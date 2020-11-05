Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, November 5, 2020

The San Francisco 49ers have shut down their facility after receiver Kendrick Bourne tested positive for the coronavirus. The team said the positive test came back yesterday and Bourne immediately went into self-quarantine after getting the diagnosis. He was later placed on the COVID-19 list. The team’s game against Green Bay tonight is still set to be played, according to a person familiar with the plans. The Packers are also dealing with coronavirus issues. Running backs A.J. Dillon and Jamaal Williams are on the COVID-19 list.
The NBA's board of governors and players' association will hold separate meetings today expected to culminate with an agreement on starting the 2020-21 season on Dec. 22 and playing a reduced 72-game schedule, sources told ESPN. The National Basketball Players Association is planning to take a formal vote of the team player representatives later today, and sources told ESPN that everything is progressing toward an agreement on a pre-Christmas start to the season.
The Nebraska-Omaha men's basketball team will open the 2020-21 season over Thanksgiving weekend at bdG Sports' #BeachBubble at the Gulf Coast Showcase, Nov. 25-27. The three-day tournament will be held in Estero, Fla. The men's field features eight teams with Omaha, Abilene Christian, Akron, Austin Peay, East Carolina, ETSU, Indiana State and Middle Tennessee. The Mavericks will open on Nov. 25 versus Austin Peay in first-round action at 4:00. The winner faces the winner of Indiana State/East Carolina in the semifinals at 7:00 on Thanksgiving night. The two losing teams from the opening round play that afternoon at 1:00. Friday's championship game tips off at 7:00. In other UNO men’s basketball news, the Summit League released their schedule. The 16-game docket has teams playing each other twice at one site, with games held on back-to-back days. Each team receives one bye week. League play opens Jan. 2-3 when the Mavericks pick up where they left off at the 2020 Summit League Tournament, welcoming Oral Roberts to Baxter Arena.
The State Volleyball Tournament continues today at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Regarding area teams, in Class ‘C-2’, 33-1 top-seeded Lutheran High Northeast faces 22-11 eighth-seeded Centennial and Overton plays West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic in 7:00 matches. Lutheran High Northast has won seven matches in a row while Centennial has claimed three in a row. In matches at approximately 8:30, 23-7 third-seeded Norfolk Catholic battles 19-6 sixth-seeded Superior and Clarkson/Leigh takes on Howells/Dodge. In Class ‘D-1’, Pleasanton faces Johnson/Brock and Bruning/Davenport/Shickley meets Hartington Cedar Catholic in 2:00 matches. In matches at approximately 3:30, Mead plays South Platte and Archbishop Bergan battles Amherst. In Class ‘D-2’, Diller/Odell faces Nebraska Christian and Chambers/Wheeler Central goes head to head with Wynot at 9:00 AM. In matches at approximately at 10:45, Humphrey St. Francis meets Falls City Sacred Heart and Maywood/Hayes Center tangles with Mullen.
This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Karley Heimes of the Wynot volleyball team. At last Saturday’s D-2-8 District Final at Schuyler, she led her team to a 3-1 victory over Exeter/Milligan. Heimes had 19 kills, 24 digs, five aces, and two blocks. Her performance has put 18-4 Wynot in the State Tournament today versus Chambers/Wheeler Central. Heimes was nominated by Coach Tammy Wieseler. Congratulations to Karley Heimes of the Wynot volleyball team, she is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.
State Volleyball Tournament Scoreboard: Elkhorn South 3 North Platte 0; Millard West 3 Lincoln Pius X 2; Papillion La Vista South 3 Bellevue West 0; Papillion La Vista 3 Lincoln SW 0 (Class ‘A’); Ashland/Greenwood 3 Waverly 1; Elkhorn 3 York 0; Norris 3 Aurora 0; Omaha Skutt 3 G.I. Northwest 0 (Class ‘B’); Columbus Lakeview 3 Syracuse 0; Kearney Catholic 3 Lincoln Lutheran 1; St. Paul 3 Broken Bow 0; Wahoo High 3 Adams Central 0 (Class ‘C-1’).
Friday: The Stanton football team visits Dundy County/Stratton in the quarterfinals of the Class ‘D-1’ playoffs at 3:00. Pregame coverage at 2:40 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com. Also, Pierce hosts Wahoo High at 7:00 in a Class ‘C-1’ quarterfinal. Pregame coverage at 6:20 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
