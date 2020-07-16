Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, July 16, 2020

The fall athletics season has been postponed to spring at Northeast Community College due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and all winter sports competition will begin in January with a majority of championship seasons moved from March to April. This includes men's and women's basketball. Although the upcoming fall athletics season has been delayed at many of the nation’s community and junior colleges, limited practices will still be allowed beginning in August under strict guidelines. The guidance comes after the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) adjusted its plan of action for the upcoming 2020-21 academic year. Following a vote by the NJCAA Board of Regents on Monday, a majority of the fall competition will be moved to the spring semester. The most recent NJCAA plan of action shifts all close-contact fall championship sports to the spring semester. At Northeast, this includes men's and women's soccer and volleyball. Athletic Director Kurt Kohler said student-athletes will continue to receive any scholarship that has been awarded to them as long as they stay enrolled full-time at Northeast or unless an NJCAA release is requested. The student-athletes will remain in good standing with their team regardless of the decision about participating this fall. In addition, each team at Northeast will be permitted to participate in individual and small group (pods) skill development, strength training and conditioning workouts for a maximum of 60 consecutive calendar days.
The Tennessee Titans agreed to a new contract with NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry just before yesterday’s deadline/ The team announced only that it was a multi-year extension, but ESPN says it’s a four-year package worth up to $50 million with $25.5 million guaranteed. The Titans had to sign him today or let him play this season under the $10.2 million franchise tag he signed April 2.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett’s has signed a five-year, $125 million contract extension, making the talented edge rusher the NFL’s highest-paid defensive player. The deal includes $100 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network. Garrett received a six-game suspension last season after ripping a helmet off of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and striking him in the head with it.
University of Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills received preseason recognition yesterday, as he was named a candidate for the 2020 Doak Walker Award. The honor is awarded to the nation's top running back. Mills, a senior from Georgia, made a significant impact in his first season at Nebraska in 2019. He led the Huskers with 745 yards and ten rushing touchdowns, earning honorable-mention All-Big Ten accolades from both the coaches and media. Mills posted a pair of 100-yard rushing efforts for the Huskers in 2019, highlighted by a 188-yard performance against 15th ranked Wisconsin. The winner will be announced in December.
Jordan Burroughs, the face of United States wrestling for nearly a decade, plans to compete another four years with the hope of finishing his career at the Paris Olympics in 2024. Burroughs, a former Nebraska Cornhusker standout, laid out his future in a statement, saying he will leave his longtime training headquarters in Lincoln, and join the Pennsylvania Regional Training Center in Philadelphia as a resident athlete in September 2021. Burroughs has trained under Nebraska coach Mark Manning the past 14 years.
Norfolk’s Luke Kluver will be competing in the second day of the four-day Southern Amateur Championship at Maridoe Golf Club in Carrollton, Texas today. He shot a (+2) 74 yesterday. Aman Gupta of North Carolina and William Mouw of California are tied for the clubhouse lead at (-3) 69. They have a one-stroke advantage. The field of 156 players includes some of the best college players and juniors in the nation. The 54-hole event continues today with a cut to the top 66 players. Kluver is coming off a championship in the 53rd Nebraska Match Play Championship on June 26.
97.5 KEXL has released its upcoming 2020 high school football broadcast schedule. Games covered this season include Pierce/St. Paul, Elkhorn Valley/North Central, Neligh-Oakdale/Burwell, Battle Creek/Columbus Scotus, Randolph/Osmond, Plainview/Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Elkhorn Valley/Hartington-Newcastle, & Creighton/Bloomfield. The opener will be Pierce at St. Paul on August 28th. 106 KIX released their docket last week which focuses on the Norfolk city schools.
Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of Kansas City Chiefs football & Kansas City Royals baseball!