Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, May 20, 2021

LeBron James made a 34 foot, go-ahead three-pointer with 58 seconds remaining, rallying the Los Angeles Lakers to a 103-100 victory over the Golden State Warriors in a Western Conference play-in tournament game. James finished with a triple-double of 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his sixth triple-double of the season, Anthony Davis scored 13 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter, and the Lakers overcame 37 points from league scoring champ Stephen Curry. The Lakers earned the seventh seed for the playoffs and a first-round matchup with second-seeded Phoenix. Golden State hosts Memphis for the eighth seed Friday after Dillon Brooks scored eight of his 24 points in the fourth quarter to help put Memphis ahead to stay and the Grizzlies eliminated the San Antonio Spurs 100-96 in the first Western Conference play-in game.
Corey Kluber threw the major leagues’ sixth no-hitter this season and second in two nights, leading the New York Yankees over the Texas Rangers 2-0. The 35-year-old right-hander, a two-time American League Cy Young Award winner, came within a third-inning walk to Charlie Culberson of throwing a perfect game. Kluber pitched his gem a night after Detroit Tigers right-hander Spencer Turnbull threw one against the Seattle Mariners, marking the first no-hitters on consecutive days since 1969. Kluber struck out nine and threw 101 pitches on the evening.
Jorge Soler hit a slump-busting homer to tie the game, Nicky Lopez bunted home the go-ahead run and Kansas City beat Milwaukee 6-4 last night in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM. The Royals swept the two-game set for their first series win over Milwaukee since June 2015. Michael Taylor hit a two-run homer for KC and robbed Jackie Bradley Jr. of a home run. The Royals improve to 20-22 and are six games out of first place in the American League Central.
Nebraska volleyball senior Lexi Sun will return to the program for one more season with the Husker volleyball program. The All-America outside hitter announced yesterday she will use her final year of eligibility, which the NCAA granted to student-athletes due to COVID-19 interruptions. Sun earned AVCA Third-Team All-America accolades this past season, as well as All-Big Ten First Team and AVCA All-North Region honors for the second straight year. The two-time All-American led the Huskers with 3.64 kills per set and added 2.21 digs per set. She recorded five double-doubles on the season and totaled 43 blocks and a team-high 26 service aces.
The Omaha World Herald reports that Nebraska’s second-string running back to begin last season is moving on from the program. Ronald Thompkins announced yesterday he has entered the transfer portal. The native of Georgia, had been part of a crowded but unsettled group of rushers vying for prominent roles this fall. Thompkins was once a four-star back with an impressive coast-to-coast offer list before suffering multiple severe leg injuries. He redshirted in 2019, overcoming another setback with his left knee that required additional surgery. Thompkins had come all the way back to emerge as the backup to Dedrick Mills to begin last fall. Nebraska still has five scholarship running backs on the roster and none with eligibility beyond sophomore status. Thompkins is the fourth Husker to announce his transfer since spring ball begin, joining tight end Kurt Rafdal and receivers Demariyon Houston and Jamie Nance.
The Omaha World Herald reports that Creighton informed season ticket holders yesterday that it plans to host full capacity crowds for men's basketball games at the CHI Health Center next season. CU also announced that it will not be raising season ticket prices or increasing the per-seat donation requirements. Health and safety concerns related to COVID-19 forced the Jays to adopt a limited attendance policy this past season. Their correspondence to season ticket holders did indicate that there still could be more changes to the men's hoops attendance policy as the summer unfolds. The start of the 2021-22 season is still six months away.
The Omaha World Herald reports that crowds may be returning in full force to the College World Series and much of the NCAA baseball and softball postseasons in the coming weeks. The NCAA is announced yesterday that championship events for both sports will allow full capacity at venues if local and state guidelines allow for it. The NCAA in late April had capped attendance at remaining outdoor spring championship events at 50%. Today’s change would be a massive financial upgrade for Omaha, which in typical years sees an economic boost of roughly $70 million as visitors from around the country fill hotels, restaurants and TD Ameritrade Park for the College World Series. TD Ameritrade Park has a capacity of 24,000. This year’s CWS is set to begin June 19 and end with the best-of-three final June 29 or 30.
Wayne State’s Mckenzie Scheil and Jadin Wagner were announced as qualifiers for the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships scheduled for May 27-29th in Allendale, Michigan. Scheil will compete in the hammer throw and shot put while Wagner is a national qualifier in the hammer throw. Also, junior thrower Cade Kalkowski was announced as a national qualifier in the hammer throw in the men’s competition.
