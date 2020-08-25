Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, August 25, 2020

The Los Angeles Lakers rolled to a 135-115 win over Portland behind LeBron James' 30 points, ten assists, and six rebounds in 28 minutes. The Lakers now own a 3-1 lead in their series. Portland’s Damian Lillard left the game because of a right knee injury. Lillard was the MVP of the seeding games in the NBA bubble in Florida. He left the floor after his knee appeared to buckle, then returned briefly before leaving for good. ESPN reports than an MRI will be performed today. Dennis Schroder scored a career playoff high 30 points and Chris Paul added 26 as Oklahoma City downed Houston, 129-127 to even their series at two games each. The Rockets’ James Harden scored 32 points, with 15 assists, and eight boards. Goran Dragic dropped in 23 points and the Miami Heat completed a four-game sweep of their NBA first-round series by defeating Indiana, 99-87. Milwaukee enjoys a 3-1 lead on Orlando after Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points, 15 rebounds, and eight assists in a 121-106 victory.
ESPN reports that world-record sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt has tested positive for the coronavirus and is self-isolating at his home in Jamaica after celebrating his 34th birthday with a mask-free party last week. Jamaica's health ministry confirmed yesterday that Bolt, who holds world records in the 100-meter and 200-meter distance, tested positive after he posted a video on social media around midday saying that he was waiting on his results. The only sprinter to win the 100-meter and 200-meter golds at three consecutive Olympics (2008, 2012 and 2016) added that he did not have any symptoms of COVID-19.
Brett Brown has been dismissed after seven seasons as head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers went 43-30 during the regular season and were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs. The 76ers made the playoffs the last three years, going 146-91 following a major rebuild.
Jack Flaherty made just his second start in 30 days and fired one-hit ball over five shutout innings of the St. Louis Cardinals’ 9-3 pounding of the Kansas City Royals. Paul DeJong and Paul Goldschmidt drove in three runs apiece, with Goldschmidt hitting a two-run homer. KC drops to 11-18 and will visit St. Louis again tonight at 7:15 in a game that can be heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that a group of parents of Nebraska football players had their request for information from the Big Ten go unanswered, and now they are considering their next move. Attorney Mike Flood put out a statement yesterday saying the terms of the demand letter he wrote to the Big Ten late last week — that the details, documents and data that the Big Ten's Council of Presidents and Chancellors used to come to the decision to postpone the league's football season be released — did not garner a response from Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren. In a demand letter on Friday, Flood said the group would have "no choice" but to file a lawsuit in Nebraska's U.S. District Court if the league did not answer. He is representing a group of eleven families of Nebraska football players. The Big Ten COP/C voted Aug. 11 to postpone the league's fall football season. The vote, according to UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green, featured "an overwhelming consensus," but was not unanimous.
Wayne State women’s basketball coach Brent Pollari announced yesterday his 2020-21 coaching staff. New staff members include former Wildcat player Kacie O’Connor as assistant coach and Dalton Smith as graduate assistant coach for the upcoming season. O’Connor returns to Wayne State after spending last season as a graduate assistant coach at Northwestern College in Iowa, helping the Red Raiders women’s basketball team to a 17-11 overall record, while coaching four players to All-GPAC honors. O’Connor played four seasons (2014-18) of basketball and track and field at Wayne State College. Smith joins the Wildcat coaching staff as a graduate assistant coach after serving the last three seasons as a student assistant at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
The Norfolk High girls golf team hosted a triangular yesterday at Norfolk Country Club with Fremont & Columbus involved. The Lady Discoverers were the champions with a score of 382. Norfolk was second at 409 and Fremont finished third with a 460. The Lady Panthers’ Kylie Blume was the medalist after carding an 87. She won by four strokes.
97.5 KEXL has released its upcoming 2020 high school football broadcast schedule. Games covered this season include Pierce/St. Paul, Elkhorn Valley/North Central, Neligh-Oakdale/Burwell, Battle Creek/Columbus Scotus, Randolph/Osmond, Plainview/Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Elkhorn Valley/Hartington-Newcastle, & Creighton/Bloomfield. The opener will be Pierce at St. Paul on Friday starting at 6:40. 106 KIX will cover the Norfolk Catholic road game at Boone Central starting at 6:20.
The Norfolk High football team gets their season underway Friday when they host Bellevue East at 7:00. The Panthers finished 4-5 last season and missed out on the playoffs. Norfolk returns seven players with starting experience. Their schedule includes road games with Columbus, Lincoln East, Lincoln Southwest, and Grand Island. Home games include Bellevue East, Papillion La Vista, Fremont, Omaha Westside, and Millard North. Norfolk coach Tom Olson, who is in 23rd year as a head coach with a record of 110-104, is looking at a home schedule of Bellevue East, Papillion La Vista, Fremont, Omaha Westside, and Millard North while visiting Columbus, Lincoln East, Lincoln Southwest, and Grand Island.
The Lutheran High Northeast football team starts up their 2020 season on Friday when they visit Madison for a 7:00 game. The Eagles return 13 players with starting experience from last year’s 6-4 team that was eliminated by Howells/Dodge in the ‘D-1’ playoffs. Their schedule includes home games with West Holt, Wakefield, Hartington/Newcastle, and Laurel/Concord/Coleridge. The Eagles will visit Madison, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Elkhorn Valley, and Plainview.
The Norfolk High softball team is 3-1 on the season with a road split at Lincoln Southwest last Thursday and then a doubleheader home sweep of Grand Island last Saturday. They lost the opener at Lincoln Southwest 8-0 before winning the nightcap 6-2 and then whitewashed GI 6-2 & 8-0. The Lady Panthers have 30 girls out this year. They have seven players returning with starting experience in Paeton Coler, Natalia Linn, Taylor Schmidt, Brandy Unger, Ellie Schwede, Ryllee Hoppe, Bailey Bernstrauch. Norfolk will try to improve from last year’s 23-14 record. The 23 wins were the most since the 2006 campaign when they won 24 games. Norfolk return to action on Thursday when they visit 1-0 tenth ranked in both polls Lincoln Southeast for a doubleheader.
INTERLEAGUE
Final Chicago Cubs 9 Detroit 3
Final St. Louis 9 Kansas City 3
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Toronto 6 Tampa Bay 4
Final Minnesota 3 Cleveland 2
Final Texas 3 Oakland 2
Final Houston 11 L.A. Angels 4
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final Miami 11 Washington 8
Final Milwaukee 4 Cincinnati 2
Final Colorado 3 Arizona 2
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Final Milwaukee 121 Orlando 106
Final Oklahoma City 117 Houston 114
Final Miami 99 Indiana 87
Final L.A. Lakers 135 Portland 115
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Final N-Y Islanders 4 Philadelphia 0
Final Dallas 5 Colorado 2
___
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Final New York City FC 1, Columbus 0