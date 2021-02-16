Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Jordan Clarkson scored a season-high 40 points to send the streaking Utah Jazz past the Philadelphia 76ers 134-123 in a matchup of conference leaders despite a career-best 42 points from Ben Simmons. Clarkson hit a career-high eight three-pointers and Donovan Mitchell added 24 points to help the Jazz overcome an early 14-point deficit. Utah has won eight straight games and 19 of 20. Philadelphia was minus big man Joel Embiid, a late scratch because of back tightness. Playing without his All-Star running mate, Simmons had twelve assists and nine rebounds, barely missing a triple-double. Tobias Harris scored a season-high 36 points for the Sixers in a fast-paced game between championship hopefuls.
The Creighton men’s basketball team has jumped from 19th to 14th in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. The 16-5 Bluejays won two games this past week with a 63-48 road win at Georgetown last Tuesday and then upset previously fifth ranked Villanova last Saturday at home 86-70. Creighton returns to action on Wednesday night when they host 3-9 DePaul at 8:00. Gonzaga remains first followed by Baylor, Michigan, Ohio State, and Illinois rounding out the top five.
The Nebraska volleyball team remains fourth and Creighton has moved up from 21st to 20th in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings. The 6-0 Huskers beat home-team Rutgers 3-0 last Friday and then 3-1 on Saturday. NU returns to action on Friday and Sunday when they host fifth ranked 8-0 Minnesota. Creighton, who is 4-2, was idle last week. They return to action on Friday and Saturday when they visit 24th ranked 6-2 Marquette in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Wisconsin remains first followed by Texas, Kentucky, Nebraska, and Minnesota rounding out the top five.
The Omaha World Herald reports that ten Nebraska football assistant coaches officially have two-year contracts again. Nine of Scott Frost's ten on-field assistants, plus head strength and conditioning coach Zach Duval, signed extension agreements last week that take their contracts through the 2022 season. The only contract not included in the extension bundle was that of defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, but an NU official said that contract is merely awaiting final signatures. All but one of the 2021 salaries will remain as they were during the 2020 season. The rest of the assistants signed standard extensions that run through Dec. 31, 2022. Frost told reporters in late January he liked his staff as compiled and wanted to bring all ten back.
The Omaha World Herald reports that Nebraska basketball picked up a post for its 2022 recruiting class yesterday when Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College center Blaise Keita committed to the Huskers. Keita, just eight games into his career at Coffeyville, is averaging 12.1 points and 8.1 rebounds per game and shooting 75% from the free-throw line. The 6’10, 235-pound native of Mali has to graduate from junior college, which means he won’t arrive at NU until summer 2022. But the Huskers secured his commitment now because the recruiting attention is hot. Keita had offers from Minnesota, Arizona State, Baylor and Tennessee, among others. Keita played for Mali in the under-19 FIBA World Cup, and his highlights from that tournament show he has several developed moves, a reliable jumper and run-the-floor skills that surpass NU’s current young posts, Eduardo Andre and Yvan Ouedraogo.
After recording the top mark in NCAA Division II in the weight throw over the weekend at the Ichabod Invitational in Topeka, Kansas, Wayne State junior thrower Mckenzie Scheil was announced yesterday as the Northern Sun Conference Women’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week. The Fillmore Central graduate won the weight throw Saturday with an NCAA automatic qualifying mark of 65’ 2 ¼”, which is now the top mark in NCAA Division II this season. Scheil also recorded a sixth place finish Saturday in the shot put with a top throw of 42’ 11 ¾”. Wayne State is at the South Dakota State Last Chance Invite next Saturday in Brookings, South Dakota.
The Norfolk High girls basketball team is 10-10 on the season and have won four games in a row and five of their last six after winning two games last week. They beat Omaha Northwest at home 55-43 last Friday and then routed Omaha South on the road last Saturday 73-41 in a game heard on 106 KIX. This year the Lady Panthers have beaten Bellevue West, Omaha Westside, Columbus twice, South Sioux City, Omaha North, Lincoln Southeast, Grand Island, Omaha Northwest, and Omaha South while falling to Millard South, Kearney, North Platte, Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln Pius X twice, Bellevue East, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln High, and Fremont. Norfolk is being outscored by their opponents on average through 20 contests 46.1-45.6. Their final games include a road contest with Lincoln Journal Star eighth ranked 10-8 Lincoln East on Wednesday at 7:00 and then a home contest with 8-9 Lincoln Northeast at 7:15 on Thursday.
The Lutheran High Northeast girls basketball team is 11-9 on the year and have won three games in a row after beating Creighton on the road in their regular season finale last Tuesday 54-43 in a game heard on 106 KIX. This year the Lady Eagles have beaten Wisner/Pilger, Twin River, West Holt, Stanton, Osmond, Wausa, Howells/Dodge, Walthill, Riverside, Omaha Nation, and Creighton while falling to West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Pender, Norfolk Catholic, Homer, Wakefield, Battle Creek, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Clarkson/Leigh, and Humphrey St. Francis. Lutheran High Northeast is outscoring their foes on average through 20 games 51.1-42.6. They return to action this evening at 7:30 when they face 10-11 Norfolk Catholic in a C-2-6 Sub-District Semifinal in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX. The game is a rematch from December 17th when the Lady Knights routed the Lady Eagles 64-30.
The Norfolk Catholic boys basketball team is 14-7 on the season after winning two home games in the last week. They beat West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic last Tuesday 74-65 in overtime and then topped David City Aquinas last Friday 74-52. This year the Knights have beaten Omaha Gross, Bishop Neumann, Lutheran High Northeast, Boone Central, Winnebago, Elkhorn Valley, Battle Creek, Columbus Scotus, Crofton, Neligh/Oakdale, O’Neill twice, Guardian Angels Central Catholic, and David City Aquinas with their losses occurring to Grand Island Central Catholic, Battle Creek, Wayne, Pierce twice, Humphrey St. Francis, and Hartington Cedar Catholic. Norfolk Catholic is outscoring their opponents on average through 21 contests 64.5-59.3. The Knights return to action on Friday when they host 15-6 Omaha World Herald sixth ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Hartington Cedar Catholic.
The Northeast Hawks men's basketball team is 1-7 on the season after dropping two games in the past week. They lost at Iowa Central in Ft. Dodge last Wednesday 98-83 and then were beaten at home by Southeastern Community College 89-57 last Saturday. This year, the Hawks have beaten Ellsworth of Iowa and lost seven consecutive to Kirkwood of Iowa, Iowa Lakes, Marshalltown of Iowa, Iowa Western, Indian Hills of Iowa, Iowa Central, and Southeastern of Iowa. Northeast is being outscored by their opponents on average through eight games 92.6-72.7. The Hawks return to action on Wednesday when they visit Boone, Iowa to play 6-2 NJCAA 5th ranked in Division II Des Moines Area Community College at 7:00.
Local Scores: Creighton 42 Georgetown 41 (WBB); UNO 19-25-25-20-15 South Dakota 25-21-21-25-12 (VB); UNO 0 South Dakota St. 0 (2 OT) (Tie) (W. Socc.).
Local Schedule: NC vs. LHNE at Clarkson (C-2-6 Sub-District Semifinal-7:30); Norfolk High at Lincoln East (Ppd. To Wednesday at 6:30); NECC at Iowa Lakes CC at Estherville, IA (Ccd.-Cold).
This Evening: The Girls C-2-6 Sub-District Basketball semifinals are held at Clarkson High School. Clarkson/Leigh will meet Stanton at 6:00 followed by Norfolk Catholic battling Lutheran High Northeast at approximately 7:30. Pregame coverage at 5:40 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
