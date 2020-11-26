Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, November 26, 2020

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, a source confirmed to ESPN. The reigning NFL MVP is the biggest star player to become infected in what has become one of the biggest outbreaks in the NFL. Jackson is among the four latest Ravens players and one staff member to test positive yesterday. The Ravens now have had at least a dozen players test positive for the coronavirus this week. This latest round of positive tests could threaten Sunday's game between the Ravens and the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers, which already was postponed from last night.
19th ranked Southern California’s scheduled home game Saturday against unbeaten Colorado has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests for the Trojans. Colorado immediately booked a replacement game against San Diego State in Boulder on Saturday afternoon. Colorado moved quickly to secure another game against Aztecs, whose game against Fresno State scheduled for today was canceled last Sunday due to positive tests for the Bulldogs.
Gonzaga quickly demonstrated why it sits atop The Associated Press men's basketball poll. The Zags opened their season by pulling out a 102-90 win over sixth ranked Kansas. Three Bulldogs scored more than 20 points, led by 25 from Drew Timme. Jalen Suggs delivered 24 points, one more than Corey Kispert. Kansas erased a 14-point deficit and tied it twice in the second half. Gonzaga put it away with a 22-7 run that gave the Zags a 96-78 lead. The Bulldogs outscored the Jayhawks, 30-14 in the paint and were 5-10 from three-point range. Marcus Garrett led the Jayhawks with 22 points.
Grant Sherfield hit a three-pointer with 7.1 seconds remaining to lift Nevada to a 69-66 victory over Nebraska. Sherfield, a Wichita State transfer, tied the game with two free throws with 43 seconds left then made the long three-pointer following a steal by Desmond Cambridge. Dalano Banton missed a three-point try as time ran out. Sherfield scored 16 of his 19 points in the second half while Cambridge had 16 of his 18 points in the first half. Banton finished with 18 points and seven rebounds, Teddy Allen had 17 points, six boards, and five of Nebraska’s twelve steals, with Kobe Webster adding 13 points for the Cornhuskers. Nevada, who is now 2-0, led 35-29 at halftime. Nebraska drops to 1-1.
Marlon Ruffin hit a pair of foul shots with 1.2 seconds left to lift Nebraska-Omaha to a 60-59 win over Middle Tennessee. Ruffin finished with 18 points and Matt Pile had 16 points and nine rebounds for the 1-1 Mavericks. Donovan Sims had 14 points for the Blue Raiders.
The Nebraska football team is on the road in Iowa City this afternoon at 12:00 to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Huskers have a 1-3 mark after falling at home to Illinois 41-23 last Saturday. This season, NU has beaten Penn State while losing to Ohio State, Northwestern, and Illinois. They are being outscored on average 34.3-20.8. Iowa is coming off a 41-21 road win at Penn State last Saturday for their third victory in a row. They’ve won games at the expense of Michigan State, Minnesota, and Penn State while dropping contests to Purdue and Northwestern. The Hawkeyes are outscoring their foes on average of 33-16. Iowa has claimed the last five meetings over Nebraska by an average score of 36.4-19.2. The Huskers’ last win over the Hawkeyes was on November 28th, 2014 in Iowa City 37-34 in overtime. Today’s game can be seen on FOX at 12:00.
106 KIX has released their upcoming basketball broadcast schedule. The docket will include games from Norfolk High, Norfolk Catholic, & Lutheran High Northeast. Norfolk High will be covered at Bellevue West (boys), Kearney (boys), South Sioux City (boys), Lincoln Pius X (DH), Fremont (boys), Omaha South (DH), and home doubleheader versus Omaha Westside. Norfolk Catholic will have twin bills showcased at Winnebago, two-day Battle Creek Holiday Tournament, Columbus Scotus, and Boone Central (boys only). Lutheran High Northeast will have road doubleheaders at Wausa Holiday Tournament, Clarkson/Leigh, Omaha Nation, Creighton, and at home versus Wisner/Pilger (boys only). The Norfolk High boys, Norfolk Catholic boys, & LHNE girls will have their postseason run covered.
Saturday Morning: Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 AM live from Hy-Vee West Market Grille. This week, Joe Tjaden will continue previewing winter sports. Nfk High’s Jared Oswald & Justin Grey; NC’s Kevin Manzer; LHNE’s Mike Wiederin; NECC’s Dan Anderson & Matt Svehla; & former Norfolk Catholic graduate Nicole Brungardt, who has been named to the USA Women’s Bobsled National Team.
NFL Scoreboard: Houston 41 Detroit 25; Washington 41 Dallas 16.
Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of Kansas City Chiefs football!