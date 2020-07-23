Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, July 23, 2020

Major League Baseball starts the virus-delayed season tonight with two games.  Max Scherzer and the World Series champion Washington Nationals host Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at 6:00.  Then Mookie Betts, fresh off a $365 million, twelve-year contract, and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Francisco Giants at 9:00.  Fans aren't allowed in ballparks this season, one of many safety protocols in place during the coronavirus pandemic.  Several players have been wearing masks during summer camp and exhibition games.  Also, teams can put a Black Lives Matter stencil on the pitcher's mounds through the opening weekend.

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts has agreed to the second-largest contract in terms of money in major league history, taking a $12-year package worth $365 million.  The four-time Gold Glove winner captured the 2018 American League MVP award en route to Boston’s World Series title.  He hit .295 with 29 homers and 80 RBIs last year, down from a major league-leading .346 average with 32 homers and 80 RBIs in his MVP season.

ESPN reports that Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association are discussing expanding the 2020 playoffs from ten teams to 16.  The news, which was first reported by MLB Network, comes as the league is set to start its abbreviated 60-game regular season today.  During negotiations for a return to play this season, MLB and the players discussed expanding the playoffs to eight teams per league for 2020 and 2021.

It's Bol Ball time for the Denver Nuggets.  Nuggets big man Bol Bol made his NBA debut a special one yesterday, posting 16 points, ten rebounds and 6 blocks in an 89-82 win over the Washington Wizards in a scrimmage according to ESPN.  Bol, who has been hampered by foot issues since he was selected in the second round of the 2019 draft, is the only rookie in 20 years to register at least 15 points, ten rebounds and five blocks in a preseason game.  The son of former NBA center Manute Bol, Bol Bol impressed throughout the game, even running the break at times for a badly undermanned Nuggets team.

The NCAA football oversight committee is asking the association's Board of Governors to avoid making a decision later this week on whether to conduct fall sports championships.  The board is scheduled to meet Friday as college sports leaders try to find a path to play during the pandemic.  There has been speculation the board could decide to call off NCAA championship events in fall sports such as soccer, volleyball and lower-division football.  That could increase pressure for conferences to cancel their seasons.

Kearney Country Club wrapped up the Nebraska Women’s Match Play Championship yesterday.  Snyder’s Hannah Hunke lost to Katie Ruge in the Championship of the Championship Bracket 4 & 3.  Ruge became the second youngest to ever win this title.  In the Founders Bracket, Beemer’s Lacie Fox dropped a 3 & 2 Championship match to Karsen Morrison of North Platte.

Local Schedule:  Columbus at Nfk Seniors (Bsbl DH-5:30).

