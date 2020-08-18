Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, August 18, 2020

The NBA Playoffs got underway yesterday as the LA Clippers won their opener as Kawhi Leonard had 29 points, twelve rebounds, and six assists in a 118-110 decision over Dallas. The Mavericks’ 21-year-old Luka Doncic netted 42 points, nine assists, and seven boards. He also had eleven turnovers. The Utah Jazz dropped their NBA playoff opener despite a team postseason-record 57 points from Donovan Mitchell. He also added nine boards and seven assists. Jamal Murray scored 20 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to lead the Denver Nuggets’ 135-125 win against Utah. The Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics won their Eastern Conference playoff openers. Fred VanVleet scored 30 points and the Raptors’ shot 22-44 from three-point range in a 134-110 romp over Brooklyn. Jayson Tatum had career playoff highs of 32 points and 13 rebounds to guide the Celtics to a 109-101 victory over the 76ers.
Fernando Tatis Jr. continues to add to his young baseball legacy. The second-year player leads the majors with eleven home runs and 28 RBIs after delivering a three-run shot and a grand slam in the San Diego Padres’ 14-4 dismantling of the Texas Rangers. Tatis put the game out of reach with his seventh-inning blast before his bases-loaded bomb in the eighth capped the Padres’ scoring in his 108th big league game. The two homers raised his average to .305.
Long-reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones says he is vacating his title and likely moving up to heavyweight. Jones made the declarations on Twitter, although the UFC didn’t immediately confirm them. Jones and the UFC had been publicly feuding over money since May, when Jones expressed interest in moving up to heavyweight to fight feared knockout artist Francis Ngannou. However, yesterday's tweet indicated that there has been progress. Whatever happens, Jones wrote that he will remain in the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency drug-testing pool "for probably the next half year or so." Leaving that pool signifies that a fighter has retired or moved on from the UFC. In order to compete again after leaving the pool, a fighter has to reenter it and be subject to drug testing for a period of six months.
The NCAA will likely decide in mid-September whether to start the college basketball season on time or have a short-term delay due to the coronavirus pandemic. NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt said in a statement that mid-September will likely be the first of many decisions about the 2020-21 season. Gavitt said the NCAA has developed and studied contingency plans in case the season cannot be started on Nov. 10.
Nelson Cruz Jr. smacked a pair of solo homers and six pitchers combined on a seven-hitter in the Minnesota Twins’ 4-1 victory against the Kansas City Royals. Cruz surpassed Duke Snider and tied Mark Teixeira with his 409th career homer, good for 55th all-time. The Royals drop to 9-14 and are home this evening to host Cincinnati at 7:05 on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM.
Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of Kansas City Chiefs football & Kansas City Royals baseball!
INTERLEAGUE
Final Houston 2 Colorado 1
Final San Diego 14 Texas 4
Final Arizona 4 Oakland 3
Final L.A. Angels 7 San Francisco 6
Final L.A. Dodgers 11 Seattle 9
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final N.Y. Yankees 6 Boston 3
Final Toronto 7 Baltimore 2
Final Minnesota 4 Kansas City 1
Final Chicago White Sox 7 Detroit 2
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final St. Louis 3 Chicago Cubs 1
Final Chicago Cubs 5 St. Louis 4
Final Atlanta 7 Washington 6
Final N.Y. Mets 11 Miami 4
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Final OT Denver 135 Utah 125
Final Toronto 134 Brooklyn 110
Final Boston 109 Philadelphia 101
Final L.A. Clippers 118 Dallas 110
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Final Tampa Bay 2 Columbus 1
Final Colorado 7 Arizona 1
Final Boston 4 Carolina 3
Final St. Louis 3 Vancouver 1
___
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Final Nashville 0, FC Dallas 0, tie