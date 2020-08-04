Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, August 4, 2020

The Los Angeles Lakers clinched the top seed in the NBA's Western Conference playoffs as Anthony Davis contributed 42 points, twelve rebounds, four assists, and three steals in a 116-108 downing of the Utah Jazz. Davis’ final basket resulted in a four-point play with 42 seconds left, as he sank a three-pointer while getting fouled by Rudy Gobert and made the ensuing free throw to give the Lakers a ten-point lead. Teammate LeBron James scored 22 points with nine assists and eight boards, while Donovan Mitchell was high man for Utah with 33 points.
Big XII schools have agreed to play one nonconference football game this year to go along with their nine league contests as plans for the pandemic-altered season continued to fall into place. The Big XII′s university presidents signed off on a ten-game schedule, adjusted to deal with potential disruptions from COVID-19 that gives schools the ability to play one nonconference opponent at home. The ten-team Big XII already plays a nine-game, round-robin conference schedule. The conference said league play is tentatively set to begin in mid-to-late September and all nonconference games are expected to be completed before league play starts.
ESPN reports that Dana White does not expect Conor McGregor to return to the Octagon this year. The UFC president said Monday in an interview with Barstool Sports that there are no plans for McGregor to fight in the UFC again in 2020. White said he considers McGregor retired ever since McGregor tweeted about retirement on June 6. McGregor, the UFC's biggest star and the former lightweight and featherweight champion, beat Donald Cerrone by TKO in just 40 seconds at UFC 246 in January. McGregor initially planned on fighting at least three times this year, but the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues have been obstacles.
Atlanta Braves ace Mike Soroka is out for the season after tearing his right Achilles tendon in last night's 7-2 loss to the New York Mets. Soroka broke toward first base to cover the bag after a grounder to Freddie Freeman, only to go down on his first step off the mound. He yelled in obvious pain and tried to walk gingerly for a couple of steps before dropping to his knees.
Kris Bryant homered in his return to the lineup and Alec Mills pitched seven effective innings to lead the Chicago Cubs to their fourth straight win, 2-0 over the Kansas City Royals. Bryant also doubled in the first after missing two games with a stomach ailment. Javier Báez had a sacrifice fly and a nice play in the field as Chicago improved to 8-2 for the first time since its 2016 title run. The Royals fall to 3-8 on the season and take on the Cubs again tonight at 7:15. Pregame coverage at 6:30 on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM.
Fall sports will begin in Nebraska high schools on schedule according to the Omaha World Herald. The Nebraska School Activities Association board reaffirmed its decision yesterday with a series of votes approving the way for football, volleyball, girls golf, boys tennis, softball and cross country to start on time Aug. 10. Eight football teams that have games scheduled on Aug. 21, before the Aug. 27 start date for other season openers, can begin practice either Wednesday or Thursday this week. It is not clear how the Omaha Public Schools, the state’s largest school district, will proceed with activities. The board voted 8-0 on the reopening plans for each fall sport. Among the recommendations is shrinking the size of tournaments or meets.
Lincoln's Nicole Hansen and Wahoo's Lindsey Thiele were the only players in red numbers yesterday and hold the first round lead at the 46th Nebraska Women’s Amateur Championship at The Country Club of Lincoln. Hansen will be a redshirt sophomore on the Husker women's golf team this fall. The Illinois native caught fire from the start, while Thiele made a late charge to tie the lead. Both players finished at 71 (-1) and lead by one stroke over third place. Beemer’s Lacie Fox shot 81, Norfolk’s Allison Temple & Snyder’s Hannah Hunke carded an 82, and Hartington’s Cassidy Ulrich put up an 84.
The 35th Kansas-Nebraska Junior Cup Matches will return to a familiar site when Prairie Dunes Country Club will become the first club to host the event three times. The club in Hutchinson, Kansas is schedule to host the matches today through Thursday, after previously hosting in 2010 and 1990. Nebraska won both times at Prairie Dunes, and has held the cup the past two years, following a seven-year streak for Kansas. In the overall series, Kansas now leads 19-15. Amongst the competitors for Nebraska includes Norfolk’s Jake Kluver, York’s Reed Malleck, Grand Island’s Marcus Eriksen, Lincoln’s Jason Kolbas, Elkhorn’s Luke Gutschewski, and Omaha’s Christopher Atkinson, Josh Kramer, and Charlie Zielinski.
INTERLEAGUE
Final Cincinnati 3 Cleveland 2
Final N.Y. Yankees 6 Philadelphia 3
Final Chicago Cubs 2 Kansas City 0
Final Minnesota 5 Pittsburgh 4
Final Chicago White Sox 6 Milwaukee 4
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Oakland 11 Seattle 1
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final N.Y. Mets 7 Atlanta 2
Final Colorado 7 San Francisco 6
Final San Diego 5 L.A. Dodgers 4
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Toronto 107 Miami 103
Final Indiana 111 Washington 100
Final OT Denver 121 Oklahoma City 113
Final New Orleans 109 Memphis 99
Final Philadelphia 132 San Antonio 130
Final L.A. Lakers 116 Utah 108
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Final Carolina 4 N-Y Rangers 1
Final Winnipeg 3 Calgary 2
Final SO Tampa Bay 3 Washington 2
Final Vegas 5 Dallas 3
Final Pittsburgh 3 Montreal 1
Final Edmonton 6 Chicago 3