World of Softball. Edwards was one of two Big Ten players named to the preseason All-America team. Previously, Edwards was tabbed as the preseason 23rd ranked player in the country by Softball America, and she was one of 50 players on the preseason USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year watch list. Edwards hit .434 in 23 games last spring before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A 2020 Softball America All-American, Edwards totaled ten doubles and eleven home runs. A fifth-year senior, Edwards enters the 2021 season ranked among the top 25 active Division I players in career RBIs (18th, 140), total bases (18th, 354), home runs (19th, 44), doubles (22nd, 42) and runs (23rd, 139).
Wayne State senior forward Erin Norling was named the NSIC South Division Women’s Basketball Player of the Week following her performances in two home games against Winona State over the weekend. It’s the second straight week, third time this season and fifth time in her Wildcat career that Norling has collected NSIC South Division Player of the Week honors. Norling, a 5’11 senior forward from Minnesota, averaged 20.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, three steals and 2.5 assists per game against Winona State over the weekend. Wayne State, 5-5 on the season and 4-4 in the NSIC South Division, is scheduled to visit Sioux Falls Friday at 6:00 and Saturday at 4:00 for NSIC South Division games in Sioux Falls.
The Lincoln Journal Star has updated their high school boys basketball rankings. Bellevue West is the new number one in Class ‘A’ while Elkhorn Mt. Michael stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Auburn is once again first, Wayne & Pierce enters the rankings at numbers nine & ten respectively, and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder falls out of the rankings. In Class ‘C-2’, Grand Island Central Catholic remains at number one, Oakland/Craig slips from second to third, Wakefield moves up from seventh to sixth, BRLD improves from eighth to seventh, and Hartington Cedar Catholic stays at number ten. In Class ‘D-1’, Burwell stays at number one, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family remains second, Osmond improves from seventh to sixth, Howells/Dodge jumps from eighth to seventh, and Laurel/Concord/Coleridge drops from fourth to tenth, and Walthill & Creighton fall out of the rankings. In Class ‘D-2’, Lincoln Parkview Christian stays at number one, O’Neill St. Mary’s remains second, Wynot moves up from seventh to fifth, and Humphrey St. Francis jumps from eighth to sixth. The Lincoln Journal Star has also updated their high school girls basketball rankings. Lincoln Pius X stays at number one in Class ‘A’ while Norris is the new number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, North Bend Central is the new number one, West Point-Beemer moves up from seventh to sixth, and O’Neill stays at number eight. In Class ‘C-2’, Clarkson/Leigh stays at number one, Crofton remains second, BRLD is once again fifth, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic stays at number six, Ponca remains seventh, North Central is once again eighth, and Pender stays at number ten. In Class ‘D-1’, Pleasanton is once again first, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family stays at number two, Hartington Cedar Catholic moves up from sixth to fourth, and Elgin Public/Pope John slips from ninth to tenth. In Class ‘D-2’, Humphrey St. Francis stays at number one, Chambers/Wheeler Central remains third, and Wynot is once again fifth.
Checking out the local schedule for today, the Mid State Conference Boys Basketball Tournament continues in Pierce and Wayne. In the quarterfinals at Pierce, in a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, the 13-2 host team takes on 4-13 West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic at 5:30. Pregame coverage at 5:15. The other quarterfinal game at Pierce has 11-5 Norfolk Catholic battling 9-8 O’Neill at 7:15. In quarterfinal contests at Wayne, 10-4 Hartington Cedar Catholic faces 10-7 Battle Creek at 5:30 and 15-3 Wayne plays 8-9 Boone Central at 7:15. In other events, the Norfolk High swim girls & boys swim teams host Lincoln Southeast at 4:00 and the Northeast Hawks volleyball team entertains Iowa Central Community College at 5:00.
The Norfolk Catholic boys basketball team is 11-5 on the season after splitting two games in the last week. They beat O’Neill a week ago today at home 71-57 and then dropped a 72-61 decision at Omaha World Herald fifth ranked in Class ‘D-2’ Humphrey St. Francis last Friday. This year the Knights have beaten Omaha Gross, Bishop Neumann, Lutheran High Northeast, Boone Central, Winnebago, Elkhorn Valley, Battle Creek, Columbus Scotus, Crofton, Neligh/Oakdale, and O’Neill with their losses occurring to Grand Island Central Catholic, Battle Creek, Wayne, Pierce, and Humphrey St. Francis. Norfolk Catholic is outscoring their opponents on average through 16 contests 65.8-60.6. They return to action this evening when they face 9-8 O’Neill at Pierce at 7:15 in a quarterfinal game of the Mid State Conference Tournament.
Local Scores: Crofton 47 NC 31; O’Neill 57 Battle Creek 41; West Point GACC 68 Wayne 30; Hartington CC 46 Pierce 38 (Girls BB Mid State Conf. Tourn.); LHNE 68 Riverside 53 (BBB); LHNE 81 Riverside 15 (GBB); Marquette 66 Creighton 53 (WBB).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Detroit at Denver 9 p.m. (Postponed)
Final L.A. Lakers 107 Atlanta 99
Final Houston 136 Oklahoma City 106
Final Milwaukee 134 Portland 106
Final OT Charlotte 129 Miami 121
Final Chicago 110 New York 102
Final Cleveland 100 Minnesota 98
Final Sacramento 118 New Orleans 109
Final Memphis 133 San Antonio 102
Final Phoenix 109 Dallas 108
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Vegas at San Jose 10:30 p.m. (Postponed)
Final Montreal 6 Vancouver 2
Final N-Y Rangers 3 Pittsburgh 1
Final Tampa Bay 5 Nashville 2
Final Boston 5 Washington 3
Final SO Calgary 4 Winnipeg 3
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Oregon at (21)UCLA 5 p.m. (Postponed)
Final (13)Texas Tech 57 (9)Oklahoma 52
Final (25)Drake 95 Illinois St. 60