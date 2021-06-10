Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, June 10, 2021

Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton each had double-doubles as the Phoenix Suns ripped the Denver Nuggets, 123-98 to take a 2-0 lead in the NBA's Western Conference semifinals. Paul delivered 17 points and 15 assists without a turnover for the Suns, who were 18-38 from three-point range. Booker finished with 18 points and ten rebounds while Ayton had 16 points and ten boards.
Lawyers say a son of legendary University of Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler was among the hundreds of men who were sexually assaulted by a campus doctor. Matt Schembechler and two players who were also victims of Dr. Robert Anderson will speak about the abuse during a news conference today. A recent report commissioned by the university found that Bo Schembechler and others were aware of complaints about Anderson, yet he remained at the school for decades. Hundreds of men say Anderson molested them. He spent 37 years on campus and died in 2008.
Last night in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM, Griffin Canning was sharp in the Los Angeles Angels' 6-1 win over the Kansas City Royals, allowing one run and five hits over 6 2/3 innings. Slumping hitters Anthony Rendon and Kean Wong each had two RBIs to back Canning, who began the day with a 5.82 ERA this season. The Royals drop to 29-31 and are 7.5 games out of first place in the American League Central.
Six distinguished student-athletes make up the 2021 University of Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame class that was announced yesterday. The athletes honored are Therese Alshammar (women’s swimming & diving, 1998-99), Jordan Burroughs (wrestling, 2007-11), Bob Cerv (baseball and basketball, 1947-50), Kelsey Griffin (women’s basketball, 2006-10), Larry Jacobson (football, 1969-71), and Cathy Noth (volleyball, 1981-84). The six members of the class came to Nebraska from five states and one foreign country. This year's Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Friday, Oct. 1, a day before Nebraska takes on Northwestern in the annual Homecoming Game at Memorial Stadium. In addition to the 2021 class, the 2020 class will also be inducted in October after last year's induction ceremony was postponed due to the pandemic. The 2020 Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame class included Amanda Burgoyne (bowling, 2004-07), Eric Crouch (football, 1997-2001), Sam Francis (football and track & field, 1935-37), Maurtice Ivy (women’s basketball, 1985-88), Jordan Larson (volleyball, 2005-08), and legendary volleyball head coach Terry Pettit (1977-99).
Nebraska’s Max Anderson racked up another postseason award yesterday, as he was named a freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper. It's the third-straight season that Nebraska has produced a freshman All-American. Anderson, the 2021 Big Ten Freshman of the Year, put together one of the top freshman seasons at Nebraska in recent history. The Omaha native finished the year second on the team in both average (.332) and hits (61). Anderson added seven home runs and 32 RBIs in 45 games. He produced 19 multi-hit games in 2021, including a team-best nine three-hit games and tied for the team lead with a pair of four-hit performances.
Creighton’s Alan Roden added to his list of accolades yesterday as the Wisconsin native was named a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball. The BIG EAST Freshman of the Year, Roden closed the 2021 season hitting .378 in 39 games. He held the top spot in the NCAA for RBI per game throughout much of the season, finishing the year with 47 RBI in 39 games. Roden led Creighton with nine home runs, 17 doubles, 54 hits, 39 runs scored, 98 total bases, a .685 slugging percentage, and a .476 on-base percentage. Creighton finished the 2021 season with a 24-15 record. Roden is the sixth Bluejay to earn Freshman All-American honors since Ed Servais became head coach in 2004.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory is ready to break from his suspension-filled past. The former Nebraska standout has experienced a normal offseason for the first time since he was a rookie six years ago. Gregory believes he can help a much-maligned defense in 2021. Part of the confidence comes from a positive view of himself. Gregory has a chance to go two full seasons without being suspended for the first time. His fourth suspension ended six games into last season.
Nebraska’s Abigail Knapton punched her second ticket to the finals at the United States Diving Team Trials by taking sixth in the semifinals of the platform competition last night in Indianapolis. Knapton, a four-time first-team NCAA All-American on platform as a Husker, capped a strong day in the event with a huge score of 84.15 on her final dive to post a total of 575.50 through yesterday's competition. Knapton's final dive was the only score better than 80.00 by any diver in the semifinal round. The 2021 Big Ten Conference champion on platform advanced to the semifinals by earning the sixth spot through the quarterfinals with a score of 285.50. The top-12 divers in yesterday's competition advanced to Sunday's final round to determine the competitors on the U.S. Olympic Diving Team, Knapton, a Nebraska graduate student from Omaha Marian, also advanced with a sixth-place semifinal finish in Tuesday's three-meter springboard competition. The three-meter springboard final is set for Saturday at 3:50, while the platform final wraps up the U.S. Olympic Diving Team Trials on Sunday at 8:00.
Local Scores: Nfk Seniors 10-8 South Sioux City 1-4 (Bsbl DH); Omaha Storm Chasers 5 St. Paul 2 (Bsbl).
Local Schedule: Nfk Rogue 18’s at Columbus Bullets (SB DH-6:30); Omaha Storm Chasers at St. Paul (Bsbl-7:05).
