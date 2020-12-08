Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Dustin Hopkins hit a pair of field goals over the final 2:04 to complete Washington's comeback in a 23-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Alex Smith was 31-46 for 296 yards, including a game-tying, 15-yard scoring strike to Logan Thomas with 9:08 to play. The Steelers led 14-0 late in the second half before suffering their first loss of the season.
The Buffalo Bills continue to lead the AFC East after Josh Allen tied a career high with four touchdown passes in a 34-24 win over San Francisco. Allen completed 32 of his 40 passes for 375 yards as Buffalo stayed one game ahead of Miami. Cole Beasley caught nine passes for 130 yards and a touchdown for the 9-3 Bills.
A person with direct knowledge of the deal says the Texas Rangers are trading right-hander Lance Lynn to the Chicago White Sox. The move came at the end of the first day of baseball's virtual winter meeting. Lynn would be reunited with White Sox manager Tony La Russa. Lynn was a rookie pitcher for the 2011 World Series champion St. Louis Cardinals, the last season La Russa managed in the big leagues until returning to the White Sox this offseason.
The Creighton men’s basketball team has moved up from ninth to eighth in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. The 3-0 Bluejays defeated Nebraska-Omaha 94-67 last Tuesday and Kenesaw State 93-58 last Friday. They'll play fifth ranked 4-1 Kansas on the road at 4:00 today and host 3-1 Nebraska on Friday at 6:00. The highest Creighton has ever climbed is number seven. Gonzaga remains first followed by Baylor, Iowa, Michigan State, and Kansas rounding out the top five.
Joe Cleary has resigned as Wayne State women’s soccer coach. Cleary spent six years with the Wildcat program, serving the last four as head coach where he compiled records of 14-29-11 overall and 13-24-8 in Northern Sun Conference games. In Cleary’s most recent season in 2019, Wayne State qualified for the Northern Sun Conference Tournament for the first time since the 2006 season posting records of 6-9-4 overall and 6-7-2 in league play. Wayne State will immediately begin evaluating the next steps for hiring a new head women’s soccer coach.
The Norfolk High bowling team finished as the runner-up at the NSAA Unified Sports Bowling State Championship yesterday at Maplewood Lanes in Omaha. They lost to North Bend Central 3-1 in the championship. The Tigers won the first two games 174-166 & 157-134. The Panthers claimed the third game 171-170 before North Bend Central won the fourth game 200-121 to win the crown. Norfolk had beaten Millard West 3-1 in the opening round and Grand Island Northwest in the semifinals 3-0. The Panther squad was made up of Dawson Reiman, Sean Frerichs, Kaden Sager, Katelyn Anderson, and Calen Mefford. The field of competitors included North Bend Central, Norfolk, Omaha Bryan, Millard West, York, Grand Island Northwest, Alliance, and Millard North.
The Norfolk High boys’ basketball team is 0-2 to start the season after an 87-55 home loss to Millard South last Friday and a 91-49 road loss at Defending State Champion and second ranked Bellevue West last Saturday in a game heard on 106 KIX. The Panthers return Isaac Heimes, Kallan Herman, and Daydon Taylor from last year’s 8-17 team. The squad has changed leadership as Tony Siske resigned and Matt Shelsta has taken the reins. Shelsta has a 110-50 coaching record between jobs at Norris and Elmwood/Murdock. He has coached at the State Tournament on four occasions including a state runner-up in 2016 at Elmwood/Murdock. Norfolk will showcase remaining home games with Omaha Westside, Lincoln Southwest, Omaha North, Bellevue East, Lincoln High, Columbus, Lincoln Southeast, Grand Island, Omaha Northwest, and Lincoln Northeast. The Panthers will compete in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament December 28-31 in Lincoln. Norfolk returns to action on Saturday when they host 1-1 fifth ranked Omaha Westside in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com.
The Lutheran High Northeast boys basketball team is 2-0 on the season after opening the season with a 61-50 home win over Wisner/Pilger last Thursday and a 62-51 road win at West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic last Saturday. The Eagles return experience from Haydyn Beaudette, Grant Colligan, Cort McKeown, and Trystan Scott from last year’s 13-10 team. Lutheran High Northeast’s remaining home schedule includes games with Twin River, Pender, Norfolk Catholic, Walthill, Humphrey St. Francis, and Riverside. They will compete in the Stanton Holiday Tournament December 28 & 29, and the Wausa Post Holiday Tournament on January 8-9. Lutheran High Northeast returns to action this week with a home game against 0-2 Twin River this evening and then entertain 0-2 Pender on Thursday.
The Norfolk Catholic girls basketball team is 0-2 on the season after dropping their opening two games last week. They lost at home to Omaha Gross last Thursday 50-35 and then fell at ninth ranked in Class ‘C-1’ Grand Island Central Catholic last Saturday 46-31. The Lady Knights return experience in Carly Marshall, Emily Faltys, Elly Piper, Jozy Piper, Tiffani Peitz, and Anna Neuhalfen from last year’s 17-8 squad. Norfolk Catholic’s remaining home schedule includes games with Bishop Neumann, Lutheran High Northeast, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Battle Creek, Wayne, Pierce, and O’Neill. They will compete in the Battle Creek Holiday Tournament December 28-29. Up next for the Lady Knights is a home game with 0-2 Bishop Neumann on Friday.
The Norfolk Catholic wrestling team is coming off a seventh place finish at the O’Neill Invitational last Saturday. Chamberlain, South Dakota was the champion with 171 points. They won by 24 points. The Knights totaled 89 points. Norfolk Catholic’s Isaac Wilcox was the champion at 285 pounds while Dominic Liess (113), Francisco Mendez (160), & Brandon Kollars (182) were runner-up. The Knights’ remaining schedule includes tournaments at Stanton, Boone Central, Pierce, Wilber/Clatonia, David City Aquinas, Cross County, Oakland/Craig, Plainview, and the Mid State Conference Meet at O’Neill. Norfolk Catholic will host a triangular with Battle Creek & Pierce on January 21st and Madison on January 28th.
The Columbus wrestling squad has opening their 2020-21 campaign with a 43-33 dual loss at Grand Island last Thursday and then earned a third place finish at the Bennington Invite last Saturday. David City Aquinas was the champion with 207 points, Bennington was second at 166, and the Discoverers totaled 117 points. Columbus’ Blake Cerny (113), & Adrian Bice (120) were champions. Levi Bloomquist (160) & Blayze Standley (182) placed second. Brenyn Delano (106), Cody Cuba (170), & Justin Gaston (195) finished third. Columbus returns to action on Saturday when they compete in a quadrangular hosted by Omaha Creighton Prep.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in basketball, the Lutheran High Northeast girls & boys host Twin River starting with the girls game at 4:30 and the Creighton men are in Lawrence, Kansas to play the University of Kansas at 4:00. Also, the Norfolk High swim team is at Fremont for a 4:30 dual.
Local Schedule: Twin River at LHNE (G&B BB-4:30); Nfk High at Fremont (G&B SW Dual-4:30); Creighton at Kansas (MBB-4:00).
