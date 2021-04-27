Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Jarrod Dyson doubled and scored the go-ahead run in the fifth inning and the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 3-2 to complete a four-game sweep on the road for the first time in nearly 22 years. The Royals have won a season-high five straight and own the best record in the American League at 14-7. They have a two-game lead for first place in the American League Central. Detroit has the worst record in the majors at 7-16 after losing ten of eleven contests and is off to its worst start since 2003. Brad Keller earned the win for KC after giving up two runs over six innings.
Seven women have filed a federal class action lawsuit against Louisiana State University, its governing board and a host of former and current LSU officials. Yesterday’s lawsuit was filed in Baton Rouge. It alleges years of “neglect and dysfunction” in LSU’s responses to allegations of sexual harassment, domestic violence and rape involving student athletes. It accuses LSU and the nonprofit fundraising Tiger Athletic Foundation of a racketeering scheme to insulate players and coaches from sexual misconduct allegations so as not to hinder the financial success of athletic programs.
The Nebraska volleyball team has dropped from fourth to sixth in the final American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings. The 16-3 Huskers went 2-1 in the NCAA Tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha after 3-0 victories over Texas State and Baylor before falling to Texas 3-1 in the Regional Final. Champion Kentucky is the new number one after moving up from second. Texas, Wisconsin, Washington, and Florida rounds out the top five. In other Husker volleyball news, the Lincoln Journal Star reports that Jazz Sweet and Hayley Densberger won’t be returning to the Nebraska volleyball team for an extra season. The two seniors won’t use the extra year of eligibility players are given due to the pandemic. All-Americans Lexi Sun and Lauren Stivrins still haven’t said publicly if they’ll come back for the fall 2021 season. Sweet may try to pursue a professional volleyball career in one of the many overseas pro leagues. She was a starter for parts of four seasons. Densberger, a serving specialist from nearby Malcolm, had 39 career aces and also played on Nebraska’s 2017 title team.
For the first time in four years, national perception is behind Nebraska baseball. The Omaha World Herald reports that the Huskers popped up in various top-25 polls yesterday following a road series win at Michigan State that put them at 20-7 and a game and a half ahead of both Indiana and Michigan atop the Big Ten. The last time they were broadly ranked was late in the 2017 season in which they claimed the league regular-season title and advanced to an NCAA regional. NU debuted in the Baseball America poll at 24 while D1Baseball included the program for the first time at number 22. Perfect Game, which tabbed Nebraska at number 22 last week, vaulted the team to 19.
Creighton men’s basketball has hired Ryan Miller and Jalen Courtney-Williams as assistant coaches. Miller and Courtney-Williams fill the vacancies that recently opened on The Hilltop when Terrence Rencher and Paul Lusk took jobs at Oklahoma State and Purdue, respectively. Creighton finished 22-9 overall and led the BIG EAST with 14 league victories last season, advancing to the program's first Sweet 16 since 1974. Courtney-Williams joins the Creighton staff after spending the past three seasons at McNeese as an assistant coach. Miller served the previous five seasons as an assistant coach at TCU.
The Norfolk High girls tennis team competed in yesterday’s Millard West Invitational. Lincoln Southeast edged Lincoln Southwest due to a criteria after finishing with 88 points apiece. The Lady Panthers were twelfth in the 16-team event with 29 points. Kylie Freudenburg was 0-3 in #1 Singles, Hope Fossum recorded a 2-2 mark in #2 Singles, Sydney Reynolds & Kyla Robinson went 1-3 in #1 Doubles, and Karly Kalin & Chelsea Strom finished 2-2 in #2 Doubles.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in soccer, the Norfolk High girls host Fremont at 6:30, the Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High Northeast boys visit Madison at 5:00 and the girls are at Omaha Concordia at 5:30. In track & field, Lutheran High Northeast competes in the Wisner/Pilger Invitational at 4:00. Elsewhere, the Norfolk High baseball team entertains South Sioux City in a single game at 5:00 and the Northeast Hawks women & men’s soccer teams are home versus Hawkeye Community College of Iowa starting with the men’s match at 1:00 followed by the women’s contest at 3:00.
Local Scores: Nfk High 10 Wayne 0 (Bsbl); Lincoln SW 7 Nfk High 0 (B. Socc.).
