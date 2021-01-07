Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, January 7, 2021

Bradley Beal became the second NBA player to post a 60-point performance, but it didn’t stop the Philadelphia 76ers from improving to 7-1. Joel Embiid scored 38 points as the Sixers downed the Wizards, 141-136. Seth Curry hit six straight three-pointers in the first half and finished with 28 points. Beal went 20-25 from the floor, made 7-10 three-pointers and went 13-15 from the free throw line to match former Wizard Gilbert Arenas for the franchise single-game point mark.
Damien Jefferson scored 16 of his season-high 19 points in the first half and led three players in double figures as seventh ranked Creighton got off to a fast start on its way to an 89-53 victory over Seton Hall. The Bluejays won their fifth straight game with their biggest conference win since beating St. John’s 100-59 in February 2016. The loss ended the Pirates’ three-game win streak and was coach Kevin Willard’s most lopsided defeat in his eleven seasons. Creighton, who led at halftime 37-26, is now 9-2 overall and 5-1 in the BIG EAST. Seton Hall is now 8-5 overall and 5-2 in the conference. In other Bluejay news, junior guard Marcus Zegarowski has landed a spot on the Midseason Top 25 for the John R. Wooden Award. He leads Creighton with 14.1 points, 4.8 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game this season and tops the BIG EAST with 29 three-pointers made. Zegarowski was named Preseason BIG EAST Player of the Year in November.
O’Neill native and former Husker Jake Peetz was hired yesterday as LSU's offensive coordinator according to the Omaha World Herald. This will be Peetz's first job as a coordinator after serving as a position coach the last two years with the Carolina Panthers. Peetz, an O'Neill St. Mary's graduate, received all-state honorable mention in football and basketball. He originally attended the University of Arizona before transferring to Nebraska and becoming a student assistant for the strength and conditioning staff in 2002. He then walked on to the football team in 2003 and spent the next three seasons as the backup long snapper. Though he never played, his time at Nebraska helped set him up for a winding career in coaching that has included stops in both college and the NFL.
The Omaha World Herald reports that reserve offensive lineman Matthew Anderson is leaving Nebraska. The 6-6, 255-pound redshirt freshman has entered the transfer portal. Anderson becomes the second non-senior to depart since the season ended last month, joining junior defensive lineman Keem Green. Anderson, a Louisiana native, didn’t appear in a game in two seasons as a Husker. He was one of six 2019 O-line recruits to redshirt in their first season. Anderson is the third member of the 2019 class to have left, joining Green and receiver Darien Chase. Nebraska had projected Anderson as a tackle, but those positions appear to be shored up for the foreseeable future with true freshman Turner Corcoran and redshirt freshman Bryce Benhart at the left and right spots, respectively. Anderson is a former three-star prospect who chose the Huskers over other leading scholarship offers from Louisiana Tech and Louisiana-Lafayette.
The Wayne State volleyball team is listed 13th in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Spring Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll. The Wildcats finished the 2019 season with a 24-7 record and number 13 national ranking in the final regular season poll in December, 2019. The 2020 volleyball season was cancelled due to COVID-19. There will be no NCAA Division II tournament this season with schools and conferences playing an abbreviated schedule in the spring, 2021. Wayne State is one of eight schools from the NSIC to be listed in the spring preseason coaches’ poll.
This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Colton Wright of the Elgin Public/Pope John boys basketball team. In the last six days, he contributed to a 2-1 week for the Wolfpack. Last Thursday, Wright had 21 points and 13 rebounds in a 52-50 victory over Riverside. Last Saturday, he had eleven points, ten boards, and three steals in a 35-31 loss to Bloomfield. Last Tuesday, in a 53-51 win over Spalding Academy, Wright had 20 points, a school record 23 rebounds, six blocked shots, three steals, and the game-winning shot with 1.1 seconds left. This year, Wright is averaging 14.4 points per game off 56% shooting and 11.5 rebounds. He was nominated by Coach Michael Becker. Congratulations to Colton Wright of the Elgin Public/Pope John boys basketball team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in basketball, the Norfolk Catholic boys visit Wayne at 7:30, in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, the Norfolk High boys are at South Sioux City at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:40. Elsewhere, the Norfolk High girls host South Sioux City at 7:30, the Lutheran High Northeast girls entertain Wakefield at 7:15, and the Nebraska women are in Ann Arbor to play the University of Michigan at 5:00.
Tonight: The Norfolk High boys basketball squad visits South Sioux City at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:40 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com. Also, the Pierce girls & boys host David City Aquinas starting with the girls game at 5:45. Pregame coverage at 5:30 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
Friday Night: The Lutheran High Northeast girls & boys basketball teams take on Osmond in the opening day of the Wausa Post Holiday Tournament starting with the girls contest at 6:15. Pregame coverage at 5:55 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com.
Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week: Colton Wright of the Elgin Public/Pope John boys basketball team.
Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of Kansas City Chiefs football!
