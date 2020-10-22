Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, October 22, 2020

The World Series is tied at a game apiece after Brandon Lowe broke out of a three-week slump. Lowe homered twice and had three RBIs as the Tampa Bay Rays downed the Los Angeles Dodgers, 6-4. He put the Rays ahead with a first-inning blast and added a two-run shot that made it 5-0 in the fifth inning. Lowe was hitting just .107 this postseason, including an 0-4 performance in Game One. Joey Wendle laced a two-run double and a sacrifice fly for Tampa Bay, which bounced back from Tuesday’s 8-3 loss. Rays starting pitcher Blake Snell had a no-hitter until Chris Taylor unloaded a two-out, two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth. The series continues Friday.
With Antonio Brown’s suspension eligible to end after Week 8, the Seattle Seahawks are now positioned to make a push to sign him, though they're not alone, league sources told ESPN. Both of Seattle's quarterbacks, Russell Wilson and Geno Smith, are friends with Brown, worked out with him during the offseason and have remained in touch with him about the idea of bringing him to Seattle, sources said. The organization is intrigued by the idea of matching Brown with an MVP candidate like Wilson in an offense that already is as potent as any in the league. However, other teams also have expressed interest, and Seattle and Brown have not started official contract talks, making a Seattle match not a lock.
Penn State’s Pat Chambers has resigned following an internal investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct by the Nittany Lions’ basketball coach. The 49-year-old Chambers had been at the school for nine years and was coming off the team’s best season under his directions. Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour said in a statement that assistant coach Jim Ferry was being elevated to interim coach for the coming season. NCAA basketball season starts Nov. 25.
A lawsuit says the son of a former University of Nebraska official is accused of sexually assaulting a twelve-year-old boy three years ago. The lawsuit filed yesterday by the mother of the boy alleges that Jack Eichorst assaulted the victim at a sleepover at the Eichorst’s home in October 2017. The Omaha World-Herald reports the lawsuit names Jack Eichorst and his parents. It seeks unspecified damages for emotional distress, pain and suffering of the alleged victim, as well reimbursement of medical and mental health counseling bills. Eichorst attorney Vince Powers says the allegations did not happen. Jack Eichorst was convicted of child pornography possession last year.
The Mid State Conference Volleyball Tournament concludes at Norfolk Catholic High School, the 20-6 host team faces 22-7 Wayne in the Championship at 7:30. 19-8 Battle Creek plays 13-9 Guardian Angels Central Catholic in the third place match at 6:00 and 12-14 Crofton tangles with 14-12 Hartington Cedar Catholic in the fifth place contest at 4:30. Norfolk High plays Lincoln Northeast at 5:00 and either Columbus or Grand Island at 6:30 as part of Pool ‘C’ at the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament at Columbus. In high school football, Classes ‘D-1’ & ‘D-2’ hold opening round playoff games, in Class ‘D-1’, Lutheran High Northeast hosts Elmwood/Murdock at 7:00, Clarkson/Leigh visits Stromsburg to play Cross County at 7:00, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic faces Howells/Dodge in Beemer at 7:00, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge is on the road at Hebron to meet Thayer Central at 2:00, Stanton hosts Exeter/Milligan/Friend at 6:00, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family takes on Lourdes Central Catholic in Humphrey at 3:30, Elkhorn Valley tangles with Neligh/Oakdale in Neligh at 7:00, and Burwell entertains North Central at 7:00. In Class ‘D-2’ playoff contests, in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Humphrey St. Francis is home against Niobrara/Verdigre at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:40. In other ‘D-2’ games, O’Neill St. Mary’s hosts Sandhills Valley at 4:00, Fullerton is at Falls City Sacred Heart at 5:00, Osmond defends the back yard versus Creighton at 6:00, Allen entertains Johnson/Brock at 6:00, Wynot hosts Winside at 6:00, Pender goes to Osceola at 6:00, Bloomfield is home versus Mead at 6:00, and Elgin Public/Pope John is in Bruning to play Bruning/Davenport/Shickley at 5:00. In regular season contests at 7:00, Boone Central plays O’Neill in Albion, Oakland/Craig visits David City High, and Ponca is on the road in Fremont to play Archbishop Bergan.
This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Brenna Wagner of the Summerland volleyball team. In six matches in the past week, where the team went 5-1, she led the team with 207 of 246 attacking with 103 kills. Wagner was 35 of 39 serving with seven aces. She had 65 serve receptions with only four errors, 71 digs, and seven blocks. On the season, Wagner leads the team in attacking at 770 of 899 for 348 kills, 185/203 serving with 32 aces, 248 serve receptions with only 23 errors, 249 digs, and 20 blocks. She was nominated by Coach Rachael Cheatum. Congratulations to Brenna Wagner of the Summerland volleyball team, she is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.
Friday Night: The Norfolk Catholic football team visits Hartington Cedar Catholic at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:20 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com.
