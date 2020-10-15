Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, October 15, 2020

Max Muncy’s grand slam capped a record-setting eleven-run first inning for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who coasted to a 15-3 rout of the Atlanta Braves that cut their National League Championship Series deficit to two games to one. Muncy’s slam was the third homer in the first inning and one of a franchise-record five in a playoff game for the Dodgers. Joc Pederson and Edwin Rios went deep on consecutive pitches in the first.
George Springer broke a tie with a two-run homer, José Altuve also went deep and hit an RBI double, and Zack Greinke escaped a bases-loaded jam for the Houston Astros, who beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 to stay alive in the American League Championship Series. With Altuve atoning for his poor defense this series, the Astros finally got their offense going after being pushed to the brink of a sweep. Seeking their third pennant in four seasons, they trail 3-1 going into Game Five today. The Rays remain one win from going to the World Series for the second time in franchise history.
Alabama coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne have tested positive for COVID-19, four days before the Southeastern Conference’s biggest regular-season showdown. Both said their tests yesterday came back positive, but Saban said he didn’t have any symptoms. The second-ranked Crimson Tide is set to face third ranked Georgia on Saturday, and may be without their iconic 68-year-old coach. Saban said he immediately left the football building to isolate at home.
The NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament is returning to Omaha yet again, as yesterday the NCAA announced that CHI Health Center Omaha will host the First and Second Rounds in 2024. The 2024 event will mark the fifth time that the site has hosted NCAA Tournament Basketball action, joining opening weekend games in 2008, 2012 and 2015, as well as the 2018 NCAA Midwest Regional. Omaha had also been slated to host the First and Second Rounds of the 2020 NCAA Tournament before the event was canceled. The Omaha Civic Auditorium previously hosted NCAA Tournament play in 1977. Information about tickets for the event will be released at a much later date.
The Omaha World Herald reports that the Creighton men’s basketball team will open its 2020 season against Utah on Nov. 25 at the newly created Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The tournament bracket was released yesterday. The Jays will play three games in Sioux Falls. After opening against the Utes at 6:00, they’ll face either Dayton or Wichita State at 1:30 on Nov. 26. They’ll play one final game on Nov. 27 against one of the other four teams at the tournament: West Virginia, Texas A&M, Ohio State and Memphis. CU was originally supposed to play in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament over the Thanksgiving holiday in the Bahamas. That event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, so seven of the eight participants agreed to create a new tourney in South Dakota.
The NCAA Volleyball Championship is returning to Omaha Dec. 15-17, 2022, the NCAA announced yesterday. The University of Nebraska and the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority (MECA) will host the NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championship at the CHI Health Center Omaha. Omaha has served as the most frequent host of the NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball championship in the 39-year history of the tournament. Omaha previously hosted the event in 2006, 2008 and 2015. Omaha was scheduled to host the 2020 NCAA Championship this December, but that event was postponed until April 23-25, 2021, due to the global pandemic. The NCAA has not yet officially announced if Omaha will remain as the host site for the volleyball championship this spring. Nebraska has reached the NCAA Semifinals every time the event has been held in Omaha. The Huskers won the national title in 2006 and 2015, and in 2008 the Huskers lost a five-set thriller to Penn State in the semifinals.
Nebraska sophomore center Cameron Jurgens was named yesterday to the Rimington Trophy Watch List. Named in honor of former Nebraska center and College Football Hall of Fame member Dave Rimington, the award is presented annually to the nation's top center. Jurgens started all twelve games at center for Nebraska in 2019, and is the anchor of an offensive line that returns all five starters from a year ago. The 6’3, 290-pound Jurgens began his career as a tight end, before shifting to center during a redshirt season in 2018.
Norfolk High has announced that girls golf coach Lance Kosch has been selected to lead the boys golf program as well. Kosch will take over for Jerry Cover, who retired as boys golf coach last spring. Cover served as boys golf coach for 33 years. He also led the girls golf program for 31 years prior to stepping away after the 2012 season. Cover collected four state championships, eleven state runner-up finishes, along with 23 combined district championships and 25 combined conference titles. Kosch has coached the Panther girls golf program for the past eight seasons. His teams have qualified for the State Championship three times. Kosch has coached individual qualifiers each year with the top finish being fifth place for an individual.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in high school football, in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Lutheran High Northeast hosts Laurel/Concord/Coleridge at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:20. In a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Creighton visits Bloomfield at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:40. In volleyball, Norfolk Catholic holds their own triangular. They play O’Neill at 5:00 and Neligh/Oakdale at 7:00. O’Neill meets Neligh/Oakdale at 6:00. Also, Norfolk High entertains Columbus at 6:30. The Boys State Tennis Championships get underway today. Norfolk High will be represented in Omaha by Jackson Schwanebeck (#1 Singles); Kalen Krohn (#2 Singles); Joshua Sumner & Ethan Mortimer (#1 Doubles); & Chase Carter & Gannon Pokorney (#2 Doubles). The State Softball Tournament continues in Hastings today. Regarding area teams West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic lost their opening round game on Wednesday to Central City 6-4. The Lady Bluejays will meet Auburn in an elimination game of the Class ‘C’ bracket today at 9:00 AM. Also, cross country district meets are held across the state. Norfolk High participates in the A-4 District Meet at Pioneers Park in Lincoln starting at 3:25 and Norfolk Catholic & Lutheran High Northeast takes part in the D-2 District Meet at Twin Creeks Golf Course in Pender starting at 4:30.
This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Gabe Escalante of the Winside football team. In last Friday’s 48-22 home win over Wausa, he ran for 284 yards off 21 carries and six touchdowns with a two-point conversion. Escalante also added two receptions for 63 yards and a score, which totaled 347 yards and seven touchdowns. This season, he has run for 1131 yards and 22 TDs and has 213 receiving yards with four more touchdowns. He was nominated by Coach Michael Naeve. Congratulations to Gabe Escalante of the Winside football team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.
TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Final Coastal Carolina 30 (21)Louisiana-Lafayette 27
___
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Chicago at Minnesota 8 p.m. (Postponed)
Colorado at Seattle 10 p.m. (Postponed)
Final Cincinnati 2, Columbus 1
Final New England 3, Montreal 2
Final New York City FC 1, Orlando City 1, tie
Final New York 1, Toronto FC 1, tie
Final Philadelphia 2, D.C. United 2, tie
Final Nashville 3, Houston 1
Final Atlanta 1, Miami 1, tie
Final FC Dallas 1, Sporting Kansas City 0
Final Real Salt Lake 2, Portland 1
Final Vancouver 2, Los Angeles FC 1
Final San Jose 4, LA Galaxy 0