Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, August 18, 2020

The NBA Playoffs got underway yesterday as the LA Clippers won their opener as Kawhi Leonard had 29 points, twelve rebounds, and six assists in a 118-110 decision over Dallas.  The Mavericks’ 21-year-old Luka Doncic netted 42 points, nine assists, and seven boards.  He also had eleven turnovers.  The Utah Jazz dropped their NBA playoff opener despite a team postseason-record 57 points from Donovan Mitchell.  He also added nine boards and seven assists.  Jamal Murray scored 20 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to lead the Denver Nuggets’ 135-125 win against Utah.  The Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics won their Eastern Conference playoff openers.  Fred VanVleet scored 30 points and the Raptors’ shot 22-44 from three-point range in a 134-110 romp over Brooklyn.  Jayson Tatum had career playoff highs of 32 points and 13 rebounds to guide the Celtics to a 109-101 victory over the 76ers.

Fernando Tatis Jr. continues to add to his young baseball legacy.  The second-year player leads the majors with eleven home runs and 28 RBIs after delivering a three-run shot and a grand slam in the San Diego Padres’ 14-4 dismantling of the Texas Rangers.  Tatis put the game out of reach with his seventh-inning blast before his bases-loaded bomb in the eighth capped the Padres’ scoring in his 108th big league game.  The two homers raised his average to .305.

Long-reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones says he is vacating his title and likely moving up to heavyweight.  Jones made the declarations on Twitter, although the UFC didn’t immediately confirm them.  Jones and the UFC had been publicly feuding over money since May, when Jones expressed interest in moving up to heavyweight to fight feared knockout artist Francis Ngannou.  However, yesterday's tweet indicated that there has been progress.  Whatever happens, Jones wrote that he will remain in the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency drug-testing pool "for probably the next half year or so." Leaving that pool signifies that a fighter has retired or moved on from the UFC.  In order to compete again after leaving the pool, a fighter has to reenter it and be subject to drug testing for a period of six months.

The NCAA will likely decide in mid-September whether to start the college basketball season on time or have a short-term delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.  NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt said in a statement that mid-September will likely be the first of many decisions about the 2020-21 season.  Gavitt said the NCAA has developed and studied contingency plans in case the season cannot be started on Nov. 10.

Nelson Cruz Jr. smacked a pair of solo homers and six pitchers combined on a seven-hitter in the Minnesota Twins’ 4-1 victory against the Kansas City Royals.  Cruz surpassed Duke Snider and tied Mark Teixeira with his 409th career homer, good for 55th all-time.  The Royals drop to 9-14 and are home this evening to host Cincinnati at 7:05 on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM.

Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of Kansas City Chiefs football & Kansas City Royals baseball!

INTERLEAGUE

Final    Houston    2    Colorado    1    

Final    San Diego    14    Texas    4    

Final    Arizona    4    Oakland    3    

Final    L.A. Angels    7    San Francisco    6    

Final    L.A. Dodgers    11    Seattle    9    

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final    N.Y. Yankees    6    Boston    3    

Final    Toronto    7    Baltimore    2    

Final    Minnesota    4    Kansas City    1    

Final    Chicago White Sox    7    Detroit    2    

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final    St. Louis    3    Chicago Cubs    1    

Final    Chicago Cubs    5    St. Louis    4    

Final    Atlanta    7    Washington    6    

Final    N.Y. Mets    11    Miami    4    

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final OT    Denver    135    Utah    125    

Final    Toronto    134    Brooklyn    110    

Final    Boston    109    Philadelphia    101    

Final    L.A. Clippers    118    Dallas    110    

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final    Tampa Bay    2    Columbus    1    

Final    Colorado    7    Arizona    1    

Final    Boston    4    Carolina    3    

Final    St. Louis    3    Vancouver    1    

___

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final Nashville 0, FC Dallas 0, tie

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, August 18, 2020

The NBA Playoffs got underway yesterday as the LA Clippers won their opener as Kawhi Leonard had 29 points, twelve rebounds, and six assists in a 118-110 decision over Dallas.  The Mavericks’ 21-year-old Luka Doncic netted 42 points, nine assists, and seven boards.  He also had eleven turnov…

Will college football be saved after all?

Will college football be saved after all?

The NCAA's chief medical officer says there is a narrow path to playing college sports during the coronavirus pandemic and if testing nationwide doesn't improve it cannot be done. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, August 17, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, August 17, 2020

The NCAA's chief medical officer says there is a narrow path to playing college sports during the coronavirus pandemic and if testing nationwide doesn't improve it cannot be done.  Dr. Brian Hainline told CNN late Saturday that "everything would have to line up perfectly.” Yesterday, Big Ten…

NCAA cancels Division I fall sports championships

NCAA cancels Division I fall sports championships

The Omaha World Herald reports that NCAA president Mark Emmert announced the cancellation of Division I fall sports championships yesterday, which includes volleyball's 2020 Final Four originally set to be held in December in Omaha. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, August 14, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, August 14, 2020

The NBA Playoffs are set.  In the West, Portland will meet Memphis in a Play-In Game on Saturday afternoon for the right to play the Los Angeles Lakers in the opening round.  Other opening round best-of-seven series includes the LA Clippers versus the Dallas Mavericks, the Denver Nuggets mee…

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, August 13, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, August 13, 2020

Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly had his suspension for throwing two pitches near the heads of Houston hitters reduced to five games on appeal.  Kelly was originally suspended for eight games by Major League Baseball on July 29, a day after throwing a fastball near the head of Houston’…