Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, October 1, 2020

Anthony Davis poured in 34 points with nine rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers took Game One of the NBA Finals by pounding the Miami Heat, 116-98. LeBron James contributed 25 points, 13 boards and nine assists for the Lakers, who led by as many as 32 in the fourth quarter. Jimmy Butler's 23 points led the Heat, who finished the game without Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic because of injuries.
The Norfolk Catholic girls golf squad participated at yesterday’s Columbus Scotus Invitational at Quail Run Golf Course. Boone Central was the champion after carding a 359. They won by eight strokes. The Lady Knights were fifth at 416. Columbus Scotus’ Cecilia Arndt was the medalist after shooting a 74. She won by two strokes. Norfolk Catholic’s Carly Thramer finished eleventh at 98.
The Lincoln Journal Star has updated its high school softball rankings. Papillion La Vista remains first and Norfolk High slips from fifth to ninth in Class ‘A’. The Lady Panthers are 25-7 on the season after a 3-2 week. Omaha Skutt is the new number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C’, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic is the new number one after moving up from second.
This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Taylor Schmidt of the Norfolk High softball team. In the past week, she went 10-16 at the plate for a .625 batting average with three doubles, a triple, and a home run. Of the five opponents, three are ranked in the top ten in the state. This season, Schmidt is hitting .452 with 42 hits, ten doubles, three triples, eight home runs, and 27 RBI. She was nominated by Coach Derek Siedschlag. Congratulations to Taylor Schmidt of the Norfolk High softball team, she is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in 7:00 football games, Norfolk High visits Lincoln’s Seacrest Field to play Lincoln Southwest, Lutheran High Northeast hosts Hartington/Newcastle, Bloomfield entertains Niobrara/Verdigre, and West Holt is in Spencer to play Boyd County. The Norfolk High softball team is home versus Lincoln Pius X in a 5:00 doubleheader. In girls golf, Norfolk High hosts the Heartland Athletic Conference Championship at Norfolk Country Club at 9:30 AM. Amongst the competitors include Columbus, Fremont, Grand Island, Kearney, Lincoln East, Lincoln High, North Star, Pius X, Southeast, and Southwest. The Norfolk Catholic girls golf team participates in the Mid State Conference Meet at Evergreen Hill Golf Club in Battle Creek at 10:00. The Norfolk Catholic cross country team participates in the Battle Creek Invite also at Evergreen Hill at 5:00.
Friday Night: The Norfolk Catholic football team hosts Wayne at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:20 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com. Also, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge is home versus Plainview at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:40 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
American League Wildcard Scores: Houston 3 Minnesota 1 (Houston wins series 2-0); Tampa Bay 8 Toronto 2 (Tampa Bay wins series 2-0); N.Y. Yankees 10 Cleveland 9 (N.Y. Yankees wins series 2-0); Oakland 5 Chicago W.S. 3 (1-1).
National League Wildcard Scores: Atlanta 1 Cincinnati 0 (13 Inn.) (1-0); Miami 5 Chi Cubs 1 (1-0); St. Louis 7 San Diego 4 (1-0); L.A. Dodgers 4 Milwaukee 2 (1-0).
