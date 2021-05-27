Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, May 27, 2021

The Philadelphia 76ers are up 2-0 in their NBA opening-round series after clobbering the Washington Wizards, 120-95. Ben Simmons had 22 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, one game after becoming the sixth player in league history to record 15 boards and 15 assists. Joel Embiid also had 22 points and Tobias Harris added 19. A fan dumped popcorn on Washington star Russell Westbrook as he left the court after injuring his right ankle, infuriating Westbrook and eliciting outrage from fellow players. Westbrook had to be held back by multiple Wizards staffers and arena security guards as he limped down the tunnel after rolling the ankle with ten minutes to play in the game. The fan was ejected by security moments later.
The New York Knicks have knotted their NBA first-round series at a game apiece by rallying for a 101-92 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. Derrick Rose scored 26 points for New York, which trailed by 13 at halftime before Julius Randle got hot. Randle shot 0-6 in the opening half but scored eleven of his 15 points in the third quarter to help the Knicks pull ahead.
Utah evened its NBA first-round series at a game apiece as Donovan Mitchell gave the Jazz a boost with 25 points in a 141-129 victory against Memphis. Mitchell did it in just 26 minutes after missing Utah’s previous 17 games with a sprained ankle. Ja Morant set a Grizzlies postseason record with 47 points.
Longtime pitching coach and former New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway has been placed on the ineligible list by Commissioner Rob Manfred through at least 2022 following an investigation of sexual harassment allegations. Shortly after Major League Baseball’s announcement of the suspension, the Los Angeles Angels announced that they had fired Callaway. The Angels suspended him on Feb. 2 at the start of MLB’s investigation.
In a game heard last night on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM, the Tampa Bay Rays pulled out a 2-1 win over the Royals on Manuel Margot’s RBI single in the bottom of the tenth inning. Tyler Glasnow had to settle for a no-decision after limiting Kansas City to three hits while fanning eleven over eight shutout innings. The Royals drop to 23-24 and are 4.5 games out of first place in the American League Central.
Creighton sophomore Dylan Tebrake was named the BIG EAST Pitcher of the Year, while Alan Roden claimed BIG EAST Freshman of the Year as the All-BIG EAST teams were announced yesterday. Tebrake and Roden were two of three unanimous selections to the All-BIG EAST First Team, while seniors Ryan Mantle and Parker Upton, as well as sophomores Andrew Meggs and Paul Bergstrom earned Second Team honors. Claiming the Bluejays' second consecutive BIG EAST Pitcher of the Year since 2014, Tebrake finished the regular season 8-0 with a 2.67 ERA over 67.1 innings. Creighton's first BIG EAST Freshman of the Year, Roden led the team with a .381 average over 36 games. He led Creighton with nine home runs, 16 doubles, 46 RBI and a .701 slugging percentage. The 23-13 Bluejays open the BIG EAST Tournament today at 1:30 as the two-seed against third-seeded Seton Hall.
Five members of the Nebraska-Omaha baseball team received All-Summit League honors. Mike Boeve was named All-Summit First Team while Keil Krumwiede, Chris Esposito, Masen Prososki and Eduardo Rosario were chosen to the All-Summit Second Team. Boeve is ranked in the top ten among the Summit League in five statistical categories while leading the conference with 16 doubles. The freshman is second in the conference with a .322 batting average and sixth with 59 hits and a .407 on-base percentage. The Hastings native sits ninth in the league with 34 runs scored on the season. The 22-23 Mavericks begin play in the Summit League Baseball Tournament against second seeded North Dakota State this evening at 6:00 at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
46 student-athletes from Wayne State were named to the Northern Sun Conference Spring All-Academic Team. For the third year, the NSIC highlights the All-Academic Team members with a 3.60 grade point average or higher with the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence Award and 31 of the 46 All-Academic selections from Wayne State had a 3.60 GPA or higher. The women’s outdoor track and field team had the most selections with 15 followed by baseball with 13 honorees, men’s outdoor track and field eleven and softball seven. Among the athletes honored from the baseball team include Bancroft’s Aaron Ras. Honored from the track & field teams include Neligh’s Dylan Kaup, Columbus’ Nathan Hiemer, Niobrara’s Cade Kalkowski, Hartington’s Sophia Noecker, Newcastle’s Allie Rosener, Pierce’ Carly Sutherland, and Wayne’s Andrea Torres.
