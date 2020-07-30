Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, July 30, 2020

NBA stars Anthony Davis and Zion Williamson are ready for re-opening night. Davis practiced yesterday for the first time since getting poked in an eye during the Los Angeles Lakers’ scrimmage opener last week. The New Orleans Pelicans said Williamson will be a game-time decision for their re-opener tonight against Utah after he missed nearly two weeks due to a family emergency and a four-day quarantine upon his return. The Pelicans/Jazz tip-off at 5:30 in the bubble while the Lakers meet the Clippers at 8:00.
Notre Dame will play in the Atlantic Coast Conference this season as part of a plan to play ten league games and start the week of Sept. 7, alterations brought on by the pandemic. The ACC’s university presidents approved the plan for an eleven-game schedule, including one nonconference game, and for pushing back the league championship game from Dec. 5 to either Dec. 12 or 19. Notre Dame will play in a football conference for the first time in the 133-year history of the program if the season is played.
Following the coronavirus outbreak that infected nearly half of the Miami Marlins’ roster and prompted the temporary suspension of the team's season, Major League Baseball is encouraging players not to leave hotels in road cities except for games, mandating the use of surgical masks instead of cloth masks during travel and requiring every team to travel with a compliance officer who ensures players and staff properly follow the league's protocol, sources told ESPN. The updated rules, outlined in a memo distributed to teams Tuesday, came as MLB investigates the cause of the Marlins' outbreak that has seen 16 players and two staff members test positive for COVID-19, according to sources. The Marlins' games through Sunday have been postponed, and the prospect of their season restarting Tuesday at home against Philadelphia remains in question.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly has appealed an eight-game suspension he received from Major League Baseball for throwing a fastball near the head of Houston’s Alex Bregman and mockingly taunting Astros star Carlos Correa on Tuesday. The game marked the first time the teams had met since it was revealed Houston stole signs en route to a 2017 World Series title that came at LA’s expense. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was suspended for last night's game and Astros manager Dusty Baker was fined an undisclosed amount.
JaCoby Jones hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the seventh inning to send the Detroit Tigers past the Kansas City Royals, 5-4. Tigers relievers held Kansas City without a baserunner for four innings, one night after tossing six shutout innings. Jonathan Schoop also homered after the Royals took a 4-0 lead. Both teams meet again tonight in Detroit at 6:10 in a game that can be heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM.
Callin Hake from Minnesota, announced yesterday that she’s committed to play for the Nebraska women’s basketball team according to the Lincoln Journal Star. She’ll be a high school junior this year. As a sophomore, the 5’8 point guard averaged 22.7 points and six rebounds per game for her high school team. She’s already the all-time leading scorer at her high school. Nebraska’s four-player recruiting class for 2021, which will sign in November, includes two top-70 ranked recruits, according to Prospects Nation. Kendall Coley from Minneapolis is ranked 32nd, and Kendall Moriarty from Illinois, is ranked 67th.
Table Rock's Calvin Freeman put together the second-lowest round of the day yesterday to jump into the lead after the third round of the 112th Nebraska Amateur Championship at Happy Hollow Club in Omaha. Freeman, who played college golf at Nebraska and now is the head coach at Southeast Community College, fired a round of 67 (-4) to take the 54-hole lead at 208 (-5). Omaha's Andy Sajevic held the lead for most of the day, but a couple late bogeys dropped him to second, one stroke back at 209 (-4) after a round of 69 (-2). Lincoln's Nate Vontz put himself in the record books with his third round 64 (-7). The Creighton Bluejay poured in the birdies, rolling in seven and adding an eagle too. The 64 ties the lowest round in Nebraska Amateur history. Fordyce’ Matthew Schaefer is at 222, Plainview’s Tucker Knaak sits at 224, and Battle Creek’s Ty Heimes is at a three-day 229.
Norfolk’s Luke Kluver has not survived the cut at the Western Amateur at Crooked Stick Golf Club in Carmel, Indiana. Kluver shot an 80 on the second day of the tournament and carded a two-day 151. He missed the cut by seven strokes. Turk Pettit of North Carolina and Kyle Hogan of Texas are tied for the clubhouse lead at (-8) 136. They have a one-stroke advantage.
INTERLEAGUE
Philadelphia at N-Y Yankees 7:05 p.m. (Postponed)
Miami at Baltimore 7:35 p.m. (Postponed)
Final Colorado 5 Oakland 1
Final Texas 7 Arizona 4
Final Washington 4 Toronto 0
Final Atlanta 7 Tampa Bay 4
Final Boston 6 N.Y. Mets 5
Final Minnesota 3 St. Louis 0
Final L.A. Dodgers 4 Houston 2
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Chicago White Sox 4 Cleveland 0
Final Detroit 5 Kansas City 4
Final N.Y. Yankees 9 Baltimore 3
Final Seattle 10 L.A. Angels 7
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final Cincinnati 12 Chicago Cubs 7
Final Milwaukee 3 Pittsburgh 0
Final San Francisco 7 San Diego 6
___
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Indiana 106 Phoenix 100
Final Dallas 93 New York 80
Final Las Vegas 100 Atlanta 70