Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, November 12, 2020

ESPN reports that Bryson DeChambeau is the consensus favorite to win the Masters and is attracting the most money from bettors at sportsbooks around the nation. He tops the Masters odds at 8-1 at Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill. Dustin Johnson is next at 17-2 and is the only other golfer with single-digit odds. More money has been bet on DeChambeau than has been bet on any other golfer at multiple sportsbooks. As of Tuesday at DraftKings, more than twice as much money had been bet on DeChambeau as had been bet on any other golfer. DeChambeau, who broke through with his first major championship at the U.S. Open in September, had attracted more bets and more money than any other golfer in the field at the SuperBook at Westgate Las Vegas. The Masters was moved from its normal April dates to November because of the coronavirus pandemic. The opening round tees off this morning at Augusta National in Augusta, Georgia.
Cleveland Indians ace Shane Bieber is the unanimous winner of the American League Cy Young Award, while Cincinnati Reds hurler Trevor Bauer claimed National League honors. Bieber went 8-1 with a 1.63 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings during the pandemic-shortened season. Bauer went 5-4 with an NL-best 1.73 ERA in eleven starts, helping the Reds reach the playoffs for the first time since 2013.
The Nebraska volleyball program and coach John Cook announced the 2021 signing class. The Huskers' class is ranked number one by PrepVolleyball.com and all six signees are ranked in the top 70 nationally by the site. The stacked class includes five of the top 16, four of the top ten and all of the top three recruits. Nebraska is the only school that is expected to sign more than two top-16 recruits this signing period, according to PrepVolleyball.com. The class also includes three Nebraska natives. Outside hitter Ally Batenhorst (Texas), middle blocker Rylee Gray (Elkhorn, Neb.), outside hitter Lindsay Krause (Papillion, Neb.), outside hitter Whitney Lauenstein (Waverly, Neb.), setter Kennedi Orr (Minnesota) and defensive specialist/libero Lexi Rodriguez (Illinois) make up this year's signing class. Nebraska will host a Red/White scrimmage at the Devaney Center this evening at 6:30.
Creighton volleyball head coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth has announced a recruiting class of four women that the experts are calling among the nation's best. Eve Magill, Abbey Milner, Norah Sis, and Kendra Wait comprise the nation's fifth ranked recruiting haul per PrepVolleyball.com, the program's best mark in history and the fifth time in the last seven years CU has reeled in a top-30 class nationally. Wait is listed by PrepVolleyball.com as the nation's seventh ranked recruit, the highest ranking of any Bluejay Volleyball signee since PrepVolleyball.com began its rankings in 2004. Creighton's previous best recruiting class had been the tenth-ranked class in 2018.
Nebraska women's basketball coach Amy Williams received National Letters of Intent from five talented players yesterday as the Huskers earned a number 21 national ranking for its incoming class of 2021 from ESPN. Nebraska's impressive group includes two players ranked among the top 100 in the ESPN individual rankings, led by the versatile Kendall Coley and Humphrey St. Francis high school standout Allison Weidner at the national level. Lincoln native Alexis Markowski, who will contend with Weidner for Nebraska's state high school player-of-the-year award in 2021, Illinois prep star Kendall Moriarity and Tatiana Popa fortify a strong five-player class. Four members of the Husker class have been ranked among the top 100 in the country by at least one ranking service, and all five have been mentioned among the top 275.
The Heartland Athletic Conference has announced their all-conference teams for fall sports. Regarding Norfolk’s 28-11 softball team, players that were honored included Paeton Coler, Brandy Unger, Natalia Linn, Taylor Schmidt, and Emerson Waldow. Football players recognized were Josh Licking & Andrew Papstein. Also honored were Norfolk volleyball’s Erin Schwanebeck and cross country’s Isaac Ochoa.
This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Aiden Kuester of the Neligh/Oakdale football team. In last Friday’s 49-48 quarterfinal loss at Burwell, he rushed for 195 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 230 yards with three more TD’s. Kuester was the Warriors leading tackler with 15 including four for loss. This season, he ran for 1054 yards and 24 touchdowns while throwing for 2490 yards and 30 TDs. Defensively, Kuester was the leading tackler for Neligh/Oakdale with 120 and also had three interceptions. He was nominated by Coach Ron Beacom. Congratulations to Aiden Kuester of the Neligh/Oakdale football team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.
Friday Night: The Oakland/Craig football team is at Ord for a Class ‘C-2’ semifinal playoff game at 6:00. Pregame coverage at 5:40 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com. Also, Pierce is home versus St. Paul at 6:00 in a Class ‘C-1’ semifinal. Pregame coverage at 5:20 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
