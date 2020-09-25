Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, September 24, 2020

The Los Angeles Lakers are one win away from a trip to the NBA Finals, taking a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference finals with a 114-108 win over the Denver Nuggets. Anthony Davis hit the Lakers' first six baskets and finished with a team-high 34 points. LeBron James had 26 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the Lakers, which had twelve offensive rebounds for a whopping 25-6 advantage in second-chance points. Jamal Murray scored 32 points to lead the Nuggets.
Salvador Perez belted a three-run home run and Maikel Franco hit a go-ahead blast in the sixth inning as the Kansas City Royals outscored the Detroit Tigers, 8-7 last night in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM. Adalberto Mondesi had four hits and two RBIs for the 24-33 Royals. They host Detroit again this evening at 7:05.
Kansas City Royals outfielder and former Nebraska Cornhusker Alex Gordon says he will retire after the season. The player who spent his entire 14-year career with Kansas City made the announcement yesterday. Gordon was the second overall pick in the 2005 draft, whose rollercoaster career took him from near bust to All-Star and Gold Glove winner. He enjoyed a standout career at Nebraska, where he was honored as the best amateur in baseball. While he never hit with the kind of average the Royals hoped he would, Gordon did through sheer grit turn himself into one of the best defensive players in the game. He helped the Royals to two World Series trips and a championship in 2015. Gordon is hitting .206 with four homers and eleven RBI this season. He is a lifetime .257 hitter averaging 13.6 homeruns and 53.5 RBI a season.
The Norfolk Catholic football team improved to 2-2 on the season after beating Ponca last night at Norfolk’s Veterans Memorial Field 38-20. The Knights’ Jackson Clausen took the opening kickoff for a 78 yard touchdown and ran for two more scores in the victory. He had 93 rushing yards on nine carries. NC totaled 306 yards of offense while the 1-4 Indians had 240 yards. Ponca’s Hunter Bennett ran for 122 yards off 31 carries and a touchdown in the loss. Norfolk Catholic led at halftime 17-14.
The Norfolk High cross country teams both won yesterday’s Yankton, South Dakota Invite at Fox Run Golf Course. In the boys race, the Panthers totaled a score of 26, winning by 35 points. Pierce’ Mason Sindelar was the medalist in a time of 15:27.79. He won by just over 35 seconds. Norfolk’s Isaac Ochoa was runner-up, Cole Uzzell placed third, Tristen Kittelson got fifth, Daniel Yowell finished seventh, Carson Means was ninth, and William Reynolds got eleventh place. Norfolk’s Devan Schmit won the JV Boys race. In the girls competition, Norfolk was the champion with a score of 48. They won by seven points. Pierce’ Alexus Sindelar was the medalist in a time of 18:28.71. She won by just under 28 seconds. Esther Protzman was third, Rachel Mortimer got fifth, and Molly Meier placed ninth for the Lady Panthers.
The Norfolk Catholic cross country squads both earned second place finishes at yesterday’s Crofton Invite at Crofton’s Lakeview Golf Course. In the boys competition, South Sioux City was the champion with a score of 23 while the Knights totaled 28. Hartington High’s Carson Noecker was the medalist in a time of 15:32.48. He won by just under 1:39. Norfolk Catholic’s Ben Hammond was third, Dalton Brunsing got fifth, Dominic Liess finished eighth, Travis Kalous placed twelfth, and Wyatt Ash was 13th. The Norfolk Catholic Boys JV won their race led by Alec Foecking’s first place finish. In the girls competition, Bloomfield was the champion with a score of 27 while the Lady Knights were second with 41 points. Crofton’s Jordyn Arens was the medalist in a time of 19:38.6. She won by just over six seconds. Norfolk Catholic’s C.C. Kahn was fifth, Charli Fischer placed seventh, and Emily Faltys got tenth place.
The Norfolk High girls golf team participated in yesterday’s Lincoln East Invitational at Mahoney Golf Course. Lincoln Pius X was the champion with a 336 team score. They won by 13 strokes. The Lady Panthers were ninth with a 410. Pius’ Nicole Kolbas was the medalist after carding a 70. She won by five strokes. Norfolk was led by Kylie Blume’s ninth place finish. She shot 86.
The Norfolk Catholic girls golf team finished ninth yesterday at the Wayne Invite. Battle Creek was the champion after carding a 393. They won by five strokes. The Lady Knights totaled a 462. Boone Central’s Abby Brodersen was the medalist after shooting a 79. She won by six strokes. Norfolk Catholic’s Carly Thramer finished 13th after carding a 162. Norfolk High’s JV shot a 474.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in football, Norfolk High hosts Fremont at 7:00. In a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Lutheran High Northeast visits Tilden to play Elkhorn Valley at 3:00. Pregame coverage at 2:20. In a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Osmond entertains Randolph at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:40. Also, the Norfolk High boys tennis team competes in the Hastings Invitational at 9:00 AM.
Local Scores: LHNE 25-25-25 Pierce 16-17-12 (VB); NC 25-25-25 Boone Central 13-13-23 (VB); Lincoln Pius X 25-25-25 Nfk High 17-14-19 (VB); Nfk High 7 Columbus 2 (B. Tenn. Dual).
Final L.A. Lakers 114 Denver 108
