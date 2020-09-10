Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, September 10, 2020

Kyle Lowry contributed 33 points, eight rebounds and six assists in 53 minutes as the Toronto Raptors outlasted the Boston Celtics, 125-122 in double-overtime. Norman Powell finished with 23 points off the bench to help the Defending Champs force a Game Seven in the NBA's Eastern Conference Semifinals. Fred VanVleet had 21 points and OG Anunoby chipped in 13 points with 13 rebounds. Jaylen Brown led Boston with 31 points and 16 rebounds and teammate Marcus Smart recorded a triple-double with 23 points, eleven boards, and ten assists.
The Los Angeles Clippers are one win away from their first trip to the Western Conference finals following a 96-85 victory over the Denver Nuggets in Game Four. Kawhi Leonard finished one assist shy of his first playoff triple-double, providing 30 points, eleven rebounds, nine assists, four steals and two blocked shots. LA coughed up an early 18-point lead and was tied at 48 early in the third before responding with a 21-5 run. Nikola Jokic had 26 points and eleven rebounds for Denver.
The Atlanta Braves belted seven home runs last night and set a franchise record for runs in a 29-9 wipeout of the Miami Marlins. Adam Duvall led Atlanta’s 23-hit assault with three homers and nine RBIs, including a grand slam. Ronald Acuña Jr. added a three-run homer and a three-run double in the blowout. In another laugher last night Milwaukee hammered Detroit 19-0.
Last night in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM, Danny Duffy won in Cleveland for the first time in nearly six years by pitching four-hit ball into the sixth inning of the Kansas City Royals’ 3-0 shutout of the Indians. Adalberto Mondesi broke a scoreless tie with an RBI single in the sixth as Kansas City won its second straight since a seven-game skid. The Royals are now 16-28 on the season.
The Lincoln Journal Star has updated its high school softball rankings. Papillion La Vista remains first and 12-4 Norfolk High enters the rankings at number ten in Class ‘A’. The Lady Panthers have won six games in a row. Omaha Skutt is once again first in Class ‘B’ while West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic stays at number one in Class ‘C’.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in volleyball, Lutheran High Northeast competes in the first day of the Wakefield Invite. They play Ponca at 5:00 and Laurel/Concord/Coleridge at 6:00. The Norfolk Catholic volleyball team takes part in the Battle Creek Triangular with Summerland involved. The Lady Knights play Summerland at 6:00 and Battle Creek at 7:00. The Bravettes play Summerland at 8:00. Elsewhere, the Norfolk High softball team visits South Sioux City for a single game at 6:30, the Norfolk High boys tennis squad is at South Sioux City in a 4:00 dual, the Norfolk High girls golf team takes part in the Lincoln Southeast Invitational at Highlands Golf Course at 9:00 AM, the Norfolk Catholic & Hartington Cedar Catholic girls golf squads compete in Pierce’ Triangular at 4:00, and the Norfolk High cross country teams participate in the Columbus Discoverer Invite at Lutjelusche Course at 3:30. In area football games at 7:00, Allen visits Bloomfield, Elkhorn Valley hosts Wisner/Pilger, and Wausa is at Boyd County.
This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Braedyn Ollendick of the 2-0 Elkhorn Valley football team. Last Friday, in a 46-34 road win at North Central, he was 17-32 passing for 265 yards and four touchdowns and also ran for 144 yards off 32 carries and three more TDs. In two games total, Ollendick has thrown for 440 yards and eight touchdowns and run for 264 yards and five scores. He was nominated by Coach Brandon Black. Congratulations to Braedyn Ollendick of the Elkhorn Valley football team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.
Friday Night: The 1-1 Norfolk High football team visits 2-0 Lincoln East at 8:00. Pregame coverage at 7:20 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com. Also, 2-0 Neligh/Oakdale is at 2-0 Burwell at 3:00. Pregame coverage at 2:40 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
