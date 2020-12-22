Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Giovani Bernard scored a pair of first-half touchdowns and Ryan Finley added a 23-yard TD run as Cincinnati handed the Pittsburgh Steelers their third straight loss, 27-17. The Bengals built a 17-0 halftime lead and prevented the Steelers from clinching the AFC North. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger completed 20 of his 38 passes for 170 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
Led by their star quarterbacks, the Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers join the Baltimore Ravens as having seven players selected to the Pro Bowl. Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes joins Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Houston’s Deshaun Watson as the AFC quarterbacks. For the NFC, it’s Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers, Seattle’s Russell Wilson and Arizona’s Kyler Murray. Mahomes and Rodgers are the starters, though there will be no actual game this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic
Hall of Fame linebacker Kevin Greene has died at 58. The Hall of Fame and his family confirmed the news without providing cause of death. The two-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection finished his career with 160 sacks, which ranks third in league history behind only Bruce Smith and Reggie White.
The Creighton men’s basketball team has dropped from ninth to 13th in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. The 6-2 Bluejays have won two games in the last week by beating St. John’s 94-76 last Thursday and Connecticut last Sunday in overtime 76-74. Creighton returns to action on Wednesday when they host 8-0 22nd ranked Xavier at 2:00. Gonzaga remains first followed by Baylor, Kansas, Iowa, and Villanova rounding out the top five.
The Wayne State women’s indoor track and field team was picked eleventh in the Preseason NSIC Coaches’ Poll. Juniors Jordyn Pester and Mckenzie Scheil were listed as Wildcats to Watch in the conference this season. Last season, they finished tenth at the NSIC Indoor Track and Field Championships and returns two All-NSIC performers. Three-time defending champion University of Mary was voted the team to beat this season in the conference. The Wayne State men are picked ninth in the Preseason NSIC Indoor Track and Field Coaches’ Poll. Senior thrower Cade Kalkowski and junior Noah Lilly are listed as Wildcats to Watch in the conference this season. Minnesota State, the nine-time defending NSIC indoor champions, were voted as the team to beat again this season. Wayne State is scheduled to open the 2021 indoor season on January 16th hosting the Wayne State Indoor Classic.
Holiday basketball tournament brackets have been released regarding City of Norfolk teams. The 1-4 Panther boys will visit 0-1 Lincoln East in the opening round of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament on Monday at 2:00 while the 2-3 Lady Panthers will host 1-4 Columbus in their opening round game also on Monday at 2:00. In games that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, the Norfolk Catholic girls & boys will take on Elkhorn Valley in a girl/boy doubleheader of the Battle Creek Holiday Tournament on Monday starting with the girls contest at 1:00. The other twin bill will have Battle Creek entertaining Ainsworth. The Lutheran High Northeast girls & boys will meet West Holt in a doubleheader of the Stanton Holiday Tournament on Monday starting with the girls game at 2:00. The other twin bill will have Stanton hosting Hartington/Newcastle.
The Lincoln Journal Star has updated its high school boys & girls basketball rankings. In the boys rankings, Millard North remains first in Class ‘A’ while Elkhorn Mt. Michael stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Auburn is once again first and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder remains at number eight. In Class ‘C-2’, Grand Island Central Catholic is the new number one, BRLD slips from first to second, Hartington Cedar Catholic drops from third to sixth, and Oakland/Craig stays at number nine. In Class ‘D-1’, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is once again first, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge remains second, Burwell enters the rankings at number five, Osmond slips from fifth to seventh, and Creighton falls from the rankings. In Class ‘D-2’, Falls City Sacred Heart is the new number one, Humphrey St. Francis moves up from third to second, and O’Neill St. Mary’s remains fifth. In the girls rankings, Lincoln Pius X stays at number one in Class ‘A’. In Class ‘B’, Norris is once again first and South Sioux City falls from the rankings. In Class ‘C-1’, North Bend Central is the new number one, Columbus Scotus enters the rankings at number seven, West Point-Beemer falls from first to eighth, and Oakland/Craig drops out of the rankings. In Class ‘C-2’, Crofton stays at number one, Clarkson/Leigh moves up from third to second, Ponca jumps from fifth to fourth, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic is up from seventh to fifth, BRLD slips from second to sixth, Pender drops from sixth to eighth, North Central remains tenth, and Lutheran High Northeast falls from the rankings. In Class ‘D-1’, Pleasanton is once again first, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family jumps from fifth to second, and Hartington Cedar Catholic drops from second to fifth. In Class ‘D-2’, Humphrey St. Francis stays at number one, Chambers/Wheeler Central remains third, and Wynot is once again fifth.
