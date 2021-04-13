Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Stephen Curry scored 53 points to pass Wilt Chamberlain for the most in Warriors franchise history as Golden State beat the Denver Nuggets 116-107. Nikola Jokić led the Nuggets with 27 points, twelve rebounds, and eight assists. Curry scored 21 points in the first quarter, giving him 17,786 in his career. That passed Chamberlain’s 17,783 with the franchise, a record he’d held since 1964. It marked his seventh straight game scoring at least 30 points, the longest streak by a Warrior since Rick Barry during the 1966-67 season. Also, Denver star point guard Jamal Murray went down in immediate pain after injuring his left knee on a drive to the basket in the final minute of the game. Murray declined and hopped off the court with the aid of two staff members while trying not to put any weight on his left leg. An MRI will be performed today.
One of the most productive wide receivers in NFL playoff history says he has played his final game. Julian Edelman has announced his retirement after failing his New England Patriots physical yesterday. Edelman cited a knee injury that cut his 2020 season short after just six games. It brings an abrupt end to the eleven-year New England tenure of the 34-year-old, whose fingertip catch helped complete the Patriots’ historic Super Bowl 51 comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons. A seventh-round pick in the 2009 draft out of Kent State, Edelman retires ranked second in team history with 620 receptions, fourth in receiving yards 6,822 and ninth with 36 receiving touchdowns.
Last night in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM, the Los Angeles Angels rolled to a 10-3 win over the Kansas City Royals as Shohei Ohtani had three hits and three RBIs. Ohtani hit a two-run double off Scott Barlow in the seventh for a 6-3 lead. Mike Trout added a two-run homer and Alex Cobb struck out ten batters, his high since he fanned twelve in a July 2014 game for the Rays against the Brewers. The Royals are now 4-4.
Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg announced yesterday the hiring of Kurt Joseph as Director of Basketball Strength & Conditioning. Joseph comes to Lincoln after spending the last two-plus seasons as an assistant strength coach with the Minnesota Timberwolves. In that role, he assisted with the development and implementation of the strength and conditioning program for the NBA franchise. The Huskers finished last season with a 7-20 record.
The Wayne State women’s golf team placed fourth with a two-day score of 665 at the Wildcat Classic that concluded yesterday at the Wayne Country Club. Nebraska-Kearney edged Augustana 624-632 for the team title. Wayne State was ten shots back in fourth at 665. The individual medalist for the meet was Faviola Gonzalez of Nebraska-Kearney with a six-over par 150 after shooting rounds of 70 and 80. She won by five shots. The top finishers for the Wildcats were freshman Abbey Kurmel and sophomore Paige Peters, who both tied for eleventh overall at 163. Kurmel posted scores of 79 and 84 while Peters shot 78 and 85.
Norfolk Country Club hosted the Heartland Athletic Conference Championships yesterday. Grand Island was the champion with a 331. They won by a single stroke over Lincoln Pius X’s 332. The Norfolk Panthers finished sixth with a 353. Norfolk’s Isaac Heimes was the medalist after carding a 77. He won by two strokes. Teammate Carson Klein shot an 84 to place 13th.
The Lutheran High Northeast boys golf team participated in yesterday’s Crofton Invitational. Pierce was the champion after shooting a 394. The Eagles finished second via tie breaker, after they and West Holt put up a 453. Pierce’ Chaden Roth won medalist honors with a 92. He won by a single stroke. Lutheran High Northeast’s Tucker Kirby and Mason Petersen finished sixth & seventh respectively with a 103.
The Norfolk Catholic boys golf squad competed in yesterday’s Stanton Triangular. Hartington Cedar Catholic was the champion with a 186, the Knights were second at 194, and Stanton finished third at 199. Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Riley Kuehn was the medalist after carding a 37. He won by nine strokes. Norfolk Catholic was led by Jacob Cerny & Aden Dominisse’s 46.
The Norfolk High track & field teams visited Columbus for a dual yesterday. The Panthers boys won 149-102 and the Lady Panthers won as well 181-69. Winners for Norfolk included Amaya Williams (300 H); Cameryn Skiff (400); Rachel Mortimer (1600 & 3200); Kayla Chambers (100); Kailyn Storovich (100 H); Makenna Skiff (Shot Put); Agdaly Sanchez (Discus); Nealy Brummond (PV); Carly Ries (HJ); Girls 4X800; Girls 4X400; Colton Juracek (HJ); Shon King (LJ); Daylin Mallory (Discus); Tyler Sellin (100 H); Wyatt Mead (1600); Christian Williams (300 H); Daniel Yowell (800); Isaac Ochoa (3200); Boys 4X100; & Mixed Unified 4X100.
The Heartland Athletic Conference has announced its all-conference winter selections. Regarding Norfolk High athletes, Weston Godfrey, Josh Licking, Jacob Licking, and Brayden Heffner were honored from the wrestling team. Swimmers that were recognized included Annika Harthoorn, Joslyn Jacobs, Elsie Olberding, Maggie Waddington, Marzia Gasparini, and Mason Olmer. Also, Kallan Herman was honored on the boys basketball team and Haley Kleinschmit was recognized from the girls basketball squad.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in high school sports, the Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High Northeast boys soccer team hosts Crete at 7:30, the Lutheran High Northeast track & field squads compete in the Wayne Invitational at 2:00, and the Norfolk High girls tennis team visits Fremont in a 4:00 dual. In college sports, the Wayne State baseball games at the University of Mary have been postponed until Wednesday and the Northeast Hawks soccer squads entertain Iowa Lakes starting with the men’s match at 1:00 followed by the women at 3:00.
Local Scores: Nfk High 3 Lincoln Pius X 2 (B. Socc.); Lincoln Pius X 3 Nfk High 0 (G. Socc.); Lincoln SE 16-10 Nfk High 6-9 (Bsbl DH); Kirkwood CC 10-10 NECC 8-0 (SB DH).
Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of the Kansas City Royals & Kansas City Chiefs!
INTERLEAGUE
Final Oakland 9 Arizona 5
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Boston at Minnesota 2:10 p.m. (Postponed)
Seattle at Baltimore 7:35 p.m. (Postponed)
Final Tampa Bay 1 Texas 0
Final N.Y. Yankees 3 Toronto 1
Final Detroit 6 Houston 2
Final Chicago White Sox 4 Cleveland 3
Final L.A. Angels 10 Kansas City 3
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Philadelphia at N-Y Mets 7:40 p.m. (Postponed)
Final San Diego 6 Pittsburgh 2
Final Milwaukee 6 Chicago Cubs 3
Final Miami 5 Atlanta 3
Final Washington 5 St. Louis 2
Final Cincinnati 3 San Francisco 0
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Brooklyn at Minnesota 8 p.m. (Postponed)
Final Philadelphia 113 Dallas 95
Final New York 111 L.A. Lakers 96
Final San Antonio 120 Orlando 97
Final Memphis 101 Chicago 90
Final New Orleans 117 Sacramento 110
Final Washington 125 Utah 121
Final Phoenix 126 Houston 120
Final Golden State 116 Denver 107
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
St. Louis at Minnesota 8 p.m. (Postponed)
Final Ottawa 4 Winnipeg 2
Final Montreal 4 Toronto 2
Final OT Chicago 4 Columbus 3
Final Detroit 3 Carolina 1
Final Colorado 4 Arizona 2
Final Vegas 4 Los Angeles 2
Final Anaheim 4 San Jose 0