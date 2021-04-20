Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors have shaved a half-game off the Philadelphia 76ers’ lead in the NBA’s Eastern Conference. Curry nailed ten three-pointers and scored 49 points to extend his sizzling stretch, leading the Warriors to a 107-96 victory at Philadelphia. His three-ball that tied the game at 86-86 gave him eleven straight games with 30 or more points, topping Kobe Bryant for the most by any player 33 or older. Joel Embiid scored 28 for the 76ers, whose conference lead is down to one game over the idle Brooklyn Nets.
With Kobe Bryant's five-year, post-retirement endorsement extension with Nike having expired this month, Vanessa Bryant and the Kobe Bryant estate elected not to renew the partnership, she confirmed to ESPN in a statement last night. According to a source, Vanessa Bryant and the estate had grown frustrated with Nike limiting the availability of Kobe products during his retirement and after his January 2020 death in a helicopter crash. There was also frustration with the lack of availability of Kobe footwear in kids' sizes, according to sources. Nike, sources said, had presented an extension offer that was not in line with expectations of an ongoing "lifetime" structure similar to the Nike Inc. contracts held by both Michael Jordan and LeBron James. After scoring 60 points in his final NBA game on April 13, 2016, dubbed "Mamba Day" by Nike in an extravagant farewell campaign, Kobe Bryant had a five-year endorsement extension contract in place that continued the partnership into his retirement.
Josh Fleming pitched two-hit ball into the sixth inning of the Tampa Bay Rays’ 4-1 win against the Kansas City Royals in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM last night. Kevin Kiermaier had two hits and two RBIs from the nine-hole and combined with seven-hitter Joey Wendle and eight-hitter Willy Adames for five of Tampa Bay’s seven hits. The Royals drop to 9-6 and have a one-game lead for first place in the American League Central.
The fifth-seeded Nebraska volleyball team saw its season come to an end yesterday, as they fell to fourth seeded Texas, 3-1 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. Scores of the match had the Longhorns winning 25-22, 19-25, 25-15, 25-20. Texas, who is now 26-1 advances to the NCAA Semifinals with the victory, while Nebraska ended its first-ever spring season with a 16-3 record. UT hit .336 in the match, the highest mark by a Husker opponent this season while Nebraska was held to a .171 attacking percentage. The Big Red did serve up nine aces, but the Longhorns nearly matched that with eight aces of their own. Texas doubled the Huskers in blocks 12-6, while Nebraska won the dig battle 48-45. Madi Kubik led NU with 15 kills. Kayla Caffey put down eight kills on only 14 swings and added five blocks. Lexi Sun had seven kills, 13 digs and a pair of aces, while Lauren Stivrins also had seven kills. Nicklin Hames had a double-double with 34 assists and 13 digs. Other regional finals yesterday had Washington edging Pittsburgh 3-2, Wisconsin clipping Florida 3-2, and Kentucky sweeping Purdue 3-0. In semifinal matches on Thursday, Kentucky will play Washington and Wisconsin will battle Texas.
Nebraska men's basketball added its second top-100 transfer of the spring yesterday, as Keon Edwards announced that he will join the Huskers for the 2021-22 season. Edwards, a 6’7, 185-pound forward from Texas, comes to Nebraska after the spending last season at DePaul and will have four years of eligibility beginning next fall. Originally in the class of 2021, Edwards reclassified and enrolled at DePaul in December of 2020. He appeared in five games for the Blue Demons, totaling nine points and four rebounds in 39 minutes of action. Prior to his reclassification, Edwards was one of the top players in the 2021 class, as he was a four-star prospect and was a consensus top-100 recruit when he signed with DePaul last November. Edwards chose Nebraska over a host of schools, including Georgia, Texas A&M, Florida State, Arizona State, Alabama and Auburn. He joins Xavier transfer CJ Wilcher, a top-100 recruit in the class of 2020, as the Huskers' second transfer this offseason.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Scott Schaefer is the new girls basketball at Columbus. Schaefer, a Columbus graduate, brings a wealth of experience to the Discoverers' program, having won more than 600 career games. He spent 13 seasons coaching high school basketball at McPherson, Kansas, where he led McPherson to 272 wins, twelve state tournament appearances, four state championships and three runner-up finishes. Schaefer also coached at Gardner in Kansas for nine seasons and, most recently, William Chrisman in Missouri for seven years. Schaefer takes over for David Licari, who stepped down after 23 seasons as Columbus' head coach. Licari won 252 games at Columbus.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that three future Division I players will highlight a talent-rich Nebraska Coaches Association girls basketball all-star game on July 26th at Lincoln North Star. First-team Super-Staters Allison Weidner of Humphrey St. Francis, Lincoln Pius X’s Alexis Markowski, and Weeping Water’s Grace Cave have accepted invitations to play in the game. Markowski and Weidner are headed to Nebraska and Cave will play college ball at Nebraska-Omaha. The roster also includes third-team Super-Stater Sidney Swanson of West Point-Beemer, BRLD’s Caragan Tietz, Crofton’s Lacy Sprakel, and Ponca coach Bob Hayes will be an assistant. Of the 24 players selected, 17 are all-staters, including 14 first-teamers.
Local Scores: NECC 4 Dakota County Technical College 0 (M. Socc.); NECC 5 Dakota County Technical College 0 (W. Socc.); Nfk High at Fremont (B. Socc.-Ppd.); Fremont at Nfk High (G. Socc.-Ppd.); San Jose St. at Creighton (Bsbl-Ccd.).
Local Schedule: Nfk High at Lincoln NE (Bsbl DH-4:30); Nfk High at Sioux City Heelan (G. Tenn. Dual-4:00).
INTERLEAGUE
Final Seattle 4 L.A. Dodgers 3
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Minnesota at Oakland 10 p.m. (Postponed)
Final Boston 11 Chicago White Sox 4
Final Tampa Bay 4 Kansas City 1
Final Texas 6 L.A. Angels 4
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final San Francisco 2 Philadelphia 0
Final St. Louis 12 Washington 5
Final Milwaukee 3 San Diego 1
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Detroit 109 Cleveland 105
Final Chicago 102 Boston 96
Final Golden State 107 Philadelphia 96
Final Miami 113 Houston 91
Final Washington 119 Oklahoma City 107
Final San Antonio 109 Indiana 94
Final OT Phoenix 128 Milwaukee 127
Final 2OT Denver 139 Memphis 137
Final Utah 111 L.A. Lakers 97
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Florida 4 Columbus 2
Final OT Tampa Bay 3 Carolina 2
Final SO Dallas 3 Detroit 2
Final Nashville 5 Chicago 2
Final Edmonton 4 Montreal 1
Final Minnesota 5 Arizona 2
Final Ottawa 4 Calgary 2
Final SO Vegas 3 San Jose 2