Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, December 29, 2020

ESPN reports that the San Diego Padres are on the verge of making their second trade for a star pitcher in as many days, with the team expected to acquire righty Yu Darvish from the Chicago Cubs, according to sources familiar with the deal. Darvish and Victor Caratini, who emerged as the right-hander's personal catcher in Chicago, will go to San Diego once the deal is completed. In return, the Cubs are poised to acquire right-hander Zach Davies and four young prospects. Darvish, 34, is in the middle of six-year, $126 million contract he signed with the Cubs before the 2018 season. After an elbow injury sidelined him that year, he began to come into his own in 2019, leading to a stellar 2020 campaign. He compiled a 2.01 ERA in 76 innings, finishing second in National League Cy Young Award voting to Trevor Bauer. Sources told ESPN on Sunday that the Padres also are finalizing a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays for former Cy Young winner Blake Snell.
Ja Morant exited with a sprained ankle but the Memphis Grizzlies earned their first victory of the season without him, outlasting the short-handed Brooklyn Nets 116-111 in overtime. The NBA Rookie of the Year was wheeled to the back of the arena late in the first half after hurting his left ankle when he leaped to block a shot and landed on the shooter’s foot. Morant rejoined his teammates on the bench in the second half with his foot in a walking boot.
The Creighton men’s basketball team has jumped from 13th to eleventh in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. The 7-2 Bluejays won their lone game last week by beating Xavier last Wednesday at home 66-61. Creighton returns to action on Saturday when they visit 6-3 Providence at 11:00. Gonzaga remains first followed by Baylor, Kansas, Villanova, and Houston rounding out the top five.
The Omaha World Herald reports that Nebraska’s most veteran tight end is moving on. Fifth-year senior Jack Stoll announced yesterday he won’t be back with the Huskers in 2021, instead shifting his attention to preparing for the NFL draft. The 6’4, 260-pounder from Colorado was limited in his final college campaign. He made his 25th consecutive start in the opener against Ohio State but suffered a knee injury during that game. Stoll finished with seven catches for 89 yards one year after leading NU tight ends with a career-high 25 grabs for 234 yards. For his career, Stoll played in 43 games and made 61 catches for 657 yards and six scores. He was also a regular on multiple special teams units. A well-stocked tight end room remains despite Stoll’s departure. That includes juniors Austin Allen, Travis Vokolek and Kurt Rafdal. NU also signed three tight ends in the 2021 recruiting class.
The City of Norfolk had six basketball teams in action on Monday. The Norfolk High boys fell to home team Lincoln East 62-55 in the opening round of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament. Kallan Herman had 21 points and Colton Price scored eleven in the loss. The 1-6 Panthers return to action on Wednesday when they play 0-3 Lincoln High in a consolation game at Lincoln Northeast High School at 2:00. The Norfolk High girls defeated Columbus in their opening round contest 51-22. Haley Kleinschmit netted 13 points and Erin Schwanebeck had twelve points. The 3-4 Lady Panthers will battle home-team 3-0 Lincoln Pius X on Wednesday at 2:00 in the quarterfinals. Norfolk Catholic swept a pair of games from Elkhorn Valley yesterday at the Battle Creek Holiday Tournament. In games heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, the Lady Knights whipped the Lady Falcons 55-30. Avery Yosten & Mary Fennessy scored ten points apiece in the win. The 3-5 Lady Knights will take on 7-1 Ainsworth in the championship game on Wednesday at 4:15. The Norfolk Catholic boys had no problem either with Elkhorn Valley in their game 86-48. Christian Mickelson led three players in double figures for the Knights with 17 points. The 6-2 Knights, who’ve won four games in a row, will play 4-4 Battle Creek in the championship game on Wednesday at 5:45. Lutheran High Northeast took a pair of games yesterday from West Holt at the Stanton Holiday Tournament. The Lady Eagles routed the Lady Huskies 48-19. Mia Wiederin netted 18 points with five rebounds and Mia Furst added eleven points and five boards to the victory. The 3-4 Lady Eagles will take on 2-7 Stanton in the championship game this evening at 5:30. The Lutheran High Northeast boys dumped West Holt 50-39 in their contest behind Grant Colligan’s 15 points. The 5-2 Eagles will face 2-6 Stanton in the championship game this evening at 7:15. Also on today’s local schedule, the Nebraska-Omaha men’s basketball team visits Manhattan, Kansas to play Kansas State at 7:00.
Wednesday Afternoon: The Norfolk Catholic girls & boys basketball teams play in championship games of the Battle Creek Holiday Tournament starting with the girls contest versus Ainsworth at 4:15 followed by the boys game against Battle Creek at 5:45. Pregame coverage at 3:55 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com.
Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of Kansas City Chiefs football!
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Atlanta 128 Detroit 120
Final OT Memphis 116 Brooklyn 111
Final Utah 110 Oklahoma City 109
Final Denver 124 Houston 111
Final Portland 115 L.A. Lakers 107
___
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Final Buffalo 38 New England 9
___
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Final (1)Gonzaga 88 N. Arizona 58
Final Maryland 70 (6)Wisconsin 64
Final (21)Minnesota 81 (17)Michigan St. 56