It only took one year for girls wrestling to move from an emerging sport to a fully sanctioned Nebraska School Activities Association activity. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the NSAA Board of Directors voted 8-0 at its May meeting yesterday in Lincoln to bring girls wrestling into the fold, and will integrate their state championships into the boys state meet at CHI Health Center Omaha next February. The bordering states of Colorado, South Dakota, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas all have sanctioned high school girls wrestling. Girls wrestling will start with one class, but that could expand in the years to come. While sanctioning girls wrestling, however, doesn’t guarantee a complete elimination of boys wrestling girls. Schools that do not offer girls wrestling will still be forced to have individual girls interested in wrestling to compete on the boys team. The NSAA also revealed the schedule for the six-day combined boys and girls state basketball tournament in 2022. The tournament will take place March 7-12 in Lincoln with boys and girls mixing throughout the six days of the tournament. The championship games will take place March 11-12 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The State Track & Field Championships got underway yesterday at Burke Stadium in Omaha with Classes ‘A’ & ‘D’ competition. In highlights regarding Norfolk High athletes, Shon King is the Class ‘A’ State Champion in the Long Jump with a leap of 23’2.5. He won the event by 4.5. King is the first Norfolk Male State Champion since Jake Long (300 Hurdles) in 2017. Taylor Stoltz won gold in the 2018 Girls High Jump. Nealy Brummond tied for second place in the Pole Vault and the Lady Panther 4X800 relay finished eighth. Tyler Sellin qualified for today’s finals of the 110 Hurdles and Amaya Williams qualified for today’s finals of the 100 Hurdles. The Norfolk boys are currently tied for sixth place with ten points while the girls are in tenth place with eight points. Northeast Nebraska athletes winning events yesterday included Stuart’s Austin Dvorak (‘D’ Boys HJ); Osmond (‘D’ Boys 3200 Relay); & Humphrey St. Francis (‘D’ Girls 3200 Relay). The Championships continue today as Class ‘D’ resumes at 9:00 AM and Class ‘A’ resumes at 3:00. Competing for Norfolk High today are Amaya Williams (100 H); Carly Ries (HJ); Makenna Skiff (Discus); Agdaly Sanchez (Discus); Abby Ruda (800); Tyler Sellin (110 H); Daylin Mallory (Shot Put); Cole Uzzel (800); & Isaac Ochoa (1600). Classes ‘B’ & ‘C’ will hold their event on Friday & Saturday. We’ll have reports throughout each day on 106 KIX & 97.5 KEXL.
Elsewhere on today’s local docket, Norfolk High will be represented at the Girls Class ‘A’ State Tennis Championship in Omaha by Sydney Reynolds (#1 Singles), Hope Fossum (#2 Singles), Kylie Freudenburg & Kyla Robinson (#1 Doubles); & Karly Kalin & Chelsea Strom (#2 Doubles). In other events, the Northeast Hawks men’s golf team is represented by Ty Heimes at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Swan Lake Resort in Plymouth, Indiana today through Friday. He shot an 83 yesterday and is tied for 42nd place at 153. The State Baseball Tournament concludes for both classes with championship games. In Class ‘A’ at Haymarket Park in Lincoln, Millard West plays Millard South at 4:00 with an if necessary game to follow. In Class ‘B’ at Werner Park in Papillion, Norris meets Omaha Skutt at 4:00 with the winner playing Beatrice at 7:00. Also in baseball, Xavier visits Creighton at 6:30, Nebraska-Omaha is in Macomb, Illinois to play Western Illinois in a 12:00 doubleheader, and the Omaha Storm Chasers are in Des Moines to play the Iowa Cubs at 12:05.
This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Riley Kuehn of the Hartington Cedar Catholic boys golf team. At last Monday’s C-3 District Meet at Fair Play Golf Course in Norfolk, he shot an even par 72 to win the event by two strokes and helped his team in the process win the district championship with a 319. Kuehn this season, has amassed an 11-1 record through eight invitationals, three triangulars, and a dual as they get ready for the State Championship next week in Kearney. He was nominated by Coach Rick Kuehn. Congratulations to Riley Kuehn of the Hartington Cedar Catholic boys golf team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.
State Soccer Championships Matches: Omaha Skutt 3 Lexington 1 (‘B’ Boys); Omaha Skutt 2 Norris 1 (‘B’ Girls).
State Baseball Tourn: Millard West 5 Lincoln East 3; Millard South 6 Bellevue West 5 (A); Norris 15 Beatrice 1; Omaha Skutt 11 Ralston 1 (B).
Local Scores: NECC 4 Southeastern CC, IA 1 (Region XI W. Socc. Semifinal); Iowa 5 Omaha Storm Chasers 4 (Bsbl).
Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week: Riley Kuehn of the Hartington Cedar Catholic boys golf team.
Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of the Kansas City Royals & Kansas City Chiefs!
INTERLEAGUE
Final Kansas City 6 Milwaukee 4
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Chicago White Sox 2 Minnesota 1
Final Tampa Bay 9 Baltimore 7
Final N.Y. Yankees 2 Texas 0
Final Boston 7 Toronto 3
Final Cleveland 3 L.A. Angels 2
Final Houston 8 Oakland 1
Final Detroit 6 Seattle 2
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final San Diego 3 Colorado 0
Final San Francisco 4 Cincinnati 0
Final Miami 3 Philadelphia 1
Final Atlanta 5 N.Y. Mets 4
Final Washington 4 Chicago Cubs 3
Final St. Louis 8 Pittsburgh 5
Final L.A. Dodgers 4 Arizona 2
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Memphis 100 San Antonio 96
Final L.A. Lakers 103 Golden State 100
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Final Calgary 6 Vancouver 2
Final 2OT Boston 3 Washington 2
Final Carolina 3 Nashville 0
Final Winnipeg 4 Edmonton 1
Final Colorado 6 St. Louis 3
___
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Connecticut 88 Indiana 67
Final Chicago 85 Atlanta 77