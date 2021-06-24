Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, June 24, 2021

Trae Young pumped in 48 points with eleven assists and the Atlanta Hawks took Game One of the NBA's Eastern Conference Finals by downing the Bucks, 116-113 in Milwaukee. Clint Capela added twelve points, grabbed 19 rebounds and converted a go-ahead put back with 29 seconds left to put Atlanta ahead to stay. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points, twelve boards and nine assists for the Bucks, who will host Game Two tomorrow night.
Brad Stevens has found a replacement for himself. The Boston Celtics have hired Brooklyn Nets assistant Ime Udoka as their new head coach. The 43-year-old Udoka spent seven years on Gregg Popovich’s staff in San Antonio, including the team’s 2014 championship run. He later served on Brett Brown’s coaching staff in Philadelphia before joining the Nets before this season. Udoka replaces Stevens, who stepped down as head coach and moved into the front office when Danny Ainge retired this month.
USA Basketball now has a full twelve-man roster for the Tokyo Games, after Chicago’s Zach LaVine and Detroit’s Jerami Grant accepted invitations yesterday to join the team that will try to win the program’s fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal. Brooklyn’s James Harden withdrew from the roster because of a hamstring injury. The team’s roster includes LaVine, Grant, Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, Bam Adebayo, Jayson Tatum, Draymond Green, Kevin Love, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, and Devin Booker.
Last night in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM, Aroldis Chapman blew a ninth-inning lead before the New York Yankees scored twice in the bottom half to beat the Kansas City Royals, 6-5. Gary Sánchez homered off Greg Holland to tie it and Luke Voit laced a game-winning double. Ryan O’Hearn put Kansas City ahead with a two-run homer in the first and slapped an infield single that scored the tiebreaking run in the ninth. The Royals drop to 33-39.
NCAA President Mark Emmert says the association is working on interim rules to permit athletes to earn money from their fame by July. It would act as a bridge until there is a more permanent solution. Emmert outlined his thinking in a memo sent to NCAA member schools and obtained by The Associated Press. He acknowledged the current uncertainty across college sports as it moves toward allowing athletes to be compensated for use of their name, image and likeness.
Spencer Jones scored on Brendan Beck’s wild pitch with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to keep Vanderbilt alive in the College World Series with a 6-5 walk-off victory over Stanford last night at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha. The reigning national champion Commodores were down to their last strike before winning in shocking fashion against the Pac-12 pitcher of the year. Beck had been dominant since beginning his rare relief appearance in the seventh. Vanderbilt avoided its shortest stay at the College World Series in its five appearances. The Commodores play North Carolina State in the Bracket 1 final needing to beat the Wolfpack Friday and again Saturday to reach the best-of-three championship series a second straight time. Texas meets Virginia in this evening’s lone elimination game at 6:00.
Former Norfolk High track & field standout Jared Schuurmans will compete in the Discus event of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Eugene, Oregon this evening at 9:05 CDT. In the two day event, the top three of the 24 throwers will qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games, July 23-August 8. Schuurmans was the American national discus champion in 2015 and went on to place 29th in the World Championships. He was the silver medalist at the 2014 Pan American Sports Festival and was a national finalist for the first time at the 2014 USA Outdoor Track & Field Championships, ending in seventh place. Schuurmans also was a member of the United States team at the Pan American Games in 2016. He also won an NAIA Discus title in 2010 while at Doane College and the Discus Class ‘A’ State Championship in 2006.
After the first day of matches at Heritage Hills Golf Course in McCook yesterday, four girls remain at the 59th Nebraska Girls' Match Play Championship and eight boys at the 32nd Nebraska Junior Match Play Championship. On the girls' side, the semifinals feature a couple past Nebraska Golf Association champions and two others looking for their first title. Wahoo’s Lauren Thiele will face Omaha's Katie Ruge, the 2020 Nebraska Women's Match Play Champion. In the second semifinal, it will be Papillion's Sydney Taake against Wahoo's Brooke Thiele. Brooke is the youngest of the five Thiele sisters. Regarding Northeast Nebraska golfers, Albion’s Abby Brodersen lost to Brooke Thiele in the Round of 16 4 & 3. Snyder’s Livia Hunke dropped her Round of 16 Match to Madi Schlaepfer of Gering 5 & 3. In the boys quarterfinals today, Omaha’s Jake Boor will face Omaha's Will Mullin, Omaha's Connor Steichen and Hastings' Brayden Schram are the second quarterfinal, Omaha's Zac McCormack and Doniphan's Ethan Smith are in the third, and Omaha's Christopher Atkinson is set to take on Lincoln's Brock Rowley in the fourth quarterfinal. Regarding Northeast Nebraska golfers, Columbus’ Brock Kuhlman lost his Round of 32 match to Omaha’s Richard Orth III 1 up and Wayne’s Tanner Walling dropped his Round of 32 match to Will Mullin of Omaha 2 & 1. The girls' semifinals are scheduled for 8:40 and 8:50 this morning, with the boys' quarterfinals starting at 8:00 AM. Also in golf, Norfolk’s Luke Kluver shot an opening round 67 (-2) in the opening day of the Northeast Amateur Invitational Golf Tournament yesterday at Wannamoisett Country Club in Rumford, Rhode Island. He is tied for third place and is currently four strokes off the lead.
Local Scores: Omaha Storm Chasers 12-5 Iowa 4-8 (Bsbl DH).
Local Schedule: Omaha Storm Chasers at Iowa (Bsbl-7:05).
INTERLEAGUE
Final Chicago White Sox 4 Pittsburgh 3
Final Detroit 6 St. Louis 2
Final Colorado 5 Seattle 2
Final San Francisco 9 L.A. Angels 3
Final Toronto 3 Miami 1
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Houston 13 Baltimore 0
Final Tampa Bay 8 Boston 2
Final N.Y. Yankees 6 Kansas City 5
Final Texas 5 Oakland 3
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final Washington 13 Philadelphia 12
Final Milwaukee 3 Arizona 2
Final N.Y. Mets 7 Atlanta 3
Final San Diego 5 L.A. Dodgers 3
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Final Atlanta 116 Milwaukee 113
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Final OT N-Y Islanders 3 Tampa Bay 2
___
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Minnesota 87 Atlanta 85
___
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Final New England 3 New York 2
Final Philadelphia 1 Columbus 0
Final New York City FC 1 Atlanta 0
Final Minnesota 2 Austin FC 0
Final Cincinnati 1 Chicago 0
Final tie D.C. United 0 CF Montréal 0
Final Sporting Kansas City 3 Colorado 1
Final tie Portland 2 Houston 2
Final Nashville 3 Toronto FC 2
Final Seattle 2 Real Salt Lake 1
Final Los Angeles FC 2 FC Dallas 0
Final LA Galaxy 2 Vancouver 1