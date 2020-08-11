Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, August 11, 2020

ESPN reports that Nebraska football coach Scott Frost said yesterday that the Cornhuskers are prepared to play this upcoming season -- even if it's outside the Big Ten. "We're a proud member of the Big Ten," Frost said during a Zoom teleconference with reporters. "We want to play a Big Ten schedule. I think the only reason we would look at any other options is if for some reason the Big Ten wasn't playing and only a handful of teams from the Big Ten wanted to continue playing. I think if that's the case, I think we're prepared to look at any and all options." On Sunday, ESPN first reported that Big Ten presidents, following a meeting on Saturday, were ready to cancel the fall sports season, and they wanted to gauge whether commissioners and university presidents and chancellors from the other Power 5 conferences -- the ACC, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC – would fall in line with them. ESPN also reports that Big Ten presidents will meet at 9:30 CDT, and a decision is expected to be made – whether it’s pushing back the season to Sept. 26, or postponing it until the spring, with the hopes the virus trends improve by then.
President Donald Trump joined Nebraska senator Ben Sasse and a number of coaches hoping to save the college football season from a pandemic-forced shutdown. There was speculation the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences might call off their fall seasons. The Mountain West did just that, postponing until spring. Old Dominion canceled fall sports, too, and became the first school in the Football Bowl Subdivison to break from its league in doing so. The rest of Conference USA is going forward with plans to play. The powerful Southeastern Conference made clear it was not yet ready to shutter its fall season.
Major League Baseball has had preliminary discussions about holding its postseason in a bubble-type format after the coronavirus outbreaks on the St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins that wreaked havoc on the regular-season schedule illustrated how a similar scenario could upend the playoffs, sources familiar with the conversations told ESPN. Although a fully contained bubble similar to the NBA setup at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, would be difficult for MLB to replicate, a multicity format that replicates the NHL's Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta, hubs has gained traction, sources said. Because of MLB's expansion to 16 playoff teams, the league would need at least three hubs to complete its wild-card round before shrinking to a two-hub format for the division series. The league championship series and World Series could be held at one or two stadiums. Remaining in one metropolitan area would allow teams to avoid air travel and perhaps remain at a single hotel for the entire postseason, which is scheduled to begin Sept. 27. Southern California, the greater Chicago area and the New York metropolitan area would make the most sense because of the available stadiums, sources said.
The Summit League President's Council voted unanimously yesterday to postpone the regular season and championships for the fall sports of men's and women's cross country, men's and women's soccer and volleyball to the spring of 2021. The decision affects the University of Nebraska-Omaha. The health, safety and welfare of the league's student-athletes, coaches and staffs were at the forefront of this decision.
Norfolk High has announced changes in their football schedule due to the Omaha Public Schools bowing out of fall competition. The August 28 opener against Omaha South at home has been replaced with a home game against Bellevue East instead. The September 25th home contest versus Omaha Benson has been replaced with a home game against Fremont. And the October 2nd road game at Omaha Bryan has been removed for a road contest at Lincoln Southwest on October 1st. Norfolk finished 4-5 last season.
Norfolk’s Luke Kluver was among the 264 players competing yesterday in the six-day 120th U.S. Amateur Championship at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, Oregon. Kluver carded a (+2) 73 on the opening day on the Bandon Trails course. He is ten strokes behind leader McClure Meissner’s (-8) 65. Meissner owns a one-stroke lead. The U.S. Amateur Championship is the oldest USGA championship, with its first event in 1895. Since the inaugural event, the U.S. Amateur has enjoyed an illustrious history of great champions, including Bob Jones, Phil Mickelson, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Tiger Woods.
INTERLEAGUE
Final Minnesota 4 Milwaukee 2
Final Houston 6 San Francisco 4
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Detroit 5 Chicago White Sox 1
Final Tampa Bay 8 Boston 7
Final Seattle 10 Texas 2
Final L.A. Angels 10 Oakland 9
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Pittsburgh at St. Louis 8:15 p.m. (Postponed)
Final Philadelphia 13 Atlanta 8
Final Washington 16 N.Y. Mets 4
Final Arizona 12 Colorado 8
Final San Diego 2 L.A. Dodgers 1
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Phoenix 128 Oklahoma City 101
Final Dallas 122 Utah 114
Final Toronto 114 Milwaukee 106
Final Miami 114 Indiana 92
Final L.A. Lakers 124 Denver 121
___
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Connecticut 93 Atlanta 82
Final Phoenix 91 Dallas 79
Final Seattle 89 Chicago 71