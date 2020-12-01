Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, December 1, 2020

DK Metcalf again made the Philadelphia Eagles regret passing him up in the draft. Metcalf caught ten passes for 177 yards, Russell Wilson threw for 230 yards and one touchdown and the Seattle Seahawks beat the Philadelphia Eagles 23-17 last night. The 8-3 Seahawks moved one game ahead of the Rams in the NFC West. The 3-7-1 Eagles fell a half-game behind the Giants and Washington in the woeful NFC East. Carson Wentz was 25-45 for 215 yards, two TDs and one interception.
The Baltimore Ravens’ struggle to contain an extended outbreak of the coronavirus forced their rescheduled game tonight against the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers to be moved back to Wednesday afternoon at 2:40. It’s the third fix to a matchup originally slated to be played Thanksgiving night. The NFL announced the most recent switch yesterday after the Ravens placed starters Matthew Judon, Willie Snead and Mark Andrews on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Although Baltimore also had four players return from that list the team will still be severely short-handed when this game is finally played.
Houston Texans receiver Will Fuller says he’s been suspended for six games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. Fuller announced the suspension on Instagram yesterday, saying that the suspension was from a medication he was prescribed that he believed to be permitted, but that was banned under the league’s policy. Fuller caught six balls for 171 yards and two touchdowns last Thursday in a 41-25 win over Detroit.
The Creighton men’s basketball team has moved up two spots from eleventh to ninth in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. The 1-0 Bluejays defeated North Dakota State 69-58 on Sunday. They'll play Nebraska-Omaha today at 4:00 and host Kennesaw State on Friday. This marks the second straight season CU's been ranked inside the top ten. The highest they’ve ever climbed is number seven. Gonzaga remains first followed by Baylor, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois rounding out the top five.
106 KIX has released their upcoming basketball broadcast schedule. The docket will include games from Norfolk High, Norfolk Catholic, & Lutheran High Northeast. Norfolk High will be covered at Bellevue West (boys), Kearney (boys), South Sioux City (boys), Lincoln Pius X (DH), Fremont (boys), Omaha South (DH), and home doubleheader versus Omaha Westside. Norfolk Catholic will have twin bills showcased at Winnebago, two-day Battle Creek Holiday Tournament, Columbus Scotus, and Boone Central (boys only). Lutheran High Northeast will have road doubleheaders at the Wausa Holiday Tournament, Clarkson/Leigh, Omaha Nation, Creighton, and at home versus Wisner/Pilger (boys only). The Norfolk High boys, Norfolk Catholic boys, & LHNE girls will have their postseason run covered. The opener will be on Thursday when the Lutheran High Northeast boys host Wisner/Pilger at 7:30. 97.5 KEXL will cover area contests starting with the Neligh/Oakdale girls & boys visiting Clearwater to play Summerland on Thursday at 6:15.
Local Schedule: Nebraska-Omaha at Creighton (MBB-4:00); South Dakota at Nebraska (MBB-8:00); Nebraska-Omaha at Air Force, CO (WBB-6:00).
Local Scores: South Dakota St. 66 Creighton 47 (WBB).
Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of Kansas City Chiefs football!