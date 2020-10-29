Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, October 29, 2020

Two people with knowledge of the deal say the Houston Rockets and Stephen Silas have an agreement for the Dallas assistant to replace Mike D’Antoni as coach.
The hiring of the son of former NBA player and Coach Paul Silas completes a significant change in the leadership of the team the with the league’s longest active playoff streak at eight seasons. Daryl Morey decided not to return as general manager after D’Antoni’s departure. Silas inherits a roster led by former MVPs James Harden and Russell Westbrook. Houston recorded 50-win seasons in each of D’Antoni’s first three years and had a shot at another when the pandemic shut down the regular season last March. The Rockets beat Oklahoma City in the first round of the playoff bubble in Florida this year before losing to the champion Los Angeles Lakers in five games, the third second-round exit in D’Antoni’s four seasons.
Major League Baseball says Justin Turner risked the safety of others by violating coronavirus protocols when he celebrated the Los Angeles Dodgers’ World Series win with his teammates and refused instructions from security to leave Globe Life Field. The commissioner’s office said yesterday that it is starting a full investigation of the 35-year-old third baseman. Turner was pulled from Tuesday night’s game following the seventh inning after MLB was notified that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said Turner was quarantined in a doctor’s office off to the side. But he later returned to the field and took down his mask to pose for a team photo on the field. The commissioner’s office said it will consult with the players’ association as part of its investigation. The Dodgers won their first World Series championship since 1988 with a 3-1 victory over Tampa Bay in Game Six on Tuesday night.
The pandemic hit Big Ten football just two weeks into its season yesterday as ninth ranked Wisconsin canceled its game at Nebraska and paused team activities for at least a week after a dozen people in the program, including Coach Paul Chryst, tested positive for COVID-19. Athletic director Barry Alvarez and Chancellor Rebecca Blank made the decision in consultation with Big Ten officials. Alvarez said the team had only one positive test two days before Friday’s season-opening 45-7 victory over Illinois and twelve positive tests afterward. The game with Nebraska won’t be rescheduled.
The Villanova men’s basketball team is the pick to win the BIG EAST again, according to the league’s coaches. The Wildcats, who shared the regular-season title last year with Creighton and Seton Hall, received nine first-place votes yesterday. It’s the sixth time in the past seven seasons that Jay Wright’s squad was predicted to win the conference. Creighton, led by preseason player of the year Marcus Zegarowski, was picked second. Senior guard Mitch Ballock was also voted as a preseason second team selection. It’s the highest preseason position for the Bluejays since they joined the conference for the 2013-14 season. Creighton received the other two first-place votes. They will open defense of its 2019-20 regular-season title on Dec. 14 when it hosts Marquette. It will be the third time in eight BIG EAST seasons that the Bluejays will host the Golden Eagles to open conference play.
High school volleyball district final matchups have been announced for Saturday. Regarding area teams, in Class ‘C-2’, Lutheran High Northeast will play Freeman at Shelby/Rising City High School in Shelby at 1:00, Norfolk Catholic will meet Crofton at a site and time to be determined, Clarkson/Leigh will face BRLD at a site and time to be determined, Howells/Dodge will tangle with South Loup at Central Valley High School in Greeley at 1:00, and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic will play Fullerton at a site and time to be determined. In Class ‘C-1’, in sites and times to be determined, Columbus Lakeview will meet Wayne and Oakland/Craig will play Broken Bow. In Class ‘D-1’ District Final volleyball matches on Saturday, Hartington/Newcastle will play Archbishop Bergan of Fremont at Wisner/Pilger High School at 4:00, Mead will face Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family at David City High School at 3:00, and Hartington Cedar Catholic will take on Elgin Public/Pope John at a site and time to be determined. In Class ‘D-2’, Chambers/Wheeler Central will meet Wauneta/Palisade at a site and time to be determined, Humphrey St. Francis will play Twin Loup at a site and time to be determined, and Wynot will face Exeter/Milligan at a site and time to be determined.
This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Class ‘D’ State Champion Jordyn Arens of the Crofton girls cross country team. She finished the season undefeated and was crowned the Class ‘D’ State Champion last Friday at Kearney Country Club in a time of 19:06.6. It was a time will ahead of the second place finisher by just less than 43 seconds. Arens’ time would have also won the Class ‘C’ race and would have placed second in Class ‘B’. She was nominated by Coach Mickey Doerr. Congratulations to Class ‘D’ State Champion Jordyn Arens of the Crofton girls cross country team, she is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.
Friday Night: The Humphrey St. Francis football team entertains Osceola in the second round of the Class ‘D-2’ playoffs at 6:00. Pregame coverage at 5:40 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com. The Norfolk Catholic Knights host David City Aquinas in the opening round of the Class ‘C-2’ playoffs at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:20 on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & WJAG.com. Also, Pierce is home versus West Point-Beemer at 7:00 in the opening round of the Class ‘C-1’ playoffs. Pregame coverage at 6:40 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