The Boys State Golf Championships concluded yesterday at various sites. In the Class ‘A’ Championship at Norfolk Country Club, Omaha Creighton Prep won the title with a two-day score of 589. They beat runner-up Lincoln Pius X’s 594 by five strokes. OCP’s Jacob Boor earned State Medalist honors with a 143. He won by three strokes. Norfolk’s Isaac Heimes tied for fourth place at 148. He shot a 74 both days. Teammate Carson Klein carded a 79 on Tuesday after opening with an 84 on Monday to close at 163. Columbus’ Brock Kuhlman medaled by tying for 13th place at 153. In Class ‘B’ at Elks Country Club in Columbus, Mount Michael Benedictine is the State Champion after shooting a two-day 652. They won by three strokes. Pierce claimed ninth at 707. Mount Michael Benedictine’s Luke Gutschewski won State Medalist honors with a 142. He won by nine strokes. Pierce’ Hunter Raabe tied for 15th place with a 163. In the Class ‘C’ Championship at Kearney Country Club, Bishop Neumann is the State Champion after beating Columbus Scotus in a one-hole playoff. Both shot 680. Hartington Cedar Catholic finished eighth with a 720, Battle Creek carded a 759, Oakland/Craig shot 772, and West Holt finished at 796. Wisner/Pilger’s Rockney Peck won State Medalist honors after carding a 148. He won by five strokes. Columbus Scotus’ Nick Fleming tied for fourth place at 160, Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Riley Kuehn knotted for seventh at 163, and Battle Creek’s Payton Frederick tied for 15th place at 167. In Class ‘D’ at Lake Maloney Golf Course in North Platte, North Platte St. Patrick’s is the State Champion with a 645. They won by 52 strokes. Burwell got fourth at 701, Creighton claimed seventh place with a 749, Hartington/Newcastle finished tenth after shooting a 796, and Randolph put up an 832. Brendon Walker of Mullen won State Medalist honors after carding a 146. He won by eight strokes. Creighton’s Braxton Brockhaus & Humphrey St. Francis’ Jack Lubischer tied at fourth place with a 159, Creighton’s Gage Burns finished seventh at 161, Plainview’ Riley Kaup and Burwell’s Barak Birch tied for tenth place with a 164. 71 golfers from the Northeast Nebraska area were in competition.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in baseball, Creighton faces Seton Hall at 1:30 in the four-team BIG EAST Tournament at Mason, Ohio. The other matchup has Connecticut versus Xavier at 5:30. Nebraska-Omaha hosts the four-team Summit League Tournament at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha. They entertain North Dakota State at 6:00 with the other game having Oral Roberts playing South Dakota State at 1:00. Elsewhere, the Omaha Storm Chasers are home versus Indianapolis at 6:35 and the Norfolk Rogue 18’s softball team hosts Genoa in a 6:30 doubleheader at Ta Ha Zouka Park.
This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Jordyn Arens of the Crofton girls track & field team. At last week’s State Track & Field Championships in Omaha, she won all three of her events with personal bests in each. Last Friday, Arens won the 3200 in 11:16.04, a mark that was 31 seconds faster than second place. On Saturday in the 800, she won in a school record time of 2:18.21. Arens followed up her efforts with her third state title of the meet in the 1600, where her time of 5:14.71 was nearly ten seconds faster than the next competitor. Her thirty team points accounted for over three-fourths of Crofton's total on their way to a fifth place team finish. Over the course of the season, Arens only lost three races, all at the Sioux City Relays in the 800, 1500, and 3000 events where she placed second to one of Iowa's Class 4A state leaders. She also gathered honors at the Norfolk Classic where she was the Outstanding Female Athlete of the Meet after breaking the meet record in the 3200 and also winning the 1600. Arens was Crofton's high point scorer of the season. She was nominated by Coach Mickey Doerr. Congratulations to Jordyn Arens of the Crofton girls track & field team, she is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.
Local Scores: Gretna 10-11 Nfk Seniors 0-10 (Bsbl DH); Omaha Storm Chasers 10 Indianapolis 7 (Bsbl).
INTERLEAGUE
Final St. Louis 4 Chicago White Sox 0
Final Boston 9 Atlanta 5
Final Houston 5 L.A. Dodgers 2
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Toronto at N-Y Yankees 7:05 p.m. (Postponed)
Final Minnesota 3 Baltimore 2
Final Oakland 6 Seattle 3
Final L.A. Angels 9 Texas 8
Final Detroit 1 Cleveland 0
Final Tampa Bay 2 Kansas City 1
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cincinnati at Washington 2:05 p.m. (Suspended)
Colorado at N-Y Mets 3:10 p.m. (Postponed)
Final Chicago Cubs 4 Pittsburgh 1
Final Miami 4 Philadelphia 2
Final San Diego 2 Milwaukee 1
Final San Francisco 5 Arizona 4
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Final Philadelphia 120 Washington 95
Final New York 101 Atlanta 92
Final Utah 141 Memphis 129
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Final N-Y Islanders 5 Pittsburgh 3
Final Tampa Bay 4 Florida 0
Final Minnesota 3 Vegas 0
___
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Las Vegas 85 Phoenix 79