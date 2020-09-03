Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, September 3, 2020

James Harden made up for a miserable shooting night with a big blocked shot of a three-point attempt in the closing seconds of Houston's 104-102 triumph over Oklahoma City, putting the Rockets into the NBA's Western Conference semifinals. Robert Covington had 21 points and ten rebounds, while Eric Gordon also scored 21 points in the Rockets' Game Seven victory. Harden finished with 17 points and nine assists. Chris Paul recorded a triple-double as the Thunder star had 19 points, twelve assists, and eleven rebounds in the loss. Teammate Luguentz Dort led OKC with 30 points.
The Miami Heat squandered a six-point lead in the closing seconds before Jimmy Butler drained two free throws with no time left to give Miami a 116-114 triumph over the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks. The foul shots give the Heat a 2-0 lead in the series. Goran Dragic scored 23 points to lead six players in double figures for the Heat. Giannis Antetkounmpo had 29 points and 14 rebounds for the Bucks.
Baseball Hall of Famer Tom Seaver has died at age 75 following complications from dementia and COVID-19, according to the Hall. Seaver spent most of his 20-year career with the New York Mets and was 311-205 with a 2.86 ERA and 3,640 strikeouts. He won three Cy Young Awards, posted five 20-win seasons and was inducted into the Hall of Fame on his first year of eligibility.
Leonard Fournette intends to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are stockpiling playmakers to help Tom Brady be successful with his new team. The former Jacksonville Jaguars running back, and the fourth pick in the 2017 draft, was waived by the Jaguars earlier this week. He helped Jacksonville reach the AFC championship game as a rookie and topped 1,000 yards rushing two of three seasons in Jacksonville.
Last night in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM, Triston McKenzie tossed six innings of three-hit ball on his 23rd birthday to pitch the Cleveland Indians to a 5-0 shutout of the Kansas City Royals. Tyler Naquin provided all the scoring with a pair of home runs. KC drops to 14-23 and will host the Chicago White Sox tonight at 7:05.
The Omaha World Herald reports that the Big Ten must disclose additional information related to its decision to postpone fall sports and do so in the next ten days, the Lancaster County District Court ruled yesterday. The order comes less than a week after eight Nebraska football players sued the league on multiple counts for its decision to push back fall sports. The Big Ten must produce all documents reflecting whether an official vote was taken on the decision, including the official tally but not including how individual members voted. It must also reveal in full its governing documents and bylaws — it submitted 13 pages of bylaws to the court last week but redacted more than eleven full pages. The typical timeline for discovery in Nebraska is 45 days. Between NU players filing their lawsuit Aug. 27 and the Sept. 12 deadline, the Big Ten will be compelled to disclose documents within 16 days.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated its high school softball rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Papillion La Vista remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C’, Fairbury is once again first and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic slips from second to third. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Papillion La Vista remains first in Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C’, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic is once again first.
The Norfolk High boys & girls cross country team gets their season underway today when they participate in the Seward Charlie Thorell Invite at Concordia University. The Panther boys have 30 runners out this season. The roster includes six seniors, seven juniors, eleven sophomores, and six freshmen. The girls team has 23 runners out this year. The Lady Panther roster includes five seniors, two juniors, seven sophomores, and nine freshmen. The Panthers schedule has them competing in other invitationals hosted by Columbus on two occasions, Yankton, and the Heartland Athletic Conference Meet at Kearney. Norfolk will host their own invite on September 18th at Skyview Lake.
This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Avery Cheatum of the Summerland volleyball team. In the opening four matches of the season for the 3-1 Bobcats, Cheatum is 45 of 47 serving, with twelve aces and 27 serving points scored. She has 76 serve receptions with only eleven errors. Cheatum has 34 digs and leads the team in serve attempts, serving points scored, aces, serve receptions, and digs. Avery Cheatum was nominated by Coach Rachel Cheatum. Congratulations to Avery Cheatum of the Summerland volleyball team, she is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.
Checking out the local schedule for today, Lutheran High Northeast takes part in the Northeast Nebraska Volleyball Classic. In matches at Wisner, they play BRLD at 6:30 and Wisner/Pilger at 7:30. Elsewhere, the Norfolk Catholic volleyball squad visits Pierce at 7:30, the Norfolk High softball team is at Lincoln Northeast for a 5:00 doubleheader, and the Norfolk High cross country team opens their 2020 season at the Seward Charlie Thorell Invite at 4:45. In area high school football games at 7:00, Columbus Scotus hosts Omaha Concordia, Plainview visits Neligh/Oakdale, and South Sioux City is at Sioux City West of Iowa.
Friday Night: The Norfolk High football team visits the Columbus Discoverers at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:20 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com. Also, Elkhorn Valley is on the road in Bassett to play North Central at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:40 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
Local Schedule: LHNE vs. BRLD-6:30; Wisner/Pilger-7:30 (NE Nebraska VB Classic at Wisner); NC at Pierce (VB-7:30); Nfk High at Lincoln NE (SB DH-5:00); Nfk High at Concordia Univ. Inv. At Seward (G&B CC-4:45).
Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week: Avery Cheatum of the Summerland volleyball team.
Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of Kansas City Chiefs football & Kansas City Royals baseball!
INTERLEAGUE
Final N.Y. Mets 9 Baltimore 4
Final Toronto 2 Miami 1
Final Atlanta 7 Boston 5
Final Milwaukee 8 Detroit 5
Final San Diego 11 L.A. Angels 4
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Oakland at Seattle 8:40 p.m. (Postponed)
Final Cleveland 5 Kansas City 0
Final Houston 2 Texas 1
Final Tampa Bay 5 N.Y. Yankees 2
Final Minnesota 8 Chicago White Sox 1
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final Colorado 9 San Francisco 6
Final Cincinnati 4 St. Louis 3
Final Philadelphia 3 Washington 0
Final Chicago Cubs 8 Pittsburgh 2
Final L.A. Dodgers 3 Arizona 2
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Final Miami 116 Milwaukee 114
Final Houston 104 Oklahoma City 102
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Final Colorado 4 Dallas 1
___
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Minnesota 86 Chicago 83
Final Los Angeles 91 Dallas 83
Final Seattle 71 Washington 64
___
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Final Miami 0, Atlanta 0, tie
Final Chicago 0, Cincinnati 0, tie
Final Columbus 1, Philadelphia 0
Final D.C. United 1, New York 0
Final Houston 3, Minnesota 0
Final New York City FC 2, New England 0
Final Orlando City 1, Nashville 1, tie
Final FC Dallas 1, Sporting Kansas City 1, tie
Final Seattle 2, Real Salt Lake 2, tie
Final LA Galaxy 3, Portland 2
Final Los Angeles FC 5, San Jose 1