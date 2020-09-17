Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, September 17, 2020

LeBron James now stands alone in All-NBA recognition history, getting there unanimously. James was revealed yesterday as an All-NBA player for a record 16th time, breaking the mark he shared with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan. He was a first-team pick on all 100 ballots, joining Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo as the only unanimous first-team selections this season. Joining them on the first team: Houston guard James Harden, Lakers forward Anthony Davis and Dallas guard Luka Doncic, who got the nod in just his second season in the NBA.
The Los Angeles Dodgers are the first team to clinch a playoff spot in baseball’s pandemic-shortened season. They beat the San Diego Padres 7-5 behind Dustin May’s gutty effort out of the bullpen and home runs from AJ Pollock and Chris Taylor. The seven-time defending National League West champions opened a 3 1/2-game lead in the division by winning two of three from the Padres, a matchup of the NL’s two best teams.
Last night in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM, Brady Singer was stellar for a second straight start, allowing two hits in six innings, and the Kansas City Royals blanked the Detroit Tigers 4-0. The rookie right-hander struck out the first five Detroit hitters and retired the first ten. Salvador Perez homered and drove in three runs for the Royals, who have won seven of eight to improve to 21-29.
The Big Ten is going to give fall football a shot after all. Less than five weeks after pushing football and other fall sports to the spring in the name of player safety during the pandemic, the conference changed course and said yesterday that it plans to begin its season the Oct. 23-24 weekend. Each team will play eight games in eight weeks and the conference championship game will be held Dec. 19 — if all goes well. That should give the Big Ten an opportunity to compete for the national championship. The Big Ten said its Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted unanimously Tuesday to restart sports. The vote last month was 11-3 to postpone, with Ohio State, Iowa and Nebraska voting against. The decision to play came after sharp pressure from coaches, players, parents and even President Donald Trump, all of them pushing for a Big Ten football season. The conference is home to a number of battleground states in the November election, and Trump swiftly applauded the move in a tweet. Another factor in triggering the revote was the emergence of daily rapid-response COVID-19 testing, which wasn’t available when university presidents and chancellors decided to pull the plug on the season. The Big Ten said it will begin daily testing of its athletes, coaches and staff on Sept. 30.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that when Nebraska does play its games, it will do so in largely empty stadiums. The league will work with each school on a city-by-city basis to allow families of players, coaches, etc., to watch games in person. Weeks ago, NU announced it would not allow tailgating should games be played. In other news, the Omaha World Herald reports that a group of Nebraska football players who sued the Big Ten last month is dropping the lawsuit in the wake of the league’s decision today to restart football. The eight players named in the suit met yesterday with their attorneys and decided to file a motion to dismiss without prejudice. Those players are Norfolk’s Ethan Piper, Garrett Snodgrass, Garrett Nelson, Noa Pola-Gates, Alante Brown, Brant Banks, Brig Banks and Jackson Hannah.
Larry Frost, the father of Nebraska football coach Scott Frost, has died according to the Omaha World Herald. Steve Frost, Scott’s older brother, announced their father’s death on Facebook last night. Larry Frost was 73. Larry Frost played at NU from 1966 to 1969 after a record-setting career in eight-man football at Malcolm. He coached his sons in high school while compiling a career record of 180-52-3. Larry Frost had been in ill health the past couple of years but made it to Husker home games to watch his son’s team.
It was a triumphant victory for Omaha's Kirby Smith at York Country Club yesterday, as he defeated Bennington's Steve Buroker in the Final of the tenth Nebraska Senior Match Play Championship. Smith made the Quarterfinals the past two years, but was able to fight through until the end and capture his first title this year. Three of his four matches went to the 18th hole, and the other ended on the 17th hole. Smith closed out Buroker on that par-4 18th hole in the Final to win, 1 up.
The Lincoln Journal Star has updated its high school softball rankings. Papillion La Vista remains first and Norfolk High has slipped out of the rankings in Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt is once again first in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C’, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic stays at number one.
Checking out the local schedule for today, the Norfolk High softball team hosts Lincoln High in a 5:00 doubleheader. In volleyball, Lutheran High Northeast is at Wayne at 7:30, and Norfolk Catholic competes in Boone Central’s triangular at Albion. They face Stanton at 5:30 and Boone Central at 6:30. The other match has Boone hosting Stanton at 7:30. In other events, the Norfolk High boys tennis team competes in the Millard North Invitational at 8:00 AM and the Norfolk Catholic cross country squads participates in the Columbus Scotus Invite at 4:30. In girls’ golf, Norfolk Catholic holds their own triangular at FairPlay Golf Course with West Point-Beemer and Battle Creek at 4:00 and Norfolk High hosts their own invitational at Norfolk Country Club at 9:30. Teams competing include Columbus, Elkhorn South, Fremont, Grand Island, Kearney, Lincoln East, Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Southwest, Omaha Marian, Millard North, Millard West, Papillion La Vista, and Papillion La Vista South, and Omaha Westside. In football, Columbus is at Lincoln’s Seacrest Field to play Lincoln Northeast at 5:30, Osmond visits Winside at 7:00, O’Neill St. Mary’s entertains Niobrara/Verdigre at 7:00, and Hartington Cedar Catholic is at David City High at 7:00.
This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Jackson Wemhoff of the 2-1 Elgin Public/Pope John football team. Last Friday, in a 46-31 road win at High Plains Community, he ran for 307 yards on 26 carries which averages out to 11.8 yards per carry. While setting the school record, he accounted for five touchdowns and five two-point conversions for a total of 40 points, which is another Wolfpack record. Defensively, Wemhoff was also in on 16 tackles. In three games total, he has run for 473 yards and has 35 tackles. He was nominated by Coach Randy Eisenhauer. Congratulations to Jackson Wemhoff of the Elgin Public/Pope John football team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.
Friday Night: The 1-2 Norfolk High football team hosts 1-2 Papillion La Vista at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:20 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com. Also, 2-1 Battle Creek visits 1-2 Columbus Scotus at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:40 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
INTERLEAGUE
San Francisco at Seattle 4:10 p.m. (Postponed)
Final Washington 4 Tampa Bay 2
Final Oakland 3 Colorado 1
Final Baltimore 5 Atlanta 1
Final Miami 8 Boston 4
Final Chicago Cubs 3 Cleveland 2
Final Arizona 9 L.A. Angels 6
Final San Francisco 9 Seattle 3
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Kansas City 4 Detroit 0
Final N.Y. Yankees 13 Toronto 2
Final Texas 1 Houston 0
Final Minnesota 5 Chicago White Sox 1
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final St. Louis 4 Milwaukee 2
Final L.A. Dodgers 7 San Diego 5
Final Cincinnati 1 Pittsburgh 0
Final Milwaukee 6 St. Louis 0
Final N.Y. Mets 5 Philadelphia 4
___
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Final FC Dallas 4, Colorado 1
Final Vancouver 3, Montreal 1
Final Portland 1, San Jose 1, tie