Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, April 6, 2021

The Baylor men’s basketball program was in shambles when Scott Drew took over 18 years ago, ridden with scandal following the murder of a player by a teammate. Last night, Drew was cutting down the nets after the Bears earned the first NCAA championship in program history. They opened with an 11-1 run and led 29-10 midway through the first half before celebrating an 86-70 pounding of previously-unbeaten Gonzaga. Jared Butler led four players in double figures by pouring in 22 points and also had seven assists for the Bears, who shot 10-23 from three-point range and outrebounded the Bulldogs, 38-22. The Zags were attempting to become the first team since the 1976 Indiana Hoosiers to go undefeated in Division I men’s hoops. Instead, they are the first team to end a perfect run in a title game since Larry Bird’s Indiana State team against Magic Johnson and Michigan State in 1979. Suggs had a team-high 22 points for the Bulldogs to lead three players in double figures. Baylor, who led at halftime 47-37, finishes with a 28-2 record while Gonzaga ends at 29-1.
The New York Jets have traded quarterback Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers. It ends a stint in New York for Darnold that was marked by a few flashes of brilliance, inconsistent play and unfortunate injuries. And with the Jets holding the second pick in the NFL draft, they’re moving on to another young signal-caller who might deliver the team back to respectability. New York announced acquired a sixth-round pick in this year’s draft and second- and fourth-round picks in the 2022 draft.
A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that Major League Baseball will relocate this year's All-Star Game to Denver’s Coors Field after pulling the Midsummer Classic from Atlanta over objections to sweeping changes to Georgia’s voting laws. The league is expected to announce today that the Rockies will host the game. Coors Field last hosted the All-Star Game in 1998, the fourth season for the stadium and sixth for the Rockies franchise.
Whit Merrifield drove in Kansas City’s runs with a homer and a sacrifice fly in a 3-0 win over the home-team Cleveland Indians in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM. Danny Duffy threw two-hit ball over six innings to beat the Indians for the third time in four starts. The Royals improve to 3-1 on the season.
The Nebraska men's basketball team received a commitment from 2021 center Oleg Kojenets, according to the Lincoln Journal Star. A native of Lithuania, Kojenets, at 7’0 and 220 pounds, will provide the Huskers with a projectable frame, and depth in the frontcourt. He played this past season at Western Reserve Academy in Ohio, but the program was limited to just nine games because of COVID-19 interruptions. Kojenets chose NU over Saint Mary's, Georgia Tech and Seton Hall. At the 2019 FIBA U16 European Championships, he averaged 9.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocked shots per game while shooting 49% from the field.
Tim Miles has been asked to rebuild basketball programs before. It appears the former Nebraska men's basketball coach has found his next project. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Miles will be hired as head coach at San Jose State. Miles, who was a finalist for the New Mexico opening earlier, would be returning to coaching after two seasons away from the sideline. He hasn't been away from the game, though, serving as a TV analyst for multiple outlets, including the Big Ten Network. At Nebraska, Miles went 116-114 from 2012-19, including the team's lone NCAA Tournament appearance (2014) in more than 20 years. He was let go after the 2019 season. San Jose State hasn't made the NCAA Tournament since 1996.
The Omaha World Herald reports that everyone who purchased tickets for the 2020 Olympic Swim Trials will receive a complete refund for those seats before moving to the front of the line to get first crack at purchasing tickets for the rescheduled event. USA Swimming, Omaha Sports Commission and MECA officials announced yesterday the process for ticket sales to the June 13-20 Trials at the CHI Health Center that will allow for approximately 50% capacity using a reconfigured seating design. The new seating design was created to deliver the safest competition possible and mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19. Though people will be spaced out in groups of two, four and six, spectators will be required to wear masks while in the competition venue.
The Lutheran High Northeast track & field teams competed in yesterday’s David City Aquinas Invitational. In the boys standings, the host team was the champion with 233 points. They won by 134 points. The Eagles totaled 18. In the girls standings, David City Aquinas was also the champions with 131 points. They won by seven points. Lutheran High Northeast finished with 57 points.
The Northeast Hawks men’s golf team won a triangular yesterday at Elks Country Club in Columbus. They shot 324, Central of Columbus was second at 334, and Mt. Marty finished third at 352. Central’s Christian Jewel was the medalist after carding a 78. He beat Northeast’s Everett Carroll’s 78 by a single stroke.
Checking out the local schedule for today, the Northeast Hawks women’s basketball team is in Council Bluffs to play Iowa Western Community College in the Region XI Championship Game at 6:00 and the Northeast Hawks men’s golf squad participates in the Midland University Invite at Fremont Golf Club at 10:00. In high school sports, the Norfolk High boys soccer team hosts Lincoln Northeast at 5:00 while the Lady Panthers visit Lincoln High at 5:00, the Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic girls soccer squad is at Columbus High at 5:00, the Norfolk Catholic track & field teams participate in the Battle Creek Invitational at 12:00, and the Norfolk High girls tennis squad hosts Lincoln East in a 4:00 dual.
Local Scores: Columbus Lakeview 2 NC/LHNE 0 (OT) (B. Socc.); Columbus Lakeview 4 LHNE/NC 0 (G. Socc.); Nfk High 170 Columbus 179 (BG Dual).
INTERLEAGUE
Final L.A. Dodgers 10 Oakland 3
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Minnesota 15 Detroit 6
Final Kansas City 3 Cleveland 0
Final Toronto 6 Texas 2
Final N.Y. Yankees 7 Baltimore 0
Final Boston 11 Tampa Bay 2
Final Chicago White Sox 6 Seattle 0
Final L.A. Angels 7 Houston 6
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Atlanta at Washington 3:05 p.m. (Postponed)
Final St. Louis 4 Miami 1
Final Cincinnati 5 Pittsburgh 3
Final Philadelphia 5 N.Y. Mets 3
Final Chicago Cubs 5 Milwaukee 3
Final San Francisco 3 San Diego 2
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Dallas 111 Utah 103
Final Toronto 103 Washington 101
Final Cleveland 125 San Antonio 101
Final Detroit 132 Oklahoma City 108
Final Minnesota 116 Sacramento 106
Final Brooklyn 114 New York 112
Final Phoenix 133 Houston 130
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Winnipeg 4 Ottawa 3
Final OT Montreal 3 Edmonton 2
Final OT Philadelphia 3 Boston 2
Final Vegas 6 St. Louis 1
Final Colorado 5 Minnesota 4
Final Toronto 5 Calgary 3
Final Arizona 5 Los Angeles 2
___
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Final (3)Baylor 86 (1)Gonzaga 70