The Norfolk High boys’ basketball team is 1-4 to start the season after earning their first victory of the year at the expense of home-team North Platte last Saturday 73-70. Kamari Moore had 23 points and eight rebounds and Kallan Herman netted 22 points. This year the Panthers have lost to Millard South, Bellevue West, Omaha Westside, and Kearney with their lone win over North Platte. Norfolk is being outscored on average through five contests 84-62.2. Norfolk will showcase remaining home games with Lincoln Southwest, Omaha North, Bellevue East, Lincoln High, Columbus, Lincoln Southeast, Grand Island, Omaha Northwest, and Lincoln Northeast. The Panthers will compete in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament December 28-31 in Lincoln. They return to action this evening when they host 1-1 Lincoln Journal Star eighth ranked Lincoln Southwest at 7:00.
The Omaha World Herald ninth ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Norfolk Catholic girls basketball team is 2-4 on the season after a 76-36 home loss to Lincoln Journal Star fifth ranked in Class ‘C-2’ West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic last Saturday. This year the Lady Knights have beaten Hartington Cedar Catholic and Lutheran High Northeast while falling to Omaha Gross, Grand Island Central Catholic, Bishop Neumann, and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic. Norfolk Catholic’s remaining home schedule includes games with Battle Creek, Wayne, Pierce, and O’Neill. They will compete in the Battle Creek Holiday Tournament on Monday versus Elkhorn Valley and Tuesday against either Battle Creek or Ainsworth. However, the Lady Knights turn their attention to a road game this evening at 6:00 versus 2-4 Winnebago.
The Lincoln Journal Star top ranked and Omaha World Herald fourth ranked in Class ‘C-1’ West Point-Beemer girls basketball team is 4-2 on the season after a 51-41 home loss to Columbus Scotus last Saturday. This year the Lady Cadets have beaten Arlington, Omaha Roncalli, Stanton, and Howells/Dodge while falling to North Bend Central at Columbus Scotus. The Lady Cadets are led by Sidney Swanson’s 21.2 points per game on 66% shooting and 50% from three-point range, 4.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 3.6 steals. The Lady Cadets return to action on Tuesday, December 29th at 11:00 when they host 6-1 Lincoln Journal Star fifth ranked in Class ‘D-2’ Wynot as part of the West Point-Beemer Holiday Tournament.
The Norfolk High girls & boys swim teams have reached the Christmas break. The girls are coming off a second place finish while the boys earned a third place finish at the Kearney quadrangular last Saturday. The Lady Panthers have two first place finishes and a second along with a 2-0 dual record. The boys have two second place finishes and a third place finish along with a 1-1 dual mark. Qualifying for the State Championships from the Kearney quadrangular were the girls 400 Freestyle Relay. The team consists of Annika Harthoorn, Maggie Waddington, Elsie Olberding, and Joslyn Jacobs. Also Harthoorn qualified in the 100 Freestyle, and Kiran Walker & Kennedy White qualified in diving.
The Norfolk Catholic wrestling team is coming off a fifth place finish at the Boone Central Duals Tournament last Saturday. The Knights lost to Boone Central 57-18, Aurora 66-18, Central City 54-27, and Raymond Central 45-27 while defeating Wood River 48-30. Allan Olander, Francisco Mendez, & Brandon Kollars all went 5-0 for the day. Norfolk Catholic, who is now 2-4 in duals this season, have a remaining schedule which includes tournaments at Wilber/Clatonia, David City Aquinas, Cross County, Oakland/Craig, and Plainview. The Knights will return to action on Wednesday, December 30th when they host a quadrangular with Wayne, Clarkson/Leigh, and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in basketball, in games that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, the Norfolk Catholic girls & boys visit Winnebago starting with the girls game at 6:00. Pregame coverage at 5:40. Elsewhere, the Norfolk High boys host Lincoln Southwest at 7:00, while the Lady Panthers are at Lincoln Southwest at 7:00, the Nebraska men are on the road in Madison to play the University of Wisconsin at 6:00, and the Creighton women entertain DePaul at 8:00.
This Evening: The Bloomfield girls & boys take on Laurel/Concord/Coleridge in Laurel starting with the girls game at 6:15. Pregame coverage at 6:00 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
