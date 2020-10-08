Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, October 8, 2020

The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers have 2-0 leads in their National League Division Series. Rookie Ian Anderson combined with four relievers on a three-hitter as the Braves blanked Miami, 2-0. Cody Bellinger hit a solo homer and robbed Fernando Tatis of a potential go-ahead, two-run blast in the seventh inning of the Dodgers' 6-5 victory over San Diego.
The Tampa Bay Rays took a 2-1 lead in their American League Division Series, while the Oakland Athletics avoided a three-game sweep by Houston. Kevin Kiermaier launched a tiebreaking, three-run homer and the Rays withstood another home run by Giancarlo Stanton to beat the New York Yankees, 8-4. Chad Pinder supplied the Athletics’ fifth and final home run of the day, a game-tying, three-run blast in the seventh inning of a 9-7 victory over the Astros.
The Omaha World Herald reports that Omaha native Terence "Bud" Crawford will be back in the ring this fall. Crawford will defend his WBO welterweight title Nov. 14 against Englishman Kell Brook. The location of the bout has yet to be determined and will be shown on an ESPN network but will not be pay-per-view. Omaha and Las Vegas are two potential sites for the fight. Bob Arum, chairman of Crawford's promoter Top Rank, told ESPN that fans may be allowed to attend. One option that has been considered is to hold the fight in Allegiant Stadium, the new home of the Las Vegas Raiders, with up to 15,000 spectators. This will be Crawford's first fight since December and his fifth as a welterweight. He moved up a weight class in June 2018 after unifying all of the major light welterweight titles in August 2017. Crawford, who turned 33 last month, is 36-0 with 27 knockouts. Brook, 34, held the IBF welterweight title from August 2014 to May 2017. He is 41-2 with 27 knockouts.
The Nebraska track and field team announced the addition of Joey Daniels, a graduate-transfer sprinter and hurdler from Princeton. A native of Canada, Daniels was a five-time Ivy League champion and a second-team All-American in 2019. As a Tiger, Daniels won Ivy League titles in the 60-meter hurdles three times and 110-meter hurdles twice. He placed twelfth at the 2019 NCAA Outdoor Championships in the 110-hurdles with a personal-best tying time of 13.70.
The Norfolk High softball team went 1-1 on the first day of the A-5 District Tournament in Lincoln. The Lady Panthers shutout Millard South 1-0 in their opening game behind Paeton Coler’s three-hit shutout. Coler drove in Norfolk’s lone run in the third inning on a fielder’s choice. The Lady Panthers were then beaten by Lincoln East 9-6. Brandy Unger took the loss. Taylor Schmidt was 3-4 with a triple. Norfolk is now 28-10 on the season and will play Millard South again in an elimination game today at 1:00.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in volleyball, Lutheran High Northeast competes in West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic’s triangular. They play the host team at 5:00 and Wisner/Pilger at 6:00. Guardian Angels faces Wisner/Pilger at 7:00. Norfolk Catholic visits Battle Creek at 7:30, and Norfolk High is at Lincoln East at 6:30. In other events, the Norfolk High cross country teams participates in the Heartland Athletic Conference Championship at Kearney Country Club at 3:30, the Norfolk Catholic cross country squads are involved in the Boone Central Invite at Albion Country Club at 4:30, and the Norfolk High boys tennis team hosts Columbus in a 4:00 dual.
This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Garrett Boelter of the Lutheran High Northeast football team. In last Thursday’s 68-34 home win over Hartington/Newcastle, he ran for 257 yards off just eleven carries and five touchdowns. Boelter also added a two-point conversion run and nine tackles defensively with one tackle for loss. This season, he has run for 430 yards and nine scores and has 41 tackles with four tackles for loss. He was nominated by coach Darin Suckstorf. Congratulations to Garrett Boelter of the Lutheran High Northeast football team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.
Friday Night: The 3-2 Norfolk Catholic football team visits Bancroft at 2-3 BRLD at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:20 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com. Also, 3-3 Elkhorn Valley is in Hartington to play 1-3 Hartington/Newcastle at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:40 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
AMERICAN LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Final Oakland 9 Houston 7
Final Tampa Bay 8 N.Y. Yankees 4
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Final Atlanta 2 Miami 0
Final L.A. Dodgers 6 San Diego 5
___
TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL
(23)Louisiana-Lafayette at Appalachian St. 7:30 p.m. (Postponed)
___
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Los Angeles FC at Colorado 9 p.m. (Postponed)
Final Orlando City 0, Atlanta 0, tie
Final Miami 2, New York 1
Final Montreal 2, Columbus 1
Final Toronto FC 1, New England 0
Final Philadelphia 3, Cincinnati 0
Final New York City FC 4, D.C. United 1
Final Houston 2, FC Dallas 0
Final Sporting Kansas City 1, Chicago 0
Final Seattle 2, Real Salt Lake 1
Final Portland 6, LA Galaxy 3
Final San Jose 3, Vancouver 0