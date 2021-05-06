Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, May 6, 2021

The Major League Baseball season is barely a month old, and there already have been three no-hitters thrown, four if you include Madison Bumgarner’s seven-inning gem. Baltimore Orioles ace John Means has authored the third while facing the minimum 27 batters in a 6-0 shutout of the Mariners in Seattle. The Mariners’ only baserunner reached first by striking out on a wild pitch that got away from catcher Pedro Severino, but the runner was thrown out at second. Means struck out twelve and threw 79 of his 113 pitches for strikes. He lowered his ERA to 1.37 in the process and became the first individual Orioles pitcher to toss a no-hitter since Jim Palmer in 1969. Trey Mancini provided the big blow with a three-run shot off reliever Aaron Fletcher in the eighth inning.
The Cleveland Indians pulled out a 5-4 win over the Kansas City Royals on Josh Naylor’s leadoff homer in the ninth in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM last night. Kansas City led 4-0 in the sixth until Eddie Rosario laced a two-run double to left-center. The Royals drop to 16-13 and are now tied for first place in the American League Central with the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland.
The Omaha World Herald reports that forward Zander Yates announced yesterday that he's committed to Creighton, set to join the Bluejay program this summer as a walk-on. The 6’8 Yates is a high school teammate of 2021 CU signee Mason Miller, the two Tennessee, products helped lead Houston High School to a Class 3A state championship back in March. Yates averaged 9.7 points and 6.7 rebounds during the state tournament. He is a versatile big man, able to step out and knock down long-distance jumpers and capable of producing on the interior. Yates reportedly held scholarship offers from Central Michigan, UT Martin and Jacksonville.
Nebraska-Omaha men’s basketball coach Derrin Hansen announced yesterday the addition of Felix Lemetti for 2021-22. The Sweden native is a 6’1, 190-pound guard who joins the Mavericks after beginning his collegiate career at Fairfield and Salt Lake Community College. Last season as a sophomore at SLCC, Lemetti was an All-Region 18 honorable mention selection and averaged 9.9 points and 3.0 assists per game. He led the way in minutes played and hit at a 45% clip from long range, and his team finished 20-5 on the year while qualifying for the national tournament. Lemetti joins Bellevue West product Frankie Fidler and Omaha Central product Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler, a transfer from Wichita State, in the Mavericks' class of newcomers for 2021-22.
The Norfolk Panther track & field teams competed in yesterday’s Heartland Athletic Conference Championships at Grand Island. In the boys standings, Kearney was crowned the champion with 147.5 points. They won by 48.5 points. The Panthers totaled 26.5 to finish ninth. In the girls competition, Fremont was the champion with 139 points. They won by 22.5 points. The Norfolk girls also finished ninth with 26.5 points. The teams did not have any champions on the day.
The Lutheran High Northeast track & field squads participated in yesterday’s Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family Invitational at Humphrey. In the boys standings, Elkhorn Valley won the title with 178 points. They won by 85.5 points. The Eagles were last in the ten-team competition with 13.5 points. In the girls competition, Clarkson/Leigh was the champion with 139 points. They won by three points. Lutheran High Northeast finished fifth with 65 points. The teams did not have any champions on the day.
The Norfolk High girls tennis team took part in yesterday’s Lincoln East Invite. Lincoln Pius X was the champion with 98 points. They won by two points. The Lady Panthers were twelfth in the 14-team competition with twelve points. Sydney Reynolds went 1-2 in #1 Singles. Kylie Freudenburg finished 2-2 in #2 Singles. Paeton Coler & Kyla Robinson recorded a 2-2 mark in #1 Doubles. Karly Kalin & Chelsea Strom went 2-1 in #2 Doubles.
This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Jordyn Arens of the Crofton girls track & field team. At last Thursday’s Norfolk Track & Field Classic, she won the 1600 in a personal record time of 5:18.32 and the 3200 in a Classic record time of 11:26.83. Arens was awarded the Female Most Outstanding Performer. She then competed at the Mid State Conference Meet on Saturday, where she anchored the 4X800 team to a sixth place finish. Then on Monday, Arens won the 1600 & 3200 at the Laurel/Concord/Coleridge Invite. She was nominated by Coach Mickey Doerr. Congratulations to Jordyn Arens of the Crofton girls track & field team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.
Checking out the local schedule for today, the Norfolk Catholic track & field team holds their 20th annual Norfolk Catholic Invitational starting at 1:00. Teams participating also include Hartington/Newcastle, O’Neill, Pierce, Stanton, Wakefield, and Wisner/Pilger. We’ll have reports starting at 5:00 on 106 KIX & 97.5 KEXL. Elsewhere, the Norfolk Catholic boys golf squad participates in the Battle Creek Invite at Evergreen Hill Golf Course at 9:00 AM and the Omaha Storm Chasers baseball team hosts St. Paul at 6:35.
Local Scores: NECC 2 North Iowa Area CC 1 (M. Socc.); NECC 1 North Iowa Area CC 0 (W. Socc.); NECC 3-10 Des Moines Area CC 1-6 (Bsbl DH); WSC 9-4 Upper Iowa 8-4 (Bsbl DH); Des Moines Area CC 15-11 NECC 0-2 (SB DH); St. Paul 10 Omaha Storm Chasers 4 (Bsbl).
