Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, July 9, 2020

The Ivy League says they will not play sports this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic. The league left open the possibility of moving some seasons to the spring if the outbreak is better controlled by then. The move could have ripple effects throughout the big business of college sports. Football players in the Power Five conferences have already begun workouts for a season that starts on Aug. 29. The Ivy League decision affects not just football but soccer, field hockey, volleyball and cross country, as well as the fall portion of winter sports like basketball. The league said it has not yet determined whether fall sports can be moved to the spring.
San Francisco 49ers postseason breakout star Raheem Mostert has requested a trade from the team after being unable to renegotiate his contract. Agent Brett Tessler made the request public after talks with the 49ers failed to lead to a new deal to replace the three-year contract Mostert signed in 2019 when he was still mostly a special teams standout. Mostert has a base salary of $2,575,000 this season and $2,875,000 next season as part of the deal he signed with San Francisco last year.
ESPN reports that UFC fighter Mike Perry was caught on video Tuesday night punching a man at a Texas bar and using racial slurs in the video that surfaced on social media. Perry, a welterweight, appeared to strike an older man during a dispute that included at least one employee of the establishment asking Perry to leave. In the video, which was posted last night, Perry argued that another patron of the restaurant -- not the man he seemed to hit -- had touched him. In the aftermath of the skirmish, Perry could be heard shouting several racial slurs. Perry, who is white, has been known to use the N-word, but the UFC has never announced discipline for Perry's language.
Stanford is dropping eleven sports amid financial difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic for the 2020-21 academic year. Stanford also is eliminating 20 support staff positions. Stanford projected a deficit of more than $25 million in the 2021 fiscal year and a shortfall of nearly $70 million over the next three years due to the pandemic. The school estimated the cost of sustaining the eleven sports permanently would exceed $200 million.
The 53rd Nebraska Junior Amateur Championship continued yesterday at Scotts Bluff Country Club in Scottsbluff. Omaha’s Christopher Atkinson has a one-shot lead heading into the final day at (-1) 143. Regarding Northeast Nebraska golfers surviving the top 40 cut are Wisner’s Rockney Peck’s 153, Norfolk’s Isaac Heimes’ 154, Norfolk’s Jake Kluver’s 155, Hooper’s Jake Hagerbaumer’s 156, Columbus’ Seth Vuncannon’s 160, & Columbus’ Noah Fleming’s 161. Falling short of the cut included Wayne’s Tanner Walling’s 163, Oakland’s Ian Lundquist’s 163, and Norfolk’s Carson Klein’s 168. The Nebraska Girls’ Amateur wrapped up yesterday at Scotts Bluff Country Club. Aurora’s Danica Badura won the two-day event with a 150. She won by a single stroke. Livia Hunke of Snyder carded a 177.
106 KIX has released its upcoming 2020 high school football broadcast schedule. Norfolk High will be covered in road games at Columbus, Lincoln East, and Grand Island while hosting Papillion La Vista. Norfolk Catholic will be featured in road matchups at Boone Central, BRLD, and Hartington Cedar Catholic while entertaining Wayne. Lutheran High Northeast will be covered in home contests with Wakefield and Laurel/Concord/Coleridge while visiting Elkhorn Valley. 106 KIX will follow Norfolk Catholic’s playoff run. 97.5 KEXL will continue to cover area contests throughout the fall with the schedule to be announced in the coming days.
Local Scores: Nfk Seniors 5-6 Grand Island Home Federal 2-5 (Bsbl DH); Kelly’s 18’s 2-0 Nfk Golden Girls 16’s Brown 1-3 (SB DH).
