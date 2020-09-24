Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, September 24, 2020

The Miami Heat own a 3-1 series lead in the NBA's Eastern Conference finals after Tyler Herro came off the bench to lead them to a 112-109 triumph over the Boston Celtics. Herro scored 17 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter, including five straight to put Miami ahead, 91-85. He and Magic Johnson are the only 20-year-old players in league history to score at least 37 points in a playoff game. Teammate Bam Adebayo added a double-double with 20 points and twelve rebounds. Boston’s Jason Tatum scored 28 points after going scoreless in the first half.
Last night in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM, Salvador Perez and Franchy Cordero each slammed two-run homers and collected five RBIs in the Kansas City Royals’ 12-3 thrashing of the St. Louis Cardinals. Cordero added a solo shot in the seventh for his second career multi-homer game, helping Kansas City keep St. Louis 3 ½ games behind the National League Central-leading Chicago Cubs. The Royals improve to 23-33 and will host Detroit tonight at 7:05.
Chicago Bears Hall of Fame running back and former Omaha native Gale Sayers has died. Sayers made his mark as one of the NFL’s best all-purpose running backs and was later celebrated for his enduring friendship with a Bears teammate with cancer. Nicknamed “The Kansas Comet,” Sayers was considered among the best open-field runners the game has ever seen. Yet it was his rock-steady friendship with Brian Piccolo depicted in the 1971 film “Brian’s Song” that marked him as more than a sports star. Sayers died yesterday at the age of 77, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Relatives say he was diagnosed with dementia. His wife said she partly blamed his football career.
The Omaha World Herald reports that the Nebraska men’s basketball program plans to be part of a tournament held in Lincoln, with as many as 16 teams, in late November and early December. The Huskers were previously scheduled to play in the Myrtle Beach Invitational, which had been moved to Orlando, Florida. Although the tournament would be hosted in Lincoln, an event planner would have oversight of the event. The tournament would start around Nov. 25 — the first day men’s teams can start playing — and could potentially play games at both Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Devaney Center. The situation remains fluid in case the Big Ten announces it will not allow league teams to play nonconference games. The teams involved, according to a source, would largely involve Midwestern teams, including power-conference squads and mid-major programs. NU is looking at teams from the Big 12, SEC, Missouri Valley, Summit League and Conference USA, among other leagues. UNO is one of the teams that may participate. Creighton remains on track for playing in the Battle 4 Atlantis, a tournament originally scheduled for the Bahamas that has now been moved to Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
The Lincoln Journal Star has updated its high school softball rankings. Papillion La Vista remains first in Class ‘A’ with Norfolk entering the rankings at number five. In Class ‘B’, Hastings is the new number one. In Class ‘C’, Bishop Neumann is the new number one and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic slips from first to second.
This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Levi Belina of the of the 3-1 Howells/Dodge football team. Last Friday, in a 40-22 road win at Wisner/Pilger, he ran for 248 yards on 28 carries and four touchdowns. Defensively, Belina was also in on nine tackles and had an interception which he returned for a TD, giving him five for the evening. In four games total, Belina has run for 594 yards and nine touchdowns also with 24 tackles and his pick-six. He was nominated by Coach Mike Spiers. Congratulations to Levi Belina of the Howells/Dodge football team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.
Checking out the local schedule for today, the Norfolk Catholic football team hosts Ponca at 7:00. In volleyball, Norfolk High entertains Lincoln Pius X at 6:30, Norfolk Catholic goes to Albion to play Boone Central at 6:30, and Lutheran High Northeast is home versus Pierce at 7:30. In cross country, Norfolk High competes in the Yankton, South Dakota Invitational at Fox Run Golf Course at 4:15 and Norfolk Catholic participates in the Crofton Invite at Crofton’s Lakeview Golf Course at 4:30. In girls golf, Norfolk High is involved in the Lincoln East Invitational at Mahoney Golf Course at 9:30 AM and Norfolk Catholic competes in the Wayne Invite at Wayne Country Club at 9:00 AM. Also, the Norfolk High boys tennis team is at Columbus for a 4:00 dual.
Friday: The Lutheran High Northeast football team visits Elkhorn Valley at 3:00. Pregame coverage at 2:20 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com. Also, Osmond hosts Randolph at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:40 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
