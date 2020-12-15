Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Justin Tucker drilled a tiebreaking, 55-yard field goal with two seconds left in the Baltimore Ravens' 47-42 win over the Cleveland Browns. Tucker's go-ahead kick came 57 seconds after Baker Mayfield hit Kareem Hunt for a 22-yard touchdown that tied the game. Lamar Jackson engineered two scoring drives over the final 1:51 and rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. The Ravens improve to 8-5 while the Browns drop to 9-4.
D.J. Carton scored a career-high 20 points, and Greg Elliott and Dawson Garcia combined for 23 of their 28 in the second half to lead Marquette past ninth ranked Creighton 89-84 last night at CHI Health Center Omaha. Carton, who also had five assists and five rebounds, led five players in double figures for the Golden Eagles. Teammate Dawson Garcia contributed a double-double of 14 points and ten rebounds along with two blocked shots. Marquette came back from a twelve-point deficit to take a lead and then held off a couple of late comeback bids by the Bluejays. Mitch Ballock went 8-13 on three-pointers and had a season-high 26 points along with six rebounds to lead Creighton. Denzel Mahoney added 21 points and Damien Jefferson pumped in 17 points and six boards. The Golden Eagles beat the Bluejays for the first time in four meetings. Marquette is now 5-2 overall and 1-0 in the BIG EAST while Creighton drops to 4-2 overall and 0-1 in the conference. Earlier in the day, the Bluejays slipped from eighth to ninth in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. Gonzaga remains first followed by Baylor, Iowa, Michigan State, and Kansas rounding out the top five. In other Creighton basketball news, the BIG EAST Conference has announced the schedule for the team's final 16 league games during the 2020-21 season. The Bluejays will be in action next when they visit St. John's on Thursday at 4:00.
The Nebraska men's basketball team, originally scheduled to open Big Ten play at Wisconsin on Monday, will now play the Badgers on Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 6:00 on FS1. NU does not currently have a game scheduled between now and then, but retains the right to schedule one because a previous game against Florida A&M was canceled. If the Huskers were to add another nonconference game, it would likely be played this week.
Creighton knocked down ten first-half three-pointers and Nebraska was never able to recover, as the Bluejay women's basketball team beat the Huskers 78-62 at D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha last night. Creighton’s Temi Carda had 18 points with six rebounds, four assists, and two steals. Teammate Tatum Rembao added 18 points with four rebounds and four assists and Rachael Saunders contributed 13 points, eight boards, and two steals. Sam Haiby led Nebraska with 18 points and eight rebounds. Teammate Kate Cain added 15 points and five boards while Annika Stewart added ten points and six rebounds in the loss. The Bluejays led at halftime 42-21. They improve to 2-3 overall while Nebraska falls to 3-1.
The Norfolk Catholic boys basketball team is 2-2 on the year after splitting two home games last week. They beat Bishop Neumann last Friday 73-68 before falling to Battle Creek 74-53 on Saturday. The Knights had also split two contests in the opening week with a 73-54 home victory over Omaha Gross and then a 79-51 road loss at Omaha World Herald top ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Grand Island Central Catholic. Norfolk Catholic returns to action this week with a road game at 3-1 Lutheran High Northeast this evening at 7:45 and a road contest in Albion on Friday versus 2-1 Boone Central.
The Norfolk High girls basketball squad has a 2-1 mark on the season after upsetting Lincoln Journal Star ninth ranked Omaha Westside last Saturday at home 44-29 in a game heard on 106 KIX. Erin Schwanebeck paced the Lady Panthers with 15 points. Norfolk led 11-9 after the first quarter, 24-13 at halftime, 36-22 after three quarters, with the final 44-29. Prior to the win, they had lost to Millard South 63-21 and then beat Bellevue West 53-38. The Lady Panthers now get ready for a week in which they visit 1-1 Kearney this evening at 6:45 and then road trip to 1-3 North Platte for a Friday game.
The Class ‘C-2’ two-time Defending State Champion Bancroft/Rosalie/Lyons/Decatur boys basketball team is 3-0 on the season after earning wins over Homer 62-34, Omaha Nation 89-42, and Clarkson/Leigh 73-36. The Lincoln Journal Star top ranked and Omaha World Herald second ranked Wolverines has been led by Lucas Vogt’s 20.7 points per game on 62% shooting from the field, and 31% from three-point range. He is also averaging 7.7 assists, four rebounds, and two steals. Vogt also has three teammates averaging double figures regarding points. The Wolverines return to action on Friday when they visit Omaha World Herald fourth ranked in Class ‘D-1’ Howells/Dodge.
The Norfolk High wrestling team is coming off a championship at the Battle Creek Duals Tournament last Saturday. The Panthers topped Ansley/Litchfield 72-9, Tekemah/Herman 69-12, Battle Creek 64-12, Elkhorn Valley 63-10, and Schuyler 55-15. Jacob Licking, Josh Licking, Austin Miller, & Brayden Heffner posted 5-0 records for the day while Jesse Lewis went 4-0. The Panthers, who had also won the Fremont Invitational to start the season, will be in action this week with a road dual at fourth ranked Papillion La Vista this evening at 7:00 and the Grand Island Flatwater Fracas on Saturday.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in basketball, the Lutheran High Northeast boys host Norfolk Catholic at 7:45 and the Norfolk High girls are at Kearney for a 6:45 meeting. In wrestling, Norfolk High visits Papillion La Vista for a 7:00 dual and Norfolk Catholic entertains Tekemah/Herman in a 7:00 dual. Also, the Norfolk High swim teams is at Grand Island for a 4:30 dual.
Local Scores: NC 42 Hartington CC 34 (GBB).
Local Schedule: NC at LHNE (BBB-7:45); Nfk High at Kearney (GBB-6:45); Nfk High at Papillion La Vista (WR Dual-7:00); Tekemah/Herman at NC (WR Dual-7:00); Nfk High at Grand Island (G&B SW Dual-4:30).
This Evening: The Osmond girls & boys visit Creighton starting with the girls game at 6:00. Pregame coverage at 5:45 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PRESEASON
Final Cleveland 116 Indiana 106
Final New Orleans 114 Miami 92
Final Toronto 112 Charlotte 109
Final Dallas 128 Milwaukee 112
Final Memphis 123 Minnesota 104
Final Utah 111 Phoenix 92
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Final Baltimore 47 Cleveland 42
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho at (1)Gonzaga 9 p.m. (Canceled)
DePaul at (7)Villanova 7 p.m. (Postponed)
Final Marquette 89 (9)Creighton 84
Final (19)Rutgers 74 Maryland